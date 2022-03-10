Class 1A state semifinal
Yorkville Christian 70, Steeleville 27
The top player was ... Jaden Schutt, Yorkville Christian. The 6-foot-6 senior guard is headed to Duke for a reason. He immediately showed that he owned Champaign’s first state tournament game since 1995 by scoring the Mustangs’ first 11 points via a trio of three-pointers and a powerful two-handed slam dunk. Schutt’s scoring slowed the rest of the way, but he still neared triple-double status with 16 points, 13 rebounds and six assists plus two blocked shots and no turnovers.
The key moment was ... Though Schutt dazzled early, it was the pair of offensive rebounds and subsequent putback layups from Mustangs junior guard Brayden Long in the opening quarter that established Yorkville Christian wouldn’t be a one-man show versus the Warriors. The 6-4 Long exploited an apparent mismatch with 6-5 Steeleville junior forward Reid Harriss and scored a game-high 23 points on a robust 8 of 9 shooting from the field, chipping in four rebounds and one blocked shot.
By the numbers: Yorkville Christian was credited with just four turnovers, and none of those came from the Mustangs’ starting five. ... Steeleville had a solid ball-handling performance in its own right with eight turnovers, including only three from its starters. ... The Mustangs outscored the Warriors 21-2 in the first quarter and 20-2 in the fourth period, the latter of which largely saw bench players in action on both sides. ... Sophomore guard Jehvion Starwood contributed 10 points off the bench for Yorkville Christian. Steeleville was led by senior guard Zach Mevert’s 10 points and junior guard Carter Wasson’s eight points, while season-leading scorer Jacoby Gross netted three points.
What the Mustangs said: “That’s one of the reasons we’re not in a conference is so we had flexibility of scheduling. We were able to get some tremendous shootout opportunities. ... For the last few years, we’ve just tried to schedule up as much as possible and get battle tested during the regular season. That way, when you get to the postseason, we’ve seen a variety of styles (and) we’ve played in a variety of environments. And that’s why these guys coming here — this is an awesome opportunity, it’s a tremendous facility — but these guys, they’re prepared. They’ve seen it. So the moment did not get too big for them.” — coach Aaron Sovern
What the Warriors said: “(Yorkville Christian) was a really good team, obviously. These guys were ready. They’re excited to play. ... It was a lot of fun to get to play a team like that. No matter what the score says, it was still fun. ... You welcome the challenge. This will be something these guys can talk about when they’re our age, right? They can sit around and say we played a kid going to Duke when we went up to state. We battled with him. The whole team guarded him. They’re just really well coached, they really guard well and they’re just really good. And I’ll say this: (Schutt is) as good as publicized.” — coach Aaron Fiene