CHAMPAIGN — Monticello boys’ basketball is one victory away from earning an IHSA state championship.

Coach Kevin Roy’s Sages continued utilizing their two-headed mantra of patience and suffocating defense to defeat Rockridge 54-38 in Thursday’s Class 2A semifinal round at State Farm Center.

This also marked the first-ever state tournament triumph for Monticello (33-3) in its second appearance. Roy’s squad will meet either Chicago DePaul College Prep (26-5) or Nashville (27-4) in Saturday’s 2A title game.

The Sages jumped out to a 10-2 advantage over the Rockets (26-7) through eight minutes, led 16-8 at halftime and didn’t allow Rockridge to obtain much comfort offensively until the end result was more or less decided.

Senior forward Joey Sprinkle paced a quartet of Monticello players in double figures scoring with 17 points, hitting all seven shots he took from the field along the way.

Not far behind Sprinkle were senior guards Ben Cresap and Trevor Fox (12 points apiece) and senior guard Dylan Ginalick (10 points). The Sages boasted 11 assists on 21 made field goals — including six from Cresap — to far outmatch Rockridge’s three assists on 17 field goals.

The Rockets garnered 18 points from freshman forward Landon Bull and 13 points from senior forward Nate Henry. All but two of Henry’s points came after intermission, and he was averaging nearly 18 points entering the contest.

Class 1A state semifinal

Liberty 75, Scales Mound 41

The top player was … Devin Klauser. The Eagles’ center found his groove early on, hitting a short jumper as Liberty (31-5) built a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Klauser finished with a game-high 24 points off the bench on a 10-of-14 shooting clip, helping the Eagles completely control the glass and stifle the shorter Hornets’ attempts at dribble drives. Scales Mound (35-3) had its fair share of size, including a pair of 6-foot-4 forwards in Benjamin Vandigo and Ben Werner, but Klauser and the Eagles limited them to 18 points combined, with most of it coming in the second half. Klauser also totaled eight rebounds and two blocks.

The key moment was … The Eagles were a class above the Hornets all afternoon, racing out to a 22-point lead by halftime, but 6-foot-5 senior Logan Robbins put the arena — and perhaps, Yorkville Christian — on notice with a high-flying, and-one dunk that put the game out of reach at 53-27 with just over three minutes left in the third quarter. Clayton Obert provided a near-perfect bounce pass as Robbins ditched a pair of defenders and darted toward the hoop. Shortly after, each team deployed the reserves.

By the numbers: Eleven Eagles got on the board in the win, and Breiton Klingele (17 points), Cannen Wolf (eight points, four assists) and Reese Knuffman (six points) each pitching in. Liberty pushed the game out of reach by going 8 of 11 (72.7 percent) from the field in the third quarter. While the Hornets made 5 of 9 third-quarter attempts, they were doomed by shooting just 7 of 25 (28 percent) from the floor in the first half. Senior forward Ben Werner led the Hornets with 15 points, hitting 5 of 10 shots to go along with three steals and two assists. Liberty built significant edges in points off turnovers (21-9), second-chance points (19-8) and points in the paint (30-16) while out-rebounding the Hornets 41-20.

What the Eagles said: “We’ve had six different guys lead us in scoring throughout the season. When you have that ability, it’s like, ‘OK, if we can shut them down on defense.’ … Part of shutting them down on defense is not giving teams any second-chance opportunities. I can’t say enough about how these guys have bought into what has been preached to them. I’m just so proud of the job they did today. ... I think part of it is the athleticism. It’s always nice to be big, but if you can be big and athletic… I think we showed that today. Our guards are starting to get the hang of some lob passes, so our big guys are starting to have more fun as we head down the stretch.” — Liberty coach Greg Altmix.

“(The win) feels awesome. We’re (30-5), that’s the best in school history, most wins. Going to the state championship is obviously the best we’ve done, as well. So it feels great to do it with these five guys and another four (seniors) that we’ve been playing together since very early.” — Eagles forward Clayton Obert.

What the Hornets said: “I just told the kids a few minutes ago in the locker room just how proud I am of them. They’ve done that. I’m most proud of them because of all the other small schools out there, and not just rural Illinois, but we can talk about rural America, for that matter, that sometimes think they don’t have the chance or don’t have the resources or opportunity to do what we’ve done. We’ve always firmly believed that this was achievable. These five guys sitting around me, this is an amazing group… I’ve told these guys from the start, ‘I love my wife, I love my kids and I love these guys.’” — Scales Mound coach Erik Kudronowicz.

Class 1A state semifinal

Yorkville Christian 70, Steeleville 27

The top player was ... Jaden Schutt, Yorkville Christian. The 6-foot-6 senior guard is headed to Duke for a reason. He immediately showed that he owned Champaign’s first state tournament game since 1995 by scoring the Mustangs’ first 11 points via a trio of three-pointers and a powerful two-handed slam dunk. Schutt’s scoring slowed the rest of the way, but he still neared triple-double status with 16 points, 13 rebounds and six assists plus two blocked shots and no turnovers.

The key moment was ... Though Schutt dazzled early, it was the pair of offensive rebounds and subsequent putback layups from Mustangs junior guard Brayden Long in the opening quarter that established Yorkville Christian wouldn’t be a one-man show versus the Warriors. The 6-4 Long exploited an apparent mismatch with 6-5 Steeleville junior forward Reid Harriss and scored a game-high 23 points on a robust 8 of 9 shooting from the field, chipping in four rebounds and one blocked shot.

By the numbers: Yorkville Christian was credited with just four turnovers, and none of those came from the Mustangs’ starting five. ... Steeleville had a solid ball-handling performance in its own right with eight turnovers, including only three from its starters. ... The Mustangs outscored the Warriors 21-2 in the first quarter and 20-2 in the fourth period, the latter of which largely saw bench players in action on both sides. ... Sophomore guard Jehvion Starwood contributed 10 points off the bench for Yorkville Christian. Steeleville was led by senior guard Zach Mevert’s 10 points and junior guard Carter Wasson’s eight points, while season-leading scorer Jacoby Gross netted three points.

What the Mustangs said: “That’s one of the reasons we’re not in a conference is so we had flexibility of scheduling. We were able to get some tremendous shootout opportunities. ... For the last few years, we’ve just tried to schedule up as much as possible and get battle tested during the regular season. That way, when you get to the postseason, we’ve seen a variety of styles (and) we’ve played in a variety of environments. And that’s why these guys coming here — this is an awesome opportunity, it’s a tremendous facility — but these guys, they’re prepared. They’ve seen it. So the moment did not get too big for them.” — coach Aaron Sovern

What the Warriors said: “(Yorkville Christian) was a really good team, obviously. These guys were ready. They’re excited to play. ... It was a lot of fun to get to play a team like that. No matter what the score says, it was still fun. ... You welcome the challenge. This will be something these guys can talk about when they’re our age, right? They can sit around and say we played a kid going to Duke when we went up to state. We battled with him. The whole team guarded him. They’re just really well coached, they really guard well and they’re just really good. And I’ll say this: (Schutt is) as good as publicized.” — coach Aaron Fiene