Class 4A
Whitney Young (24-9)
Nickname: Dolphins
School colors: Orange and navy
Enrollment: 1,955
Roster
NO. ATHLETE POS. HT. WT. YR.
0 AJ Casey* F 6-8 210 Sr.
1 Ian Boyd G 5-10 140 Jr.
2 Addison Petrulis G 5-11 150 Sr.
3 Dalen Davis* G 6-0 170 Jr.
4 Marcus Pigram* G 6-3 195 Jr.
5 Xavier Amos* F 6-8 195 Sr.
10 Kanye Smith F 6-6 195 Sr.
11 Daniel Johnson F 6-6 180 Jr.
13 Jordan Streeter F 6-6 195 Sr.
20 Sean Brown G 6-0 220 So.
21 Antonio Munoz F 6-4 180 Fr.
25 Matthew Somerville* F 6-6 185 Sr.
33 Marcus Overstreet F 6-9 200 Sr.
*Expected starter
2021-22 schedule and results
DATE OPPONENT RESULT RECORD
Dec. 4 Gonzaga (D.C.) L 64-50 0-1
Dec. 8 Chicago Marshall W 78-40 1-1
Dec. 10 Chicago Farragut W 2-0 2-1
Dec. 15 Chicago Clark W 90-58 3-1
Dec. 17 Gill St. Bernard’s (N.J.) W 70-58 4-1
Dec. 19 Oak Hill (Va.) Academy L 97-67 4-2
Dec. 21 North Little Rock (Ark.) L 74-69 4-3
Dec. 27 Crete-Monee W 69-32 5-3
Dec. 29 Proviso East W 73-70 6-3
Dec. 30 Chicago Kenwood L 69-64 6-4
Jan. 8 Totino-Grace (Minn.) W 75-67 7-4
Jan. 10 Chicago Lincoln Park W 72-54 8-4
Jan. 11 Chicago Westinghouse W 56-34 9-4
Jan. 13 New Madrid (Mo.) County Central W 57-32 10-4
Jan. 14 Sierra Canyon (Calif.) L 81-49 10-5
Jan. 15 Milton (Ga.) L 61-37 10-6
Jan. 17 Christ the King (N.Y.) W 61-59 11-6
Jan. 19 Chicago Schurz W 68-35 12-6
Jan. 21 Chicago North Lawndale W 71-38 13-6
Jan. 22 Glenbard West L 74-59 13-7
Jan. 26 Chicago Lane W 57-38 14-7
Jan. 29 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) L 89-59 14-8
Feb. 3 Chicago Mather W 89-31 15-8
Feb. 4 Chicago Phillips W 78-46 16-8
Feb. 5 Vashon (Mo.) L 58-50 16-9
Feb. 8 Chicago Hyde Park W 68-60 17-9
Feb. 10 Chicago Kenwood W 56-52 18-9
Feb. 12 Chicago Curie W 55-50 19-9
Feb. 23 Summit Argo W 104-51 20-9
Feb. 25 Downers Grove North W 59-40 21-9
March 1 Riverside-Brookfield W 64-54 22-9
March 4 Lyons W 67-54 23-9
March 7 Chicago Kenwood W 75-62 24-9
Stat stuffers: The future Miami (Fla.) athlete Casey and the Northern Illinois recruit Amos largely allow the Dolphins’ boat to stay afloat, with the former averaging 10.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists and the latter posting 11.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Davis also is lethal in many aspects (10.5 points, 6.0 assists), while Pigram’s availability is uncertain because of an ankle injury suffered in a sectional final.
History lesson: George Stanton’s Dolphins of 1997-98 provided a hint of what was to come for this program, as they rolled to that season’s Class AA state title. Three more state championships followed (in 2009, 2014 and 2017, all Class 4A), not to mention 4A runner-up displays in 2010 and 2018. Current Los Angeles Laker Talen Horton-Tucker helped Whitney Young to that 2017 trophy.
From the sideline: Tyrone Slaughter’s 17 seasons in charge of the Dolphins haven’t been without controversy, including a couple of IHSA suspensions in 2011 and 2017. But folks can overlook that when you have a hand in five state appearances — the 2009, 2014 and 2017 titles and 2010 and 2018 runner-up finishes — plus an overall record of 373-130.
Coach speak: “It’s kind of like being a drug addict and when do you change. You get to a point where you decide, I don’t want to be like this anymore, I don’t want to do drugs anymore, so let me do something. Our kids saw themselves on tape, and they said we don’t want to look like that anymore, and those guys have put together the work.” — Slaughter, referencing Whitney Young’s 74-59 loss to fellow 4A state semifinalist Glenbard West on Jan. 22.
Barrington (28-4)
Nickname: Broncos
School colors: Scarlet, white and black
Enrollment: 2,924
Roster
NO. ATHLETE POS. HT. WT. YR.
2 Daniel Hong* G 6-2 175 Sr.
3 Nick Bordenet* G 5-11 160 Sr.
10 Donovan Nichols G 6-0 150 Jr.
11 Christian Katris G 6-0 160 Sr.
12 Tyler Groom G 5-10 155 Sr.
15 Evan Jno-Baptiste* G 5-10 175 Sr.
20 Jack Trent F 6-0 180 Sr.
21 Ryan Shoemaker G 6-1 165 Jr.
22 John Gurskis F 6-2 170 Jr.
23 Nick Pipert F 6-1 165 Fr.
24 Nate Boldt* C 6-10 195 Sr.
25 William Dowell F 6-3 175 Sr.
30 Jacob Feightner F 6-3 175 Jr.
32 Will Grudzinski* G 6-6 185 Sr.
33 Gavin Tepas F 6-3 195 Sr.
34 William Stoettner F 6-3 200 Sr.
35 Alec Schmidz F 6-4 185 So.
*Expected starter
2021-22 schedule and results
DATE OPPONENT RESULT RECORD
Nov. 22 Belvidere North W 61-33 1-0
Nov. 24 Hampshire W 63-44 2-0
Nov. 26 Hononegah L 54-53 2-1
Nov. 27 Crystal Lake Central W 66-30 3-1
Dec. 3 Fremd L 55-54 3-2
Dec. 7 Hersey W 62-29 4-2
Dec. 10 Schaumburg W 57-51 5-2
Dec. 11 Streamwood W 74-41 6-2
Dec. 17 Wauconda W 70-57 7-2
Dec. 18 Prairie Ridge W 53-44 8-2
Dec. 22 Grayslake Central W 50-39 9-2
Dec. 23 South Elgin W 73-55 10-2
Dec. 27 Bartlett W 61-41 11-2
Dec. 28 Elgin Larkin L 56-51 11-3
Jan. 4 Prospect W 47-32 12-3
Jan. 7 Palatine W 55-41 13-3
Jan. 11 Hoffman Estates L 52-45 13-4
Jan. 14 Conant W 44-34 14-4
Jan. 15 Fox Lake Grant W 72-49 15-4
Jan. 20 Fremd W 47-31 16-4
Jan. 27 Schaumburg W 55-22 17-4
Jan. 29 Dundee-Crown W 46-32 18-4
Feb. 1 Hoffman Estates W 57-31 19-4
Feb. 4 Conant W 40-26 20-4
Feb. 5 Round Lake W 79-40 21-4
Feb. 11 Palatine W 41-36 22-4
Feb. 16 Rolling Meadows W 57-49 23-4
Feb. 23 Waukegan W 58-30 24-4
Feb. 25 Buffalo Grove W 61-34 25-4
March 1 Fremd W 68-48 26-4
March 4 Libertyville W 56-47 (OT) 27-4
March 7 Glenbrook South W 52-50 28-4
Stat stuffers: Future Washington University player Grudzinski has attempted nearly 500 field goals this season and has converted them into 610 points for an average of 19.1 per game, plus five rebounds per contest. Hong can do a bit of everything for the Broncos (12.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists), and both Boldt (7.5 points, 5.1 rebounds) and Jno-Baptiste (6.6 points, 3.6 rebounds) have the ability to step up when need be.
History lesson: Barrington cracked the state quarterfinals in both 1954 (single class) and 1977 (Class AA) but couldn’t advance any further. Super-sectional berths in 1978, 1979 and 2002 also ended short of any state hardware, so the Broncos find themselves in a unique spot in program history — especially since they hadn’t won so much as a regional plaque since 2018.
From the sideline: Bryan Tucker is a veteran of the coaching game, spending 13 seasons with Barrington (239-129) that were preceded by eight years in charge at Loyola Academy (164-66) and five years running the show at Chicago Heights Marian (71-60). Only one of Tucker’s Broncos outfits has finished below .500, but the program has earned just two regional championships as well.
Coach speak: “Our kids would probably fight me on (our identity) — they all want to shoot the three — but I think the identity of this team is we’ve got 11 seniors and four juniors, and they’re just a close-knit group. The chemistry has been unbelievable. I think the reason we’re still playing is because these kids don’t want to let each other down.” — Tucker
Bolingbrook (30-6)
Nickname: Raiders
School colors: Red, black and white
Enrollment: 3,429
Roster
NO. ATHLETE POS. HT. WT. YR.
0 Mekhi Cooper* G 6-1 155 Jr.
1 Tresean Davis G 5-10 155 Jr.
2 Jaydin Dunlap G 6-2 170 Sr.
3 Josh Aniceto* G 5-8 145 So.
4 Drake Washington G 6-0 155 So.
5 Donovan Collins G 6-0 155 Jr.
10 MJ Langit* G 6-2 180 Sr.
13 KJ Cathey G 5-11 160 So.
15 Dalen Lamberson G 6-2 180 Sr.
22 Donaven Younger* F 6-9 195 Jr.
23 Daniel Walker G 6-2 170 Sr.
30 Michael Osei-Bonsu* F 6-4 210 Sr.
33 Keon Alexander F 6-8 195 Jr.
40 Hunter Racic C 6-5 210 Sr.
42 Rahim Bolden F 6-3 180 Jr.
*Expected starter
2021-22 schedule and results
DATE OPPONENT RESULT RECORD
Nov. 24 Peoria W 73-72 1-0
Nov. 26 Decatur MacArthur W 85-68 2-0
Nov. 27 Harvey Thornton W 65-58 3-0
Nov. 29 St. Charles North W 61-55 4-0
Dec. 3 Stagg W 75-48 5-0
Dec. 7 Waubonsie Valley W 68-50 6-0
Dec. 8 Chicago Heights Marian W 47-45 7-0
Dec. 10 Lincoln-Way Central W 65-47 8-0
Dec. 14 Bradley-Bourbonnais W 77-53 9-0
Dec. 27 Providence Catholic W 76-51 10-0
Dec. 28 Wheaton St. Francis W 55-47 11-0
Dec. 29 Tinley Park Andrew W 64-43 12-0
Dec. 30 Lyons L 73-61 12-1
Dec. 31 Rolling Meadows L 58-55 12-2
Jan. 5 Romeoville W 74-54 13-2
Jan. 7 Tinley Park Andrew L 68-60 13-3
Jan. 8 Chicago St. Ignatius L 56-46 13-4
Jan. 12 Oswego East L 57-44 13-5
Jan. 14 Homewood-Flossmoor W 83-82 14-5
Jan. 17 New Trier L 65-37 14-6
Jan. 18 Lincoln-Way East W 74-35 15-6
Jan. 21 Lincoln-Way West W 68-51 16-6
Jan. 22 Joliet West W 73-53 17-6
Jan. 25 Lockport W 59-49 18-6
Jan. 28 Sandburg W 81-49 19-6
Feb. 1 Homewood-Flossmoor W 66-56 20-6
Feb. 4 Lincoln-Way East W 86-75 21-6
Feb. 5 O’Fallon W 54-48 22-6
Feb. 8 Neuqua Valley W 67-61 23-6
Feb. 11 Lockport W 60-36 24-6
Feb. 15 Sandburg W 75-37 25-6
Feb. 23 Plainfield North W 61-32 26-6
Feb. 25 Aurora East W 69-28 27-6
March 2 Tinley Park Andrew W 51-41 28-6
March 4 Oswego East W 52-51 (2OT) 29-6
March 7 Quincy W 49-42 30-6
Stat stuffers: Cooper is a high-volume shooter to the tune of 370 field goal attempts and 184 tries from three-point range, which he’s turned into 12.1 points per game on top of 3.0 assists per contest. Osei-Bonsu is the Raiders’ leader, though, as he’s received a McDonald’s All-America nomination behind 11.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per tilt. Younger can’t be ignored, either, with averages of 8.0 points and 5.6 rebounds.
History lesson: Bolingbrook didn’t make a single boys’ basketball state appearance until 2015, when the Raiders collected the third-place trophy in Class 4A. They repeated that feat in 2017 as well. But a majority of the program’s postseason success has occurred this century, with the team owning three regional plaques and one sectional title prior to 2009.
From the sideline: Fittingly, Bolingbrook’s turn to boys’ basketball prominence has coincided with the placement of Rob Brost at head coach. Only one of Brost’s 15 Raiders teams ever has finished below .500 since he started in 2007-08, and both of those state berths transpired under his watch — as did a cumulative 316-106 record.
Coach speak: “I would rather be playing the (Los Angeles) Lakers than Glenbard West because we could back off Russell Westbrook and let him shoot it and hope we can get some rebounds. And there’s not a guy on that West roster we can do that to.” — Brost on his team’s semifinal matchup
Glenbard West (35-1)
Nickname: Hilltoppers
School colors: Forest green and white
Enrollment: 2,352
Roster
NO. ATHLETE POS. HT. WT. YR.
3 Caden Pierce* G 6-6 195 Sr.
10 Kent Buchholz G 6-4 155 Jr.
11 Logan Brown F 6-5 200 Jr.
12 Andrew Dauksas G 5-8 150 Sr.
15 Luuk Dusek G 6-0 155 Jr.
20 Michael Glover F 6-3 170 Jr.
21 Declan Scheck F 6-2 160 Jr.
23 Louis Amabile G 6-0 165 Sr.
24 Paxton Warden* G 6-4 180 Sr.
25 Jack Cardwell G 6-0 150 Sr.
30 Benji Zander G 5-10 150 Jr.
31 Geo Esmalla G 6-0 160 Sr.
33 Bobby Durkin* F 6-7 205 Sr.
34 Braden Huff* F 6-11 225 Sr.
40 Jack Oberhofer F 6-0 200 Jr.
41 Luke Gadomski F 6-3 215 Jr.
42 Graham Pierce F 6-4 225 Sr.
45 Ryan Renfro* C 6-8 220 Sr.
*Expected starter
2021-22 schedule and results
DATE OPPONENT RESULT RECORD
Nov. 22 Glenbard South W 80-27 1-0
Nov. 23 Glenbard North W 73-32 2-0
Nov. 24 Glenbard East W 66-27 3-0
Nov. 30 DeKalb W 73-36 4-0
Dec. 3 Lyons W 71-34 5-0
Dec. 5 Glenbrook South W 57-54 6-0
Dec. 7 St. Charles East W 77-52 7-0
Dec. 10 Yorkville Christian W 93-68 8-0
Dec. 11 Hillcrest W 51-48 9-0
Dec. 17 York W 62-36 10-0
Dec. 28 Chicago St. Patrick W 67-40 11-0
Dec. 29 Chicago Leo W 69-46 12-0
Dec. 30 Rolling Meadows W 58-40 13-0
Dec. 31 Lyons W 60-28 14-0
Jan. 7 Downers Grove North W 53-20 15-0
Jan. 8 Benet Academy W 60-45 16-0
Jan. 12 Elgin Larkin W 64-43 17-0
Jan. 14 Oak Park-River Forest W 68-36 18-0
Jan. 17 Fenwick W 66-36 19-0
Jan. 18 Proviso West W 87-41 20-0
Jan. 21 Hinsdale Central W 65-32 21-0
Jan. 22 Whitney Young W 74-59 22-0
Jan. 28 Lyons W 62-50 23-0
Jan. 29 St. Charles North W 62-30 24-0
Feb. 1 Downers Grove North W 55-17 25-0
Feb. 4 York W 71-39 26-0
Feb. 5 Sierra Canyon (Calif.) L 67-64 26-1
Feb. 10 Hinsdale Central W 44-26 27-1
Feb. 11 Oak Park-River Forest W 62-35 28-1
Feb. 15 Proviso West W 69-37 29-1
Feb. 18 Simeon W 60-32 30-1
Feb. 23 Wheaton North W 79-33 31-1
Feb. 25 York W 64-26 32-1
March 1 Naperville North W 59-30 33-1
March 4 Wheaton Warrenville South W 68-41 34-1
March 7 Elgin Larkin W 60-34 35-1
Stat stuffers: With a Gonzaga signee in Huff, a Princeton commit in Caden Pierce and an Illinois walk-on in Warden, there’s no shortage of dazzling talent on this Hilltoppers roster. Huff leads the way with 16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, Pierce offers 12.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists and Warden chips in 11.3 points and 3.9 rebounds. None of this mentions Durkin’s 12.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
History lesson: This is a once-in-school-history sort of experience that Glenbard West is undertaking. The Hilltoppers’ only other state qualification came in 1938’s single-class system, and they left Champaign without a win. The closest they’ve come to making state since was in 2007, when they dropped a Class AA super-sectional contest.
From the sideline: Jason Opoka’s first season guiding Glenbard West, in 2019-2020, saw the Hilltoppers compose a fair 16-14 record. Things reached another gear with a 16-1 result in the condensed 2020-21 schedule, and now Opoka is in charge of a roster that’s drawing attention not only across the state but from basketball fans beyond Illinois’ borders.
Coach speak: “Intense is probably the right word to use. But we planned on doing it this way in the summer and late spring of last year. We wanted to challenge ourselves, and I think we did that with our schedule. And right now we’re where we want to be, and we’re playing our best basketball.” — Opoka