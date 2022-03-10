CLASS 1A
Steeleville (29-6)
Nickname: Warriors
School colors: Blue and white
Enrollment: 151
Roster
NO. ATHLETE POS. HT. WT. YR.
0 Christian Rees G 6-0 140 Sr.
1 Evan Reitz G 5-8 145 Jr.
2 Lane Lazenby* G 6-0 155 Sr.
3 Jacoby Gross* G 6-0 140 Jr.
4 Trenton Ingles G 6-0 140 Fr.
5 Tyler Ernsting G 5-10 140 So.
20 Cale Newby G 6-0 155 Fr.
21 Grant Millsap F 6-1 160 Sr.
23 Carter Wasson* G 6-0 180 Jr.
24 Zach Mevert* G 6-1 170 Sr.
25 Canon Ruby G 6-1 165 Fr.
40 Noah Fiene G 5-10 185 So.
42 Reid Harriss* F 6-5 165 Jr.
44 Evan Buch F 6-2 205 Jr.
50 Hayden Sternberg F 6-2 185 Fr.
* — Expected starter
2021-22 schedule and results
DATE OPPONENT RESULT RECORD
Nov. 29 Carterville W 52-41 1-0
Dec. 1 Sparta W 56-33 2-0
Dec. 3 Trico W 69-40 3-0
Dec. 4 Murphysboro L 38-28 3-1
Dec. 7 Lebanon W 62-18 4-1
Dec. 10 New Athens W 60-36 5-1
Dec. 11 Okawville W 45-30 6-1
Dec. 14 Columbia L 53-48 6-2
Dec. 15 Dupo W 61-28 7-2
Dec. 17 Valmeyer W 63-27 8-2
Dec. 18 Trico W 55-36 9-2
Dec. 21 Marissa W 50-41 10-2
Dec. 27 Mounds Meridian W 50-41 11-2
Dec. 28 Murphysboro L 51-37 11-3
Dec. 29 Benton W 43-35 12-3
Dec. 29 Carlyle W 57-43 13-3
Jan. 12 Waterloo L 45-42 13-4
Jan. 14 Lebanon W 56-23 14-4
Jan. 17 Lovejoy W 66-43 15-4
Jan. 20 Freeburg L 54-45 15-5
Jan. 21 Sparta W 63-44 16-5
Jan. 22 Waterloo W 45-42 17-5
Jan. 28 New Athens W 55-40 18-5
Jan. 29 Pinckneyville L 47-24 18-6
Feb. 1 Cobden W 46-33 19-6
Feb. 5 Sparta W 48-38 20-6
Feb. 9 Gibault Catholic W 39-30 21-6
Feb. 11 Marissa W 42-32 22-6
Feb. 15 Dupo W 64-30 23-6
Feb. 19 Grayville W 69-27 24-6
Feb. 25 Bluford Webber W 42-38 25-6
Feb. 26 Edwards County W 56-38 26-6
March 1 Goreville W 54-40 27-6
March 4 Christopher W 32-31 28-6
March 7 Meridian W 68-47 29-6
Stat stuffers: None of the Warriors provide an overwhelming amount of any given statistic, but many of them offer solid contributions in various categories. Gross and Harriss are top point producers at 11.3 and 10.6 per game, respectively, while Harriss chips in 8.4 rebounds per tilt to go with rebounding averages of 4.6 from Mevert, 4.1 from Lazenby and 3.1 from both Buch and Wasson plus 2.9 assists per game from Gross.
History lesson: Steeleville has little sustained success in the boys’ basketball realm. After winning eight district championships between 1945 and 1964, the Warriors’ entire IHSA postseason haul includes regional plaques in 1998, 2005 and 2013 plus what this season’s crew has achieved, meaning this is Steeleville’s first-ever state tournament appearance.
From the sideline: When Aaron Fiene directed the Warriors past Meridian in Monday’s super-sectional, he helped the program achieve a new single-season wins record as the current group surpassed the 28 triumphs of 2003-04 and 2004-05. Fiene’s five seasons at the helm have resulted in a 96-44 record, including an unblemished 15-0 mark during the condensed 2020-21 slate.
Coach speak: “These kids, they’re eating this up. You couldn’t take the smile off their face (after Monday’s super-sectional). ... We started running and conditioning in October. They were running miles a day for this, and it’s very important for them. It’s a big deal to these guys. We kept telling them, ‘Just trust what’s going on here,’ and they did. They bought into it.” — Fiene
Yorkville Christian (23-13)
Nickname: Mustangs
School colors: Navy and yellow
Enrollment: 64
Roster
NO. ATHLETE POS. HT. WT. YR.
0 K.J. Vasser* G 6-2 170 Sr.
2 Jaden Schutt* G 6-6 180 Sr.
3 Dayvion Johnson G 6-0 150 So.
4 Moni Johnson G 5-11 10 Sr.
5 Tyler Burrows* 6-2 165 Sr.
10 Josiah Mayes G 6-3 170 Jr.
11 Luke Franklin G 6-0 160 Sr.
12 Jory Boley G 6-3 190 So.
13 Giovanni Johnson G 6-0 160 Jr.
14 David Douglas Jr.* G 6-3 170 Jr.
21 Elijah Fisher F 6-3 180 Sr.
22 Jehvion Starwood G 6-3 165 So.
23 Brayden Long* G 6-4 205 Jr.
32 Trey Lombardo F 6-3 190 Jr.
40 Duane Enty Jr. G 5-10 160 Sr.
* — Expected starter
2021-22 schedule and results
DATE OPPONENT RESULT RECORD
Nov. 23 Washington W 92-69 1-0
Nov. 24 Kankakee W 87-60 2-0
Nov. 26 Chicago St. Rita L 111-103 2-1
Nov. 27 Springfield Lanphier L 88-81 2-2
Nov. 30 Sandwich W 90-52 3-2
Dec. 3 Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) L 94-80 3-3
Dec. 4 Tennessee Prep Academy (Tenn.) W 98-91 4-3
Dec. 5 Chicago St. Patrick W 76-57 5-3
Dec. 10 Glenbard West L 93-68 5-4
Dec. 11 Chicago Hyde Park W 77-61 6-4
Dec. 14 Oswego East L 91-87 6-5
Dec. 17 DeForest (Wis.) L 94-85 6-6
Dec. 18 Madison La Follette (Wis.) L 86-84 6-7
Dec. 22 Earlville W 94-51 7-7
Dec. 27 Sandwich W 95-43 8-7
Dec. 28 Lisle W 92-44 9-7
Dec. 29 Burlington Central L 80-72 9-8
Dec. 30 Northridge Prep W 69-41 10-8
Jan. 8 Chaminade (Mo.) L 103-59 10-9
Jan. 11 Chicago Orr W 81-72 11-9
Jan. 15 Glenbrook South L 63-58 11-10
Jan. 19 Glenbrook North L 85-73 11-11
Jan. 21 Chicago Urban Prep/West W 94-20 12-11
Jan. 22 New Trier L 71-55 12-12
Jan. 29 Chicago Kenwood W 75-68 13-12
Feb. 3 Westminster Christian W 104-39 14-12
Feb. 5 Peoria Notre Dame L 66-45 14-13
Feb. 12 Pontiac W 74-64 15-13
Feb. 15 Chicago St. Ignatius W 82-72 16-13
Feb. 16 South Beloit W 83-61 17-13
Feb. 19 Chicago Morgan Park W 108-46 18-13
Feb. 23 Serena W 100-56 19-13
Feb. 25 Ottawa Marquette W 73-32 20-13
March 1 Chicago CICS/Ellison W 83-39 21-13
March 4 Putnam County W 81-47 22-13
March 7 Lexington W 71-33 23-13
Stat stuffers: Future Duke athlete Schutt averages 25.3 points per game on more than 600 field goal attempts, and his 22 points paved the way for the Mustangs to roll past Lexington in Monday’s super-sectional round. Yorkville Christian also boasts double-digit scoring averages from Vasser (16.4 points per game), Burrows (11.1) and Douglas (10.2), and Burrows has tossed in more than four assists per bout.
History lesson: This state appearance is the pinnacle of a rapid rise for a Mustangs program that played its first season during the 2014-15 school year. Yorkville Christian’s previous best postseason performances resulted in a Class 1A sectional title in 2019 and a Class 1A regional championship in 2020, but the team never had made it past a super-sectional until this week.
From the sideline: Aaron Sovern is the only coach Yorkville Christian ever has known, currently in his eighth season overseeing the Mustangs. Those efforts have resulted in a cumulative record of 117-91, though Yorkville Christian would need to win both of its games at State Farm Center to establish a new program record for single-season victories (previous is 24 in 2019-2020).
Coach speak: “It hasn’t been an easy year by any means, but our kids have survived and I think are coming out on the stronger side for it. ... We had to take whoever would play us, and so we developed some relationships over the year. Now we like not being in a conference because we have the opportunity to schedule a pretty eclectic group of teams. Having some moderate success the last few years has allowed for some doors to be opened.” — Sovern
Liberty (29-5)
Nickname: Eagles
School colors: Red and white
Enrollment: 191
Roster
NO. ATHLETE POS. HT. WT. YR.
0 Travis Duke G 5-8 180 Jr.
1 Reese Knuffman 5-10 150 Sr.
3 Noah Klauser* 5-8 130 So.
4 Gavin Fessler G 5-9 145 So.
5 Wil Maas F 6-0 170 Jr.
10 Clayton Obert* F 6-2 185 Sr.
11 Cannen Wolf* G 5-11 145 Sr.
12 Logan Robbins* F 6-5 185 Sr.
13 Breiton Klingele* F 6-4 215 Sr.
14 Jackson Tenhouse G 5-9 145 Sr.
15 Eli Powell C 6-3 175 Sr.
20 Devin Klauser C 6-6 200 Sr.
21 Silas Mixer F 6-0 155 Sr.
25 Tanner Gimm F 6-3 230 Sr.
* — Expected starter
2021-22 schedule and results
DATE OPPONENT RESULT RECORD
Nov. 22 Petersburg PORTA W 58-53 1-0
Nov. 24 Camp Point Central W 59-49 2-0
Nov. 26 Payson Seymour W 77-59 3-0
Dec. 2 Ewing Highland (Mo.) W 69-68 4-0
Dec. 3 Camp Point Central L 57-53 4-1
Dec. 7 Augusta Southeastern W 71-67 (4OT) 5-1
Dec. 10 Concord Triopia W 47-43 6-1
Dec. 14 Beardstown W 79-35 7-1
Dec. 21 Illini West W 53-45 8-1
Dec. 22 Lewistown W 39-35 9-1
Dec. 27 Illini Bluffs W 50-19 10-1
Dec. 28 Camp Point Central W 44-42 11-1
Dec. 29 Macomb L 53-38 11-2
Dec. 29 Farmington L 45-43 11-3
Jan. 4 Mendon Unity W 60-42 12-3
Jan. 8 Camp Point Central W 42-41 13-3
Jan. 10 Carrollton W 55-41 14-3
Jan. 13 Jacksonville Routt W 40-34 15-3
Jan. 15 Petersburg PORTA L 44-42 15-4
Jan. 21 Griggsville-Perry W 52-20 16-4
Jan. 22 Dixon W 62-48 17-4
Jan. 25 Jacksonville Routt W 61-47 18-4
Jan. 28 Brown County W 57-52 19-4
Feb. 1 Barry Western W 78-39 20-4
Feb. 4 Payson Seymour W 75-47 21-4
Feb. 5 Monroe City (Mo.) L 54-53 21-5
Feb. 11 Quincy Notre Dame W 57-43 22-5
Feb. 14 Rushville-Industry W 68-35 23-5
Feb. 16 Pittsfield W 62-34 24-5
Feb. 23 Griggsville-Perry W 61-47 25-5
Feb. 25 Winchester West Central W 59-39 26-5
March 1 Gibault Catholic W 44-41 27-5
March 4 Jacksonville Routt W 39-28 28-5
March 7 Augusta Southeastern W 49-42 29-5
Stat stuffers: Similar to Steeleville in this class, Liberty doesn’t have any one guy who totally jumps off the page from a statistical perspective. Klingele does offer a robust 12.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest and is surrounded by steady hands — both shooting and hauling in missed shots — with Wolf (9.1 points), Robbins (9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds), Devin Klauser (8.7 points, 5.3 rebounds) and Obert (7.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists).
History lesson: The Eagles own a trio of IHSA state trophies courtesy fourth-place finishes in 1981 under Paul Kreke and 2005 under Jeff Kasparie, who each coached the team for 11 seasons, and a third-place showing under current leader Greg Altmix in 2016. This is Liberty’s second state berth within the four-class system.
From the sideline: Altmix has experienced some major upswings with the Eagles (30 wins and a state trophy in 2016, the ongoing 2021-22 season) as well as some significant valleys (3-21 record in 2016-17, 2-23 mark in 2017-18). He’s amassed a 130-86 ledger at Liberty and previously won 101 games with Highland (Mo.) during a five-season stretch.
Coach speak: “You’re not guaranteed anything in this life, whether it’s on the basketball court or in your life. You’re not given any guarantees, and when you’re given opportunities you’ve got to make the most of the opportunities God blesses you with. I can’t give enough credit to these young men and just the character that they’ve shown over these last couple years.” — Altmix
Scales Mound (35-2)
Nickname: Hornets
School colors: Kelly green and white
Enrollment: 70
Roster
NO. ATHLETE POS. HT. WT. YR.
0 Zayden Ellsworth* G 5-11 170 Sr.
1 Max Wienen F 6-2 160 So.
2 Collin Fosler* G 6-2 175 Sr.
3 Thomas Hereau G 6-2 155 So.
4 Jacob Duerr G 5-11 160 Jr.
5 Charlie Wiegel G 5-9 130 Jr.
10 Benjamin Vandigo* F 6-4 180 Sr.
12 Thomas Winter G 5-9 130 Sr.
15 PJ Schuster G 5-7 125 Sr.
20 Evan Graves F 6-0 155 Sr.
21 Ben Werner* F 6-4 240 Sr.
23 Seth Birkett F 6-2 155 So.
24 Sam Cocagne* F 6-3 160 Sr.
25 Evan Cogan G 5-8 130 So.
30 Jonah Driscoll F 6-3 230 So.
* — Expected starter
2021-22 schedule and results
DATE OPPONENT RESULT RECORD
Nov. 30 Orangeville W 84-35 1-0
Dec. 1 Dakota W 81-38 2-0
Dec. 4 New Glarus (Wis.) W 64-51 3-0
Dec. 11 Indian Creek W 90-42 4-0
Dec. 14 Lanark Eastland W 72-37 5-0
Dec. 16 Durand W 81-43 6-0
Dec. 18 Farmington W 65-54 7-0
Dec. 29 Shullsburg (Wis.) W 82-34 8-0
Dec. 30 Hazel Green (Wis.) W 89-68 9-0
Jan. 4 Warren W 65-32 10-0
Jan. 6 Galena W 67-62 11-0
Jan. 8 South Beloit W 47-37 12-0
Jan. 12 West Carroll W 88-12 13-0
Jan. 15 Lanark Eastland W 64-33 14-0
Jan. 15 Durand W 74-44 15-0
Jan. 17 East Dubuque W 58-27 16-0
Jan. 18 Stockton W 63-42 17-0
Jan. 20 River Ridge W 81-27 18-0
Jan. 22 Dubuque Senior (Iowa) L 57-53 18-1
Jan. 24 Aquin W 67-57 19-1
Jan. 25 Benton (Wis.) W 57-32 20-1
Jan. 28 Warren W 91-38 21-1
Feb. 1 Galena W 55-45 22-1
Feb. 3 West Carroll W 78-13 23-1
Feb. 4 East Dubuque W 53-40 24-1
Feb. 7 Polo W 66-30 25-1
Feb. 9 East Dubuque W 49-29 26-1
Feb. 11 Stockton W 59-37 27-1
Feb. 12 Chicago Leo L 55-50 27-2
Feb. 14 River Ridge W 86-45 28-2
Feb. 17 Shullsburg (Wis.) W 73-35 29-2
Feb. 19 Warren W 66-48 30-2
Feb. 23 Lena-Winslow W 50-32 31-2
Feb. 25 East Dubuque W 47-39 (OT) 32-2
March 1 Pecatonica W 60-57 33-2
March 4 Sterling Newman W 62-49 34-2
March 7 Chicago Marshall W 55-41 35-2
Stat stuffers: Points have not been hard to come by for the Hornets, primarily powered by Vandigo’s 17.2 pionts per game on 62 percent shooting from the field. He also brings in 6.9 rebounds per showing and is backed by a steady complementary cast in Werner (11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists), Fosler (10.0 points, 4.5 assists), Ellsworth (9.5 points) and Cocagne (8.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists).
History lesson: One wouldn’t know it by looking at this team, but Scales Mound doesn’t boast the an overly full trophy case on the boys’ basketball side. Preceeding this season were regional championships in 1984, 1989, 2009, 2010 and 2012, with the last of those three earned under current coach Erik Kudronowicz. This is the first time the Hornets have appeared at state.
From the sideline: Kudronowicz (209-232 in 16 seasons) has worked hard to get Scales Mound to this stage, starting his tenure in 2006-07 by overseeing a 2-22 finish. Following one-win schedules in both 2016-17 and 2017-18, the Hornets’ situation has improved dramatically and they’ve easily blown past the previous program record for single-season wins (24).
Coach speak: “We put (together) the hardest, most difficult 16-game schedule we could last COVID spring to springboard us into the summer months, where we could get the kids into the gym and into some different types of tournaments and different types of play that would build into this season. And when this season started, these kids were sort of already battle tested. And from that point on they were narrow-focused.” — Kudronowicz