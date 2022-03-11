Class 1A state semifinal
Liberty 75, Scales Mound 41
Devin Klauser, Eagles soar to win, secure place in title matchup
Compiled by Gavin Good | sports@news-gazette.com
The top player was … Devin Klauser. The Eagles’ center found his groove early on, hitting a short jumper as Liberty (31-5) built a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Klauser finished with a game-high 24 points off the bench on a 10-of-14 shooting clip, helping the Eagles completely control the glass and stifle the shorter Hornets’ attempts at dribble drives. Scales Mound (35-3) had its fair share of size, including a pair of 6-foot-4 forwards in Benjamin Vandigo and Ben Werner, but Klauser and the Eagles limited them to 18 points combined, with most of it coming in the second half. Klauser also totaled eight rebounds and two blocks.
The key moment was … The Eagles were a class above the Hornets all afternoon, racing out to a 22-point lead by halftime, but 6-foot-5 senior Logan Robbins put the arena — and perhaps, Yorkville Christian — on notice with a high-flying, and-one dunk and free throw that put the game out of reach at 53-27 with just over three minutes left in the third quarter. Clayton Obert provided a near-perfect bounce pass as Robbins ditched a pair of defenders and darted toward the hoop. Shortly after, each team deployed the reserves.
By the numbers: Eleven Eagles got on the board in the win, and Breiton Klingele (17 points), Cannen Wolf (eight points, four assists) and Reese Knuffman (six points) each pitching in. Liberty pushed the game out of reach by going 8 of 11 (72.7 percent) from the field in the third quarter. While the Hornets made 5 of 9 third-quarter attempts, they were doomed by shooting just 7 of 25 (28 percent) from the floor in the first half. Senior forward Ben Werner led the Hornets with 15 points, hitting 5 of 10 shots to go along with three steals and two assists. Liberty built significant edges in points off turnovers (21-9), second-chance points (19-8) and points in the paint (30-16) while out-rebounding the Hornets 41-20.
What the Eagles said: “We’ve had six different guys lead us in scoring throughout the season. When you have that ability, it’s like, ‘OK, if we can shut them down on defense.’… Part of shutting them down on defense is not giving teams any second-chance opportunities. I can’t say enough about how these guys have bought into what has been preached to them. I’m just so proud of the job they did today… I think part of it is the athleticism. It’s always nice to be big, but if you can be big and athletic… I think we showed that today. Our guards are starting to get the hang of some lob passes, so our big guys are starting to have more fun as we head down the stretch.” — Liberty coach Greg Altmix.
“(The win) feels awesome. We’re (30-5), that’s the best in school history, most wins. Going to the state championship is obviously the best we’ve done as well. So it feels great to do it with these five guys and another four (seniors) that we’ve been playing together since very early.” — Eagles forward Clayton Obert.
What the Hornets said: “I just told the kids a few minutes ago in the locker room just how proud I am of them. They’ve done that. I’m most proud of them because of all the other small schools out there, and not just rural Illinois, but we can talk about rural America, for that matter, that sometimes think they don’t have the chance or don’t have the resources or opportunity to do what we’ve done. We’ve always firmly believed that this was achievable. These five guys sitting around me, this is an amazing group… I’ve told these guys from the start, ‘I love my wife, I love my kids and I love these guys.’” — Scales Mound coach Erik Kudronowicz.