CLASS 1A
Lena-Winslow Panthers (13-0)
Their road to Champaign includes ... a 48-6 first-round win over Chicago Richards, a 76-7 second-round win over Oneida ROWVA, a 52-14 quarterfinal win over Fulton and a 38-16 semifinal win over Forreston.
Their coach is ... Ric Arand, in his 26th season overseeing the Panthers. He has compiled a 233-66 record that includes Class 1A state championship wins in 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019 and 2021 — accounting for all five of Lena-Winslow’s state-final appearances in his tenure.
Their top players are ... seniors Gunar Lobdell, Jake Zeal, Jace Flynn and Henry Engel and junior Gage Dunker. Lobdell is a 6-foot, 184-pound running back and linebacker has rushed 119 times for 1,488 yards and 24 touchdowns, also making 62 tackles and intercepting one pass. Zeal is a 5-11, 169-pound running back and defensive back who has rushed 82 times for 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns. Flynn is a 6-1, 170-pound tight end and linebacker who has caught four passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns, also making 61 tackles and intercepting two passes. Engel is a 6-3, 255-pound lineman who has helped the Panthers’ offense average 51.5 points per game, and he’s executed 57 tackles on defense. Dunker is a 5-11, 194-pound running back and linebacker who has rushed 143 times for 1,325 yards and 25 touchdowns, contributing 80 tackles and one interception on defense.
Here’s what Arand is saying: “(Camp Point Central) really, really resemble(s) what we do. Maybe not quite as boring as we are, but Coach Dixon has a system in place. I know Coach Dixon pretty well from clinics over the years. He’s got a great system in place, and year after year they’re in the mix. They’re always in the playoffs. They’re always to the quarterfinals, semifinals. ... You can go back and watch the 2018 state championship game (between Camp Point Central and Forreston), it looks the same as what you see on their film right now. It’s just different kids and different numbers.”
Camp Point Central Panthers (13-0)
Their road to Champaign includes ... a 66-0 first-round win over Dupo, a 24-0 second-round win over Sesser Valier, a 24-12 quarterfinal win over Greenfield-Northwestern and a 44-8 semifinal win over Ridgeview/Lexington.
Their coach is ... Brad Dixon, in his 12th season guiding the Panthers. The program has amassed a 111-24 record during his time atop the coaching food chain, including earning the 2018 Class 1A state runner-up trophy. Camp Point Central has won double-digit games in six seasons under Dixon.
Their top players are ... seniors Isaac Genenbacher, Ross Riley, junior Conner Griffin, sophomore Elijah Genenbacher and freshman Kadin Niekamp. Isaac Genenbacher is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound running back and linebacker who has rushed 120 times for 990 yards and 17 touchdowns while catching 17 passes for 353 yards and four scores, chipping in 77 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two interceptions on defense. Riley is a 6-1, 185-pound running back and linebacker who has rushed 127 times for 750 yards and 12 touchdowns. Griffin is a 5-9, 175-pound running back and linebacker who has rushed 130 times for 755 yards and nine touchdowns. Elijah Genenbacher is a 6-1, 180-pound offensive lineman and linebacker who boasts 140 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and five sacks. Niekamp is a 6-0, 190-pound lineman who has helped the Panthers average 41.9 points per game on top of providing 90 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and seven sacks on defense.
Here’s what Dixon is saying: “Coach Arand has done a phenomenal job. I’ve watched the state games every year that we’re not in it, and he’s always there — it seems like him or Forreston or someone from up in that league (the Northwest Upstate Illini). So the first thing you’ve got do is match their physicality. You’ve got to get off the ball, because they’re going to. They’ve got to the edge really well. So you’ve got to tackle extremely well. ... And then you’ve got to run to the football, because you can’t get as many guys where you want to get them because they’ve got three different options on every play.”
CLASS 2A
Tri-Valley Vikings (11-2)
Their road to Champaign includes ... a 44-0 first-round win over Clifton Central, a 28-21 second-round win over Wilmington, a 46-22 quarterfinal win over Knoxville and a 36-6 semifinal win over Maroa-Forsyth.
Their coach is ... Josh Roop, in his 16th season helming the Vikings. This marks his third IHSA state-championship appearance in Downs, following a Class 1A runner-up finish in 2013 and a Class 2A title win in 2015. Roop is 129-42 in his complete tenure with Tri-Valley.
Their top players are ... seniors Blake Regenold, Andy Knox, Grant Fatima and TJ Klein and junior Jacob Bischoff. Regenold is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound running back and linebacker who has rushed 286 times for 2,368 yards and 32 touchdowns, caught eight passes for 138 yards and one score, and recorded 63 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception on defense. Knox is a 6-2, 170-pound quarterback and defensive back who has completed 61 of 124 passes for 1,074 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing 102 times for 701 yards and 11 scores. Fatima is a 6-2, 195-pound wide receiver and defensive back who has caught 28 passes for 527 yards and three touchdowns, rushing 47 times for 368 yards and five scores and logging 39 tackles and two interceptions on defense. Klein is a 6-3, 255-pound lineman who has helped Tri-Valley average 35.7 points per game on top of providing 59 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and one sack. Bischoff is a 5-11, 215-pound offensive lineman and linebacker who has tallied 68 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack and two interceptions.
Here’s what Roop is saying: “Our kids just started buying in. I’ve heard people say, ‘How did you go 7-2? How did Tri-Valley lose to Ridgeview and El Paso?’ ... I really think this team started gelling around the playoffs, and that Wilmington game, I don’t know that I could’ve looked at a single player and said they could’ve played any better in that game. That’s really when our team was like, ‘You know, we just knocked off the defending state champs, and we can do this.’”
St. Teresa Bulldogs (13-0)
Their road to Champaign includes ... a 49-0 first-round win over Chester, a 59-33 second-round win over Athens, a 37-12 quarterfinal win over Pana and a 39-15 semifinal win over Johnston City.
Their coach is ... Mark Ramsey, in his seventh season directing the Bulldogs. Ramsey has amassed a 76-7 record at St. Teresa that includes a Class 1A state runner-up finish in 2016, and his lifelong coaching record of 335-110 also includes stops at Central A&M and Shelbyville.
Their top players are ... seniors Royce Harper, Joe Brummer, Matt Brummer, Amare Wallace and Jeremy Walker. Harper is a 6-foot, 185-pound running back and linebacker who has rushed 128 times for 1,424 yards and 20 touchdowns. Joe Brummer is a 6-1, 190-pound quarterback and defensive back who has completed 94 of 143 passes for 1,660 yards, 21 touchdowns and three interceptions. Matt Brummer is a 6-1, 192-pound running back and linebacker who has caught 21 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns along with making 90 tackles and intercepting one pass. Wallace is a 6-0, 178-pound wide receiver and defensive back who has recorded 102 tackles, 15 1/2 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. Walker is a 5-11, 155-pound wide receiver and defensive back who has caught 22 passes for 591 yards and eight touchdowns.
Here’s what Ramsey is saying: “(Tri-Valley) has had some good teams, we’ve had some good teams. We’ve had some really good battles. I’m sure they’re going to be ready. ... The disappointment that (our kids) had last year, up two touchdowns with 7-something to go (in a Class 2A semifinal against Nashville) and we let it slip away. They remembered that, and I think when we got back to work in January that was a motivator for them. They wanted to get to the (final) game. But these kids are different. I don’t think they just wanted to get to the game — they want to win the game.”
CLASS 3A
IC Catholic Knights (12-1)
Their road to Champaign includes ... a 63-0 first-round win over Chicago King, a 42-14 second-round win over Stillman Valley, a 27-20 quarterfinal win over Princeton and a 35-0 semifinal win over Byron.
Their coach is ... Bill Krefft, in his 11th season leading the Knights. Krefft’s 105-22 cumulative ledger with IC Catholic includes four state-finals appearances — this year’s among them — including three consecutive championships in 2016 (Class 3A), 2017 (3A) and 2018 (4A).
Their top players are ... seniors Denzell Gibson and Jesse Smith and juniors Dennis Mandala, KJ Parker and JP Schmidt. Gibson is a 6-foot, 195-pound running back, wide receiver and defensive back who has rushed 85 times for 819 yards and 13 touchdowns along with catching 28 passes for 521 yards and seven scores. Smith is a 5-11, 200-pound offensive lineman and linebacker who has helped IC Catholic average 46.5 points per game on top of logging 94 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack and one interception. Mandala is a 5-10, 165-pound quarterback and defensive back who has completed 121 of 178 passes for 2,451 yards, 33 touchdowns and four interceptions. Parker is a 5-11, 170-pound wide receiver and defensive back who has caught 33 passes for 996 yards and 15 touchdowns. Schmidt is a 6-0, 185-pound wide receiver and linebacker has caught 12 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns, adding 76 tackles, five tackles for loss and two interceptions on defense.
Here’s what Krefft is saying: “This season feels like a roller coaster to me. I don’t know if there’s so much one clear turning point as much as armor being built along the way. We got stronger and stronger though the trial, and some point late in the season I felt like we were just in a little bit better mode. That might be what you say is the turning point.”
Williamsville Bullets (12-1)
Their road to Champaign includes ... a 48-20 first-round win over Carlinville, an 18-16 second-round win over Eureka, a 41-21 quarterfinal win over Olympia and a 12-7 semifinal win over Unity.
Their coach is ... Aaron Kunz, in his 20th season guiding the Bullets. He’s making his third Class 3A state-championship game appearance at Williamsville, with the previous two resulting in a 2014 runner-up outcome and a 2019 victory. Kunz is 174-48 in his time with the Bullets.
Their top players are ... seniors Jake Seman, Colin Ripperda, Ethan Hinds, Jackson Workman and Nolan Bates. Seman is a 5-foot-11, 175-pound quarterback and defensive back who has completed 184 of 293 passes for 2,500 yards, 33 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing 157 times for 828 yards and 15 scores. Ripperda is a 5-8, 180-pound running back and linebacker who has rushed 53 times for 350 yards and seven touchdowns on top of making 129 tackles with 11 tackles for loss and one sack. Hinds is a 6-2, 195-pound wide receiver and linebacker who has caught 61 passes for 823 yards and 13 touchdowns. Workman is a 5-11, 185-pound wide receiver and defensive back who has caught 39 passes for 675 yards and eight touchdowns. Bates is a 5-11, 155-pound wide receiver and defensive back who has racked up 108 tackles, five tackles for loss and two interceptions.
Here’s what Kunz is saying: “We’re going to have to tackle. (IC Catholic is) the most physical group I’ve seen in a long time. They’re very physical up front. Their receivers are physical. They get after it. They’ve got special athletes everywhere. ... We’re going to have to do our best job of tackling we’ve done all season. We’re going to have to have a great game plan on both sides of the ball.”
CLASS 4A
Providence Catholic Celtics (9-4)
Their road to Champaign includes ... a 17-3 first-round win over Wheaton Academy, a 24-14 second-round win over Joliet Catholic, a 31-14 quarterfinal win over Richmond-Burton and a 17-14 semifinal win over Wheaton St. Francis.
Their coach is ... Tyler Plantz, in his first season running the Celtics’ show. He helped Providence through a daunting schedule that included games against fellow 2022 IHSA state finalist Loyola Academy (Class 8A), semifinalist Chicago St. Rita (Class 7A) and typical Class 4A/5A power Joliet Catholic.
In their semifinal ... sophomore Gavin Hagan (6-foot-1, 160 pounds) intercepted a pass from St. Francis quarterback Alessio Milivojevic to seal the Celtics’ victory. Senior Mason Santiago (6-1, 205) notched a 1-yard touchdown run and senior quarterback Lucas Proudfoot (5-11, 185) tossed a 26-yard scoring pass to junior Kaden Nickel (5-8, 180).
Here’s what Plantz is saying: “(Winning) just has to be the mentality every single time. When you walk into something, it’s not, ‘OK, let’s figure this thing out in a couple years.’ We have one goal, and that’s to compete for a state title right now. And that’s been the conversation since day one.”
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Cyclones (13-0)
Their road to Champaign includes ... a 55-6 first-round win over Spring Valley Hall, a 28-16 second-round win over Waterloo, a 51-13 quarterfinal win over Murphysboro and a 56-42 semifinal win over Rochester.
Their coach is ... Ken Leonard, in his 39th and final season overseeing the Cyclones. Leonard will retire after his 10th state-final berth with SHG, previously winning five championships (2005, 2006, 2008, 2013, 2014). Leonard is 386-71 in his tenure with the Cyclones.
Their top players are ... seniors Ty Lott, Madixx Morris, Keshon Singleton, Cory West and Hudson McMann. Lott is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound quarterback who has completed 167 of 224 passes for 2,537 yards, 36 touchdowns and three interceptions, adding 64 rushes for 369 yards and eight scores. Morris is a 6-0, 185-pound receiver and safety has caught 44 passes for 756 yards and 10 touchdowns. Singleton is a 6-1, 200-pound wide receiver and defensive back who has caught 40 passes for 537 yards and 10 touchdowns. West is a 6-1, 195-pound linebacker and fullback who has compiled 177 tackles, five tackles for loss and five sacks. McMann is a 5-10, 210-pound linebacker and fullback who has produced 124 tackles, five tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions.
Here’s what Leonard is saying: “These kids are winners. All the basketball team’s back, and they won a 3A state championship (last season). But, again, you have to challenge those types of kids. There’s times they may get a little loose. … You very rarely have to worry about any issues off the field. That’s a fun group. But you’ve got to challenge them. That’s what we’ve done. We’ve challenged these guys to get better each week, and it’s not been easy.”