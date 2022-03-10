Class 3A
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (33-3)
Nickname: Cyclones
School colors: Gold and black
Enrollment: 1,001
Roster
NO. ATHLETE POS. HT. WT. YR.
1 Richard Jackson G 5-9 180 Jr.
2 J’veon Bardwell* G 5-10 155 Jr.
3 Jake Hamilton* G 6-3 190 Jr.
4 Ty Lott G 6-2 188 Jr.
5 Keshon Singleton* G 6-1 185 Jr.
10 Bryce Musgrave G 6-0 151 So.
11 Jamarion Bardwell G 5-9 140 Fr.
12 Tony Kamgaing C 6-4 197 So.
13 Cal Johnson G 6-0 140 So.
21 Zack Hawkinson* F 6-5 200 Jr.
22 Mike Utinske C 6-6 205 Sr.
23 Will Hamilton* G 6-3 175 Jr.
*Expected starter
2021-22 schedule and results
DATE OPPONENT RESULT RECORD
Nov. 23 Centennial L 67-56 0-1
Nov. 24 Belleville West L 70-66 0-2
Nov. 26 Mahomet-Seymour W 68-64 1-2
Nov. 27 Cahokia W 67-56 2-2
Nov. 30 Jacksonville W 60-32 3-2
Dec. 3 Quincy Notre Dame W 66-42 4-2
Dec. 4 Springfield Lanphier W 61-40 5-2
Dec. 7 Springfield W 53-50 6-2
Dec. 10 Springfield Southeast W 67-36 7-2
Dec. 11 Riverton W 78-25 8-2
Dec. 13 Rochester W 79-39 9-2
Dec. 17 Decatur Eisenhower W 67-36 10-2
Dec. 27 Normal Calvary W 79-32 11-2
Dec. 28 Bishop McNamara W 66-49 12-2
Dec. 29 Rockford Lutheran W 67-33 13-2
Dec. 30 El Paso-Gridley W 67-45 14-2
Jan. 4 Chatham Glenwood W 67-35 15-2
Jan. 7 Decatur MacArthur W 84-69 16-2
Jan. 11 Normal U-High W 53-32 17-2
Jan. 14 Jacksonville W 58-25 18-2
Jan. 20 Springfield W 58-32 19-2
Jan. 22 Springfield Southeast W 47-34 20-2
Jan. 25 Springfield Lanphier W 65-48 21-2
Jan. 28 Rochester W 75-48 22-2
Feb. 1 Decatur Eisenhower W 63-50 23-2
Feb. 4 Chatham Glenwood W 61-56 24-2
Feb. 5 Normal West W 69-52 25-2
Feb. 8 Decatur MacArthur W 75-59 26-2
Feb. 11 Normal U-High W 63-55 27-2
Feb. 12 Mascoutah W 69-43 28-2
Feb. 18 Normal Community L 54-33 28-3
Feb. 23 Springfield W 69-33 29-3
Feb. 25 Springfield Lanphier W 63-57 (2OT) 30-3
March 1 Centennial W 58-50 31-3
March 4 Decatur MacArthur W 55-53 (OT) 32-3
March 7 East St. Louis W 60-50 33-3
Stat stuffers: The Cyclones receive a potent 1-2 punch in the form of Hawkinson down low (15.8 points, 9.8 rebounds per game) and Jake Hamilton both in the paint and beyond it (15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists). Singleton and Utinske (8.5 points per game apiece) are valuable secondary scoring options, and Will Hamilton is a lockdown defender (4.5 points, too).
History lesson: SHG is well known for its football exploits — five state championships and four state runner-up trophies since 1995 — but is proving its boys’ basketball club can turn in impressive results. Tim Allen oversaw the school’s first state berth as SHG (three previously as Springfield Cathedral) during a 2019-2020 season that ended prematurely because of the pandemic.
From the sideline: After ushering Springfield’s Grant Middle School to a pair of IESA state titles in 2017 and 2018, he took over the Cyclones’ program and instantly began creating positive results. SHG is 88-31 in his four years running the show, and the 33 wins SHG has cobbled together this season constitutes a new single-season record.
Coach speak: “The DNA of the kids, we’ve got kids who ... have never lost a playoff game. They think going to state is just part of the routine. We’ve got kids saying ‘state or bust,’ and I’m like, ‘No, it’s not state or bust.’ That’s extremely hard to do. But they don’t know any better. They’re winners.” — Allen
Chicago St. Ignatius (26-5)
Nickname: Wolfpack
School colors: Maroon and gold
Enrollment: 1,443
Roster
NO. ATHLETE POS. HT. WT. YR.
1 Miles Casey G 6-0 165 Sr.
2 A.J. Redd* G 6-3 165 Sr.
3 John Kemp G 5-11 170 Jr.
4 Joey Sicliano G 5-9 165 Sr.
10 Noah Davis* F 6-2 190 Sr.
11 Austin Toon G 6-1 165 Sr.
13 Phoenix Gill G 6-1 140 Fr.
14 Kyle McIntyre G 6-1 180 Sr.
15 Emmet O’Shaughnessy G 6-0 170 Jr.
20 Mark Williams F 6-5 205 Sr.
22 Sean Figiel G 6-2 162 Sr.
23 Richard Barron* G 6-5 210 Jr.
24 Jackson Kotecki* F 6-8 215 Jr.
25 Reggie Ray G 6-2 190 So.
32 Kolby Gilles* F 6-6 225 Sr.
33 Sean Clavadetscher F 6-5 205 Jr.
*Expected starter
2021-22 schedule and results
DATE OPPONENT RESULT RECORD
Nov. 22 Chicago Noble/Bulls W 80-27 1-0
Nov. 23 Round Lake W 91-40 2-0
Nov. 24 Lake Forest L 62-60 2-1
Nov. 27 Loyola Academy L 51-49 2-2
Nov. 30 Chicago Christ the King W 59-40 3-2
Dec. 3 Chicago Leo L 72-62 3-3
Dec. 4 Chaminade (Mo.) L 46-33 3-4
Dec. 7 Fenwick W 67-38 4-4
Dec. 10 St. Laurence W 61-49 5-4
Dec. 11 Niles Notre Dame W 59-38 6-4
Dec. 27 Conant L 48-45 6-5
Dec. 28 Wheaton North W 67-41 7-5
Dec. 29 Hinsdale South W 62-43 8-5
Dec. 30 Montini L 57-53 8-6
Jan. 7 Chicago Brother Rice L 38-36 8-7
Jan. 8 Bolingbrook W 56-46 9-7
Jan. 11 Chicago DePaul College Prep W 42-41 10-7
Jan. 14 Chicago Mt. Carmel W 75-58 11-7
Jan. 21 Loyola Academy W 37-24 12-7
Jan. 22 Benet Academy L 43-42 12-8
Jan. 25 Providence Catholic L 47-37 12-9
Jan. 29 Nazareth Academy L 45-42 12-10
Feb. 1 Marmion Academy W 58-52 13-10
Feb. 4 Providence St. Mel W 69-42 14-10
Feb. 5 Chicago Lane W 63-51 15-10
Feb. 8 Chicago De La Salle W 51-47 16-10
Feb. 9 Chicago St. Francis de Sales W 79-23 17-10
Feb. 11 Montini W 61-45 18-10
Feb. 15 Yorkville Christian L 82-72 18-11
Feb. 18 Chicago St. Rita L 67-52 18-12
Feb. 23 Chicago Foreman W 60-32 19-12
Feb. 25 Chicago Lake View W 71-38 20-12
March 1 Fenwick W 62-45 21-12
March 4 Chicago De La Salle W 69-58 22-12
March 7 Chicago St. Patrick W 50-49 (2OT) 23-12
Stat stuffers: Barron is likely to be a Division I athlete in the future, holding multiple offers, and his 15.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season are unlikely to turn off any potential college suitors. Redd (11.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists) is another athlete opposing teams need to key in on this week, while Gilles (9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds) and Kotecki (6.2 points, 3.7 rebounds) shouldn’t be left unchecked either.
History lesson: The Wolfpack owned six regional championships this century entering the 2021-22 postseason. Its last sectional title came in 2000, when St. Ignatius came closest to making the state tournament proper. So this constitutes a debut for the Wolfpack, who lost a 2000 Class AA super-sectional by nine points last time they attempted to qualify for state.
From the sideline: Matt Monroe was an assistant coach at Chicago St. Patrick — which St. Ignatius defeated in Monday’s super-sectional — before taking the Wolfpack’s top gig ahead of the 2016-17 season. After two under-.500 outcomes in the first three campaigns, Monroe has St. Ignatius clicking to the tune of an overall 103-70 record.
Coach speak: “We’ve dealt with a lot of pressure and we’ve succeeded with it, and we’ve also stumbled with it. We came into the season in the Chicagoland area, I believe, ranked number four in the Chicago Sun-Times, and that put a lot of pressure on our kids. Certainly we saw that impact us a little bit. But what that did is it taught them valuable life lessons. It taught them what they really need to focus on is the process.” — Monroe
Simeon (28-5)
Nickname: Wolverines
School colors: Blue and gold
Enrollment: 1,337
Roster
NO. ATHLETE POS. HT. WT. YR.
0 Aviyon Morris* G 5-7 155 Sr.
1 Jaylen Drane* G 6-3 165 Sr.
2 Jalen Griffith* G 5-9 160 Jr.
3 Michael Ratliff G 6-2 170 Jr.
4 Nichkolas Robinson F 6-4 170 Sr.
5 Richard Lindsey F 6-3 160 So.
10 Wesley Rubin* F 6-7 175 Jr.
11 Sincere Johnson G 5-10 165 Jr.
12 Amarion Stephens G 5-9 155 Sr.
13 Lance Rogers C 6-7 165 Sr.
15 JayQuan Adams F 6-4 160 Sr.
23 Ameer Morrow F 6-5 160 So.
24 Miles Rubin* F 6-9 165 Jr.
30 Steve Turner C 6-9 215 Jr.
32 Jashon Liggett G 5-9 165 So.
*Expected starter
2021-22 schedule and results
DATE OPPONENT RESULT RECORD
Nov. 23 Chicago King W 89-15 1-0
Nov. 27 Collierville (Tenn.) W 64-62 2-0
Dec. 4 Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei W 64-50 3-0
Dec. 9 Chicago Phillips W 62-55 4-0
Dec. 11 Milwaukee (Wis.) Academy of Science W 69-56 5-0
Dec. 17 North Community (Minn.) W 48-47 6-0
Dec. 18 Dream City (Ariz.) Christian L 62-52 6-1
Dec. 28 Plainfield North W 65-28 7-1
Dec. 29 Oak Park-River Forest W 79-45 8-1
Dec. 30 New Trier W 69-66 9-1
Dec. 30 Chicago Curie W 71-58 10-1
Jan. 4 Chicago Bogan W 74-58 11-1
Jan. 11 Chicago Kenwood W 85-79 12-1
Jan. 13 Chicago Hyde Park W 79-49 13-1
Jan. 15 Gill St. Bernard’s (N.J.) W 70-61 14-1
Jan. 17 Washington (D.C.) Wilson W 74-61 15-1
Jan. 20 Chicago Corliss W 84-35 16-1
Jan. 22 Glenbrook South L 57-54 16-2
Jan. 24 Chicago CICS/Longwood W 80-46 17-2
Jan. 25 Chicago Brooks W 71-54 18-2
Jan. 28 Chicago Curie W 65-60 19-2
Jan. 29 Chicago Morgan Park W 64-57 20-2
Feb. 3 Chicago Agricultural Science W 67-35 21-2
Feb. 4 Chicago Perspectives/Leadership W 80-57 22-2
Feb. 5 Coronado (Nev.) L 64-60 22-3
Feb. 8 Chicago Morgan Park W 66-37 23-3
Feb. 10 Chicago Curie L 71-64 23-4
Feb. 18 Glenbard West L 60-32 23-5
Feb. 23 Chicago Kennedy W 85-44 24-5
Feb. 25 St. Laurence W 43-41 25-5
March 1 Nazareth Academy W 69-39 26-5
March 4 Chicago Hyde Park W 71-51 27-5
March 7 Lemont W 52-47 28-5
Stat stuffers: While this might not be the most star-studded of Simeon teams, there’s still plenty of dangerous threats for opponents to contend with. This is evidenced by all five Wolverines starters averaging double-digit points — Drane with 17.4 plus 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists, Miles Rubin with 15.6 plus 9.8 rebounds, Griffith with 13.5 plus 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists, Wesley Rubin with 11.1 plus 7.2 rebounds and Morris with 10.8 plus 3.2 assists.
History lesson: Bob Hambric established Simeon’s base by leading it to the 1984 Class AA state championship. The Wolverines of 2006 through 2017 made themselves a facet of the state tournament in Class AA, 3A or 4A behind guys like Derrick Rose, Jaylon Tate, Jabari Parker, Kendrick Nunn, Ben Coupet Jr. and Josh Thomas, though this is the program’s first state berth since 2017.
From the sideline: Robert Smith already had a premier prep coaching resume before bringing Simeon to State Farm Center this week. Since beginning his Wolverines tenure in 2004-05, he’s helped the squad to six state titles (two in Class AA, four in Class 4A), two state runner-up efforts and one state third-place finish as part of a 482-85 cumulative record.
Coach speak: “That was our goal was to come to the party (the state tournament), to be invited to the party. Once we got invited, they kind of had us come through the back door. We kind of worked out way up to the middle of the party, and now we want to try to finish the party off and walk out the front door. And walking out the front door is getting that trophy on Saturday evening.” — Smith
Metamora (29-6)
Nickname: Redbirds
School colors: Red and white
Enrollment: 974
Roster
NO. ATHLETE POS. HT. WT. YR.
1 Luke DeFrance G 5-9 160 Sr.
4 Solomon Schwarz G 5-11 165 Sr.
5 Matthew Zobrist G 6-3 165 Fr.
10 Kaden Hartnett G 5-11 170 Jr.
11 Zack Schroeder* G 6-3 165 Sr.
12 Briar Cremeens G 6-0 195 Jr.
14 Luke Hopp G 6-6 180 So.
15 Gavin O’Laughlin G 6-0 175 So.
21 Ethan Kizer* G 6-6 186 Jr.
22 Tyson Swanson* G 6-2 175 Jr.
23 Devin Dunn G 5-9 145 Jr.
24 Drew Tucker* G 6-2 165 Jr.
30 Tyler Mason* G 6-0 160 So.
32 Kaiser Quick G 6-2 188 Sr.
33 Nick Walker G 6-3 170 So.
34 Jake Nelan G 6-3 205 Sr.
40 Kendrick Schaffrin G 6-4 175 So.
*Expected starter
2021-22 schedule and results
DATE OPPONENT RESULT RECORD
Nov. 23 Springfield Lanphier L 62-57 0-1
Nov. 24 St. John Bosco (Calif.) L 50-43 0-2
Nov. 26 Joliet West L 52-44 0-3
Nov. 27 Kankakee W 48-31 1-3
Nov. 30 Canton W 61-34 2-3
Dec. 10 Bartonville Limestone W 49-44 3-3
Dec. 11 Dunlap W 58-43 4-3
Dec. 14 Pekin W 34-30 5-3
Dec. 17 Morton W 62-42 6-3
Dec. 18 El Paso-Gridley W 66-48 7-3
Dec. 21 Normal U-High W 67-47 8-3
Dec. 22 Bloomington W 70-48 9-3
Dec. 27 Springfield W 36-30 10-3
Dec. 28 Rock Island W 65-44 11-3
Dec. 29 East St. Louis L 54-38 11-4
Dec. 30 Wheaton Warrenville South L 50-42 11-5
Jan. 8 Pekin W 45-41 12-5
Jan. 14 Washington L 43-39 12-6
Jan. 17 Oak Park-River Forest W 61-58 13-6
Jan. 21 Canton W 72-41 14-6
Jan. 22 Bradley-Bourbonnais W 66-51 15-6
Jan. 22 Chicago Lindblom W 74-58 16-6
Jan. 28 East Peoria W 55-54 17-6
Jan. 29 Peoria Manual W 60-48 18-6
Feb. 1 East Peoria W 69-40 19-6
Feb. 4 Bartonville Limestone W 59-45 20-6
Feb. 5 Dunlap W 61-27 21-6
Feb. 8 Normal West W 52-49 22-6
Feb. 11 Washington W 50-45 23-6
Feb. 15 Morton W 56-44 24-6
Feb. 23 Peoria Richwoods W 77-55 25-6
Feb. 25 Washington W 60-46 26-6
March 1 Rochelle W 70-42 27-6
March 4 Rock Island W 68-64 28-6
March 7 Wheaton St. Francis W 60-44 29-6
Stat stuffers: Metamora has no problem hoisting up three-pointers, with Kizer hitting 40 percent of his tries (70 of 174) on his way to 12.2 points per game and Swanson connecting on 39 percent of his bids (44 of 113) as part of his 14.2 points per tilt. Schroeder puts forth another 12.2 points per game, and all three are effective rebounders as well (Kizer 5.3 and Swanson 5.3 per game apiece, Schroeder 4.8 per game).
History lesson: The Redbirds found themselves one victory away from the 2018 Class 3A state semifinals but couldn’t seal the deal. That’s marked the deepest postseason run in program history, as Metamora’s only other plaudits are district titles in 1947 and 1951 plus regional championships in 1977, 1979, 1987, 1988, 1993, 2006 and 2016.
From the sideline: Danny Grieves directed the Redbirds to those 2018 regional and sectional trophies that were part of their near-state berth. Besides a 9-18 outcome in 2016-17, Grieves has made Metamora a consistently relevant program in his 11 seasons leading the operation. The Redbirds have eight 20-win schedules among Grieves’ 228-91 overall record.
Coach speak: “Two things that are really helping us is the preparation and the determination for our kids to follow through on that prep, and they do a great job. ... As you make a state run, whether it be in high school or college, at some point in time your offense runs out and your defense better carry you. And we’ve been very fortunate that we’ve gotten four guys in double figures every night.” — Grieves