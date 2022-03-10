Class 2A
Rockridge (26-6)
Nickname: Rockets
School colors: Maroon and white
Enrollment: 370
Roster
NO. ATHLETE POS. HT. WT. YR.
2 Kameron Bohnsack G 5-9 160 Jr.
3 Mike Wilson F 6-2 180 Sr.
4 Jase Whiteman* G 6-0 145 Jr.
10 Brayden Deem* 6-3 180 Sr.
11 Jacob Bayne F 6-1 190 Jr.
12 Nate Henry* F 6-4 185 Sr.
14 Chris Geier G 5-8 165 Jr.
20 Brody Whiteman G 6-0 160 Sr.
21 Landon Wheatley G 5-9 150 Fr.
23 Caleb Cunico G 6-1 150 Fr.
24 Carson Klemme* G 6-2 180 So.
30 Reece Fetterer F 6-3 195 Jr.
33 TJ Wilson C 6-6 205 So.
34 Landon Bull* F 6-3 215 Fr.
*Expected starter
2021-22 schedule and results
DATE OPPONENT RESULT RECORD
Nov. 22 East Moline United L 68-49 0-1
Nov. 26 Princeton W 72-69 1-1
Nov. 27 Geneseo W 49-44 2-1
Nov. 27 Kewanee W 58-26 3-1
Dec. 1 Sterling L 45-41 3-2
Dec. 7 Orion W 65-24 4-2
Dec. 10 Sherrard W 47-23 5-2
Dec. 14 Moline L 70-53 5-3
Dec. 17 Mercer County W 54-26 6-3
Dec. 27 Brown County W 58-52 7-3
Dec. 28 Farmington L 44-31 7-4
Dec. 29 Lewistown W 58-31 8-4
Dec. 29 Camp Point Central W 61-42 9-4
Jan. 4 Riverdale L 61-50 9-5
Jan. 8 Canton W 58-24 10-5
Jan. 15 Bartonville Limestone W 59-44 11-5
Jan. 17 Waubonsie Valley L 48-39 11-6
Jan. 18 Orion W 65-37 12-6
Jan. 21 Prophetstown W 53-26 13-6
Jan. 25 Riverdale W 66-52 14-6
Jan. 28 Sherrard W 64-36 15-6
Jan. 29 Morrison W 68-32 16-6
Feb. 10 Monmouth-Roseville W 50-48 17-6
Feb. 11 Morrison W 60-26 18-6
Feb. 15 Monmouth-Roseville W 50-30 19-6
Feb. 18 Rock Island Alleman W 87-31 20-6
Feb. 19 West Carroll W 91-14 21-6
Feb. 23 Prophetstown W 56-38 22-6
Feb. 25 Riverdale W 58-52 23-6
March 2 Eureka W 55-48 24-6
March 4 Farmington W 47-30 25-6
March 7 Rockford Lutheran W 57-52 26-6
Stat stuffers: Henry offers up a bit of everything for the Rockets, serving as their leading scorer with 17.2 points per game and their top rebounder at 6.9 boards per contest. Jase Whiteman chips in as a good secondary scorer with 12.6 points per game, and the big newcomer Bull averages both 7.4 points and 4.4 rebounds. Five different Rockridge athletes have dished out at least 40 assists as well, led by 78 from Henry.
History lesson: Rockridge really found its stride in boys’ basketball when former Atwood-Hammond coach Toby Whiteman took over in 2011. He guided the Rockets to Class 2A state tournament showings in both 2015 and 2016, resulting in a third-place finish the former year and a runner-up result the latter season. Rockridge’s championship game opponent in that 2016 tournament was a Brandon Trimble-led St. Joseph-Ogden outfit.
From the sideline: Andy Saey grabbed the Rockets’ reigns not long after the second of those two state tournament runs. He’s logged a 93-36 record over the course of five seasons at Rockridge, including just 12 defeats across the three most recent seasons. He also briefly was the head man at Galva, during its 2013-14 campaign.
Coach speak: “Offensively we stress a lot of ball movement. Bull can shoot from the perimeter, so we try to be creative in pick-and-pop, pick-and-roll. ... We have some playmakers, so sometimes we have some freedom to take a shot that other coaches might turn their nose to. We give our kids a lot of freedom. I want them to go out and be playmakers and be players.” — Saey
Monticello (32-3)
Nickname: Sages
School colors: Purple and gold
Enrollment: 519
Roster
NO. ATHLETE POS. HT. WT. YR.
2 Mick Wright G 5-10 135 Jr.
3 Tylor Bundy G 5-10 146 Jr.
4 Trey Welter G 5-3 105 So.
5 Ben Cresap* G 5-9 160 Sr.
12 Trevor Fox* G 5-9 165 Sr.
13 Dylan Ginalick* G 6-0 175 Sr.
21 Thomas Swartz F 5-8 155 Sr.
22 Jack Weidner F 6-3 165 So.
23 Tanner Buehnerkemper* G 6-2 180 Sr.
24 Triston Foran G 5-10 160 Sr.
30 Jacob Trusner F 6-2 180 Jr.
32 Joey Sprinkle* F 6-2 195 Sr.
44 Drew Sheppard F 6-3 175 Jr.
55 Will Ross F 6-4 220 Jr.
*Expected starter
2021-22 schedule and results
DATE OPPONENT RESULT RECORD
Nov. 23 Pleasant Plains W 54-35 1-0
Nov. 30 Riverton W 56-40 2-0
Dec. 3 Salt Fork W 59-20 3-0
Dec. 4 Chicago Marshall W 59-35 4-0
Dec. 7 Williamsville W 49-28 5-0
Dec. 11 Maroa-Forsyth W 66-46 6-0
Dec. 14 ALAH W 69-28 7-0
Dec. 18 Carlyle W 57-39 8-0
Dec. 18 Greenville W 72-44 9-0
Dec. 21 Warrensburg-Latham W 54-36 10-0
Dec. 27 Neoga W 51-32 11-0
Dec. 27 Clinton W 62-24 12-0
Dec. 28 GCMS W 67-33 13-0
Dec. 29 Tuscola W 50-34 14-0
Jan. 4 Teutopolis L 54-51 14-1
Jan. 7 Chillicothe IVC W 75-56 15-1
Jan. 8 Manteno W 80-26 16-1
Jan. 11 Clinton W 79-37 17-1
Jan. 14 Bloomington CC W 64-54 18-1
Jan. 18 Olympia W 69-41 19-1
Jan. 21 Paxton-Buckley-Loda W 59-43 20-1
Jan. 22 Meridian L 67-58 20-2
Jan. 25 Prairie Central L 65-61 20-3
Jan. 28 St. Joseph-Ogden W 57-29 21-3
Feb. 1 Rantoul W 70-50 22-3
Feb. 5 Petersburg PORTA W 57-45 23-3
Feb. 8 Pontiac W 57-56 24-3
Feb. 11 St. Thomas More W 48-28 25-3
Feb. 12 St. Teresa W 65-43 26-3
Feb. 15 Unity W 58-45 27-3
Feb. 23 Paxton-Buckley-Loda W 53-30 28-3
Feb. 25 Prairie Central W 55-51 (OT) 29-3
March 1 Herscher W 37-25 30-3
March 4 El Paso-Gridley W 51-46 31-3
March 7 Bloomington CC W 62-44 32-3
Stat stuffers: Six different Sages have attempted more than 160 field goals, led by Cresap with 330 en route to 15.4 points per game. Ginalick isn’t far behind with 302 tries that have generated 12.0 points per outing, and Monticello gains other key contributions in the form of 8.3 points and 5.6 rebounds from Sprinkle, 7.8 points and 4.2 rebounds from Buehnerkemper, 6.0 points from Fox, 3.6 assists from Ginalick and 3.3 assists from Cresap.
History lesson: The closest Monticello came to tasting state tournament glory before 2017 was when Bob Trimble led the Sages to a 1977 sectional title, when Randy Moss pushed them to the same feat in 2003 and when Kevin Roy helped the program to another sectional plaque in 2007. But then Roy was at the forefront of Monticello’s abrupt surge to the 2017 Class 2A state showcase, in which the Sages left Peoria with a fourth-place trophy.
From the sideline: Roy may not be the all-time winningest coach in Monticello boys’ hoops history (that’s Trimble with 383 victories, followed by Tom Young with 336). But he’s propelled the Sages to new heights with the second state berth of a 16-season tenure that’s included eight finishes of 20 wins or more and a cumulative record of 311-131.
Coach speak: “When we’re playing well, I don’t have to do much coaching. They’re in rhythm. They’re in sync. We’re attacking, we’re kicking out and they’re making those extra passes. We’re playing contain and keeping the guy in front. When that happens, it’s like a dance out on the floor.” — Roy
Chicago DePaul College Prep (26-5)
Nickname: Rams
School colors: Navy and white
Enrollment: 518
Roster
NO. ATHLETE POS. HT. YR.
10 Trevon Thomas* G 6-1 Sr.
11 Alex Gutierez* G 6-2 Sr.
12 Julian Green G 6-2 Sr.
13 Ijeh Nwaezeapu G 6-0 Sr.
14 Myles Stewart F 6-2 Jr.
15 Cole Ceravolo G 6-0 Sr.
20 Henry West F 6-2 Jr.
21 Will O’Shields F 6-2 Jr.
22 PJ Chambers G 6-2 So.
23 Payton Kamin* G 6-6 So.
24 Will Brown G 6-0 Sr.
25 Maurice Thomas G 6-2 Jr.
30 Dylan Arnett* F 6-9 Sr.
32 Jack Hoste F 6-5 Jr.
33 Jaylan McElroy* F 6-6 Sr.
35 Dane Barkley F 6-6 Jr.
*Expected starter
2021-22 schedule and results
DATE OPPONENT RESULT RECORD
Nov. 22 Chicago Lake View W 76-18 1-0
Nov. 23 Chicago Legal Prep Charter W 81-35 2-0
Nov. 24 Niles North W 62-50 3-0
Nov. 26 Niles Notre Dame W 66-51 4-0
Dec. 3 Evergreen Park W 64-21 5-0
Dec. 7 Marmion Academy W 44-32 6-0
Dec. 10 Montini W 66-41 7-0
Dec. 11 Nazareth Academy W 40-27 8-0
Dec. 17 Providence St. Mel W 80-37 9-0
Dec. 22 Glenbard East W 50-20 10-0
Dec. 23 Hinsdale Central L 45-44 10-1
Jan. 7 Chicago De La Salle L 40-37 10-2
Jan. 8 Homewood-Flossmoor W 45-35 11-2
Jan. 11 Chicago St. Ignatius L 42-41 11-3
Jan. 14 Chicago St. Francis de Sales W 63-11 12-3
Jan. 15 Rockford Boylan W 58-50 13-3
Jan. 17 Milwaukee (Wis.) Academy of Science W 60-46 14-3
Jan. 21 Providence Catholic W 47-25 15-3
Jan. 25 St. Laurence W 50-34 16-3
Jan. 28 Loyola Academy W 42-29 17-3
Feb. 1 Chicago Mt. Carmel L 55-40 17-4
Feb. 4 Fenwick W 47-16 18-4
Feb. 8 Chicago Brother Rice W 49-39 19-4
Feb. 11 Chicago St. Rita W 41-32 20-4
Feb. 15 Chicago Leo W 48-38 21-4
Feb. 16 Chicago Heights Marian L 40-39 21-5
Feb. 23 Chicago Marine Leadership Academy W 62-8 22-5
Feb. 25 Chicago Latin W 58-30 23-5
March 1 Chicago Orr W 44-37 24-5
March 4 Chicago Clark W 64-48 25-5
March 7 Chicago Leo W 50-43 26-5
Stat stuffers: The Rams have a seven-athlete rotation they can turn to for points, with all of those guys turning in between 130 and 405 points for the season. The top mark there is owned by Arnett, a future Milwaukee hooper who averages 13.5 points plus 7.1 rebounds per game. Kamin’s 9.9 points, Trevon Thomas’ 9.4 points and McElroy’s 8.3 points further aid DePaul’s scoring abilities, and McElroy snags 8.1 rebounds per bout as well.
History lesson: Since DePaul formed from the ashes of Gordon Tech in 2014, the Rams have been a boys’ basketball force. Their only previous state tournament appearance came in 2019, when they returned to Chicago with the Class 3A third-place trophy. DePaul has bounced back and forth between Class 3A and Class 2A in the IHSA postseason.
From the sideline: The Rams’ success has been directly tied to Gordon Tech alumnus Tom Kleinschmidt, a collegiate All-American at DePaul University who enjoyed a lengthy professional playing career overseas. He’s been DePaul Prep’s coach since 2014, claiming a 173-64 record in that time, and he also owns 56 more wins across three seasons with Elmhurst York and Gordon Tech.
Coach speak: “We’re not foolish enough (to overlook anyone). The state of Illinois has great basketball. I know people write things for a blog or a post that don’t really know what the people up here know. ... The Final Four is going to be a tough out. We’re going to come out with the same mindset. ... We’re not falling into that trap. We’ve got our hands full.” — Kleinschmidt
Nashville (26-5)
Nickname: Hornets
School colors: Royal blue, white and red
Enrollment: 414
Roster
NO. ATHLETE POS. HT. WT. YR.
4 Rylan Hammer PG 5-9 155 Jr.
5 Carter Schoenherr* G 6-3 185 Jr.
10 Nolan Heggemeier* G 5-11 170 Sr.
11 Carson Cook G/F 6-2 180 Jr.
15 Aidan Heiman G 6-0 150 Jr.
20 Trey Reinburg G 5-10 150 Jr.
21 Radyn Schwartzkopf F 6-2 180 Sr.
22 Saxton Hoepker* F 6-7 205 Sr.
23 Connor Cameron G 6-0 160 Jr.
24 Lucas Knepp G 5-9 160 Sr.
32 Kolten Gajewski* F/C 6-5 210 Sr.
33 Quintin Loquasto G/F 6-2 180 Jr.
34 Isaac Turner* G 6-3 175 Sr.
44 Hayden Robinson C 6-6 205 Sr.
*Expected starter
2021-22 schedule and results
DATE OPPONENT RESULT RECORD
Nov. 22 Staunton W 59-18 1-0
Nov. 24 Columbia L 48-41 1-1
Nov. 26 Trenton Wesclin W 53-39 2-1
Nov. 27 Mascoutah L 60-45 2-2
Dec. 4 Cahokia W 53-42 3-2
Dec. 14 Chester W 58-28 4-2
Dec. 17 Carterville W 49-31 5-2
Dec. 18 Benton W 44-34 6-2
Dec. 21 Pinckneyville W 34-29 7-2
Dec. 27 Breese Mater Dei W 33-23 8-2
Dec. 28 Metro-East Lutheran W 52-43 9-2
Dec. 29 Mascoutah W 55-41 10-2
Dec. 29 Chillicothe IVC W 57-24 11-2
Dec. 30 Doss (Ky.) W 63-60 12-2
Jan. 7 DuQuoin W 65-31 13-2
Jan. 8 Okawville W 59-23 14-2
Jan. 11 Greenville W 50-21 15-2
Jan. 14 Anna-Jonesboro W 60-36 16-2
Jan. 15 Carbondale W 53-43 17-2
Jan. 17 Metro-East Lutheran W 58-43 18-2
Jan. 21 Breese Mater Dei L 37-36 18-3
Jan. 22 Breese Central L 51-40 18-4
Jan. 29 Carlyle W 65-35 19-4
Feb. 7 Carterville W 59-34 20-4
Feb. 11 Pinckneyville W 30-26 21-4
Feb. 12 Anna-Jonesboro W 54-24 22-4
Feb. 15 DuQuoin W 62-53 23-4
Feb. 23 Red Bud W 64-33 24-4
Feb. 25 Pinckneyville W 51-42 (OT) 25-4
March 2 Murphysboro W 33-30 26-4
March 4 Breese Central W 47-45 (OT) 27-4
March 7 Teutopolis W 44-18 28-4
Stat stuffers: It’s the Hoepker and Turner show for the Hornets, as each guy is approaching 500 points scored on the season. Hoepker averages 15.3 points plus 6.4 rebounds, while Turner actually leads Nashville with 15.6 points per outing on top of 4.6 rebounds. Schoenherr’s 6.4 points and 2.1 assists as well as Gajewski’s 5.9 points and 5.6 rebounds and Heggemeier’s 5.1 points also should have a say in state proceedings.
History lesson: Some of these players helped Nashville football to a Class 2A state runner-up finish in November 2020, and Turner was rostered when Hornets boys’ basketball earned the 2019 Class 2A state runner-up trophy. Nashville also claims to the 1978 Class A state title under Bob Bogle, a single-class fourth-place finish in 1949 and a Class 2A runner-up award in 2014.
From the sideline: Patrick Weathers’ name is familiar in Nashville, as his father, Brad Weathers, oversaw that 2014 Class 2A state runner-up. The younger Weathers was an assistant under his dad and now is in his first season as the Hornets’ head coach, which also counts as Patrick Weathers’ inaugural experience in such a position.
Coach speak: “We play a very specific brand of basketball. We use the motto ‘win ugly.’ It’s not the most entertaining. It’s not for everybody. But we’ve played in a lot of grind-it-out games. ... We’re not going to be the Steve Nash Phoenix Suns that run up and down the floor and score 80, 90 points. ... You’re not going to see a Charlotte Hornets team in a track meet on the basketball court any time soon.” — Patrick Weathers