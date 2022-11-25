CLASS 5A
Nazareth Academy Roadrunners (9-4)
Their road to Champaign includes ... a 48-22 first-round win over Glenbard South, a 38-13 second-round win over Rockford Boylan, a 29-0 quarterfinal win over Chicago Morgan Park and a 10-7 semifinal win over Sycamore.
Their coach is ... Tim Racki, in his 18th season directing the Roadrunners’ operation. He’s powered Nazareth to five previous state championship games, with wins occurring in 2014 (Class 6A), 2015 (Class 5A) and 2018 (Class 7A). He boasts a 141-60 overall record as the Roadrunners’ coach.
Their top players are ... junior Ethan Enriquez and sophomores Logan Malachuk, James Penley, Alex Angulo and Gabe Kaminski. Enriquez is a 5-foot-7, 170-pound defensive back and running back who has made 104 tackles with five tackles for loss and one interception. Malachuk is a 5-11, 175-pound quarterback who has completed 184 of 318 passes for 2,233 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Penley is a 5-10, 165-pound defensive back and wide receiver who has caught 43 passes for 626 yards and four touchdowns. Angulo is a 5-8, 168-pound defensive back and running back who has rushed 144 times for 663 yards and nine touchdowns. Kaminski is a 6-3, 220-pound defensive lineman and tight end who has made 84 tackles with 35 tackles for loss and 16 sacks.
Here’s what Racki is saying: “In the moment, you don’t think about (all of the program’s success). That’s the goal, and when you get there it’s fulfilling. It’s really rewarding, seeing the kids enjoy it, but it’s not something you map out, like, OK, this is what I’m going to do, we’re going to go on another dynasty run. It’s a blessing. I’m really good at surrounding myself with outstanding coaches. I don’t mind asking questions or being the dumbest one in the room. I like being challenged.”
Peoria Lions (12-1)
Their road to Champaign includes ... a 62-14 first-round win over Decatur MacArthur, a 48-21 second-round win over Kankakee, a 36-21 quarterfinal win over Mascoutah and a 76-56 semifinal win over Morris.
Their coach is ... Tim Thornton, in his 13th season roaming the Lions’ sideline. He’s been in a Class 5A state-championship game before, propelling Peoria to a title in 2016. This marks the Lions’ first double-digit win season since then, and Thornton is 94-40 as their coach.
Their top players are ... seniors Malachi Washington and Ricky Hearn, juniors Tino Gist and Gary Rutherford and sophomore TQ Webb. Washington is a 5-foot-10, 206-pound running back who has rushed 359 times for 3,073 yards and 47 touchdowns. Hearn is a 6-2, 174-pound wide receiver who has caught 40 passes for 844 yards and six touchdowns. Gist is a 6-0, 181-pound quarterback who has completed 137 of 244 passes for 2,241 yards, 29 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Rutherford is a 6-3, 199-pound linebacker who has made 91 tackles and intercepted three passes. Webb is a 5-10, 162-pound wide receiver who has caught 40 passes for 813 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Here’s what Thornton is saying: “I’m not a huge fan of the full (play-calling) script. I understand its benefits, and if we were a team that went off of play charts and we really wanted to see, ‘what do they do in this look, what do they do in that look, what do they do in this look,’ then I would do that. But our biggest goal is to increase the snap count on the entire game. We want to play a longer game than what everyone is used to. We want our kids to feel like, in the fourth quarter we’re in the third quarter, and we want the other team to feel like they’re in the fifth quarter.”
CLASS 6A
Prairie Ridge Wolves (12-1)
Their road to Champaign includes ... a 63-55 first-round win over Crystal Lake South, a 57-22 second-round win over Kaneland, a 69-28 quarterfinal win over Machesney Park Harlem and a 21-19 semifinal win over Chicago St. Ignatius.
Their coach is ... Chris Schremp, in his 21st season as the Wolves’ boss. Schremp’s teams have won in both of their two previous Class 6A state-championship game showings, in 2011 and 2016. Schremp harbors an overall record of 178-62 entering this year’s final.
Their top players are ... seniors Tyler Vasey and Nathan Greetham, juniors Landon Severson, Dominic Creatore and Drake Tomasiewicz. Vasey is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound quarterback who has rushed 317 times for 3,776 yards and 52 touchdowns, also crafting a 14-of-34 passing line for 302 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. Greetham is a 5-7, 182-pound fullback who has rushed 213 times for 1,303 yards and 17 touchdowns. Severson is a 5-9, 175-pound linebacker who has compiled 80 tackles with three tackles for loss and one interception. Creatore is a 5-11, 185-pound safety who has amassed 85 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two interceptions. Tomasiewicz is a 6-1, 175-pound running back who has caught eight passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns.
Here’s what Schremp is saying: “Our whole season has just been getting a little bit better every week. I’ll be honest, I never thought our team had this in them, this run. It has really been, as a coach, probably one of the most fulfilling years seeing a team get better each and every week. ... We’ve had five kids have some sort of broken bone. It’s been amazing how many hand breaks we’ve had this year, and just different kinds of injuries.”
East St. Louis Flyers (11-2)
Their road to Champaign includes ... a 71-0 first-round win over Oak Lawn Richards, a 40-0 second-round win over Normal Community, a 45-0 quarterfinal win over Crete Monee and a 32-29 semifinal win over Lemont.
Their coach is ... Darren Sunkett, in his 23rd season leading the Flyers. Sunkett has created a consistent culture of success at East St. Louis, authoring a 206-63 overall record that includes state championships in 2008, 2016 and 2019 and a Class 6A state runner-up finish last year.
Their top players are ... senior Miles McVay, juniors Pops Battle, Dominic Dixon and Leontre Bradford and sophomore TaRyan Martin. McVay is a 6-foot-6, 330-pound offensive lineman who has helped the Flyers average 45.5 points per game. Battle is a 6-0, 160-pound quarterback who has completed 144 of 243 passes for 1,917 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions. Dixon is a 6-0, 180-pound linebacker who has turned in 153 tackles and 11 sacks. Bradford is a 6-0, 185-pound safety and wide receiver who has made 106 tackles with two tackles for loss, three sacks and one interception. Martin is a 5-8, 190-pound running back who has rushed 179 times for 1,382 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Here’s what Sunkett is saying: “We don’t see any teams like (Prairie Ridge) until we get to this point. That’s an offense (the triple option) that not many teams run anymore, especially in this area. You don’t have a lot of time to prepare for those guys. You’ve got like three days to prepare for something you never see. So we’ve got our work cut out for us. ... There’s no way you’re going to be able to simulate what they do offensively.”
CLASS 7A
Chicago Mt. Carmel Caravan (13-0)
Their road to Champaign includes ... a 49-3 first-round win over Buffalo Grove, a 24-6 second-round win over Downers Grove North, a 48-12 quarterfinal win over Chicago Brother Rice and a 20-9 semifinal win over Chicago St. Rita.
Their coach is ... Jordan Lynch, in his fifth season directing the Caravan. His teams rarely have lost thus far in his tenure, resulting in a 50-8 overall record. That includes a 14-0 campaign in 2019 that concluded with Mt. Carmel winning the Class 7A state championship.
Their top players are ... seniors Blainey Dowling, Denny Furlong and Damarion Arrington and juniors Alonzo Manning II and Parker Startz. Dowling is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound quarterback who has completed 180 of 269 passes for 2,719 yards, 39 touchdowns and six interceptions, also rushing 65 times for 312 yards and five scores. Furlong is a 5-11, 185-pound wide receiver who has caught 50 passes for 965 yards and 11 touchdowns. Arrington is a 6-0, 190-pound linebacker who has made 57 tackles with 12 1/2 tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions. Manning is a 5-5, 170-pound running back who has rushed 80 times for 391 yards and two touchdowns. Startz is a 6-3, 225-pound linebacker who has amassed 68 tackles with 6 1/2 tackles for loss.
Here’s what Lynch is saying, about injured junior running back Darrion Dupree “He’s a special athlete you don’t replace. You cannot replace a kid like that, no matter how good the next kid is. And Alonzo Manning’s given us a great look. We’ve used Alonzo from Week 1 all the way to Week 13. In regards to doing plays and learning the system, you don’t lose anything because Alonzo’s a highly intelligent kid that picks it up. … But you can’t run him in between the tackles 30 times a game, like you could Darrion Dupree.”
Batavia Bulldogs (10-3)
Their road to Champaign includes ... a 42-0 first-round win over Rockford Guilford, a 19-13 second-round win over Hersey, a 17-6 quarterfinal win over Yorkville and a 24-7 semifinal win over Lake Zurich.
Their coach is ... Dennis Piron, in his 12th season guiding the Bulldogs. Batavia hasn’t finished with fewer than three wins in any of its seasons with Piron, leading to a 118-21 cumulative mark. The Bulldogs captured the 2013 Class 6A and 2017 Class 7A state titles under Piron’s watch.
Their top players are ... seniors Tyler Jansey, Ryan Whitwell, Brody Osborne and Jack Sadowsky and junior Ryan Boe. Jansey is a 6-foot-1, 225-pound running back and linebacker who has rushed 76 times for 631 yards and eight touchdowns while leading Batavia’s defense with 120 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and four sacks. Whitwell is a 6-0, 205-pound running back and defensive back who has rushed 208 times for 1,318 yards and 21 touchdowns. Osborne is a 6-0, 195-pound linebacker who has turned in 89 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 7 1/2 sacks. Sadowsky is a 6-2, 230-pound linebacker who boasts 73 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and one interception. Boe is a 6-3, 190-pound quarterback who has completed 110 of 188 passes for 1,505 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing 100 times for 265 yards and five scores.
Here’s what Piron is saying, about Batavia’s second-round playoff loss to Mt. Carmel last year: “It’s always sad more than anything, because you’re done with those kids. In terms of motivation, our kids have always worked extremely hard here. It’s a unique community, and we’ve been blessed. ... All that I could say about last year was, like any year, it stinks when your season is over. … That was a very emotional game for our program, our community, our kids. I pretty much heard about it every week for a whole year.”
CLASS 8A
Lincoln-Way East Griffins (13-0)
Their road to Champaign includes ... a 42-7 first-round win over Conant, a 17-14 second-round win over Naperville Neuqua Valley, a 35-14 quarterfinal win over Gurnee Warren and a 31-7 semifinal win over Glenbard West.
Their coach is ... Rob Zvonar, in his 22nd season coaching the Griffins. He’s seen the program finish with an unbeaten record in three previous campaigns, winning state titles in 2005, 2017 and 2019 and placing runner-up in 2012. Lincoln-Way East is 219-42 in Zvonar’s tenure.
Their top players are ... seniors James Kwiecinski, Jake Scianna and Jimmy Curtin and juniors Braden Tischer and Conner Durkin. Kwiecinski is a 5-foot-11, 180-pound running back who has rushed 251 times for 1,498 yards and 26 touchdowns. Scianna is a 6-0, 220-pound linebacker who has compiled 87 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions. Curtin is a 6-1, 185-pound wide receiver who has caught 35 passes for 697 yards and 10 touchdowns. Tischer is a 5-10, 165-pound quarterback who has completed 133 of 197 passes for 2,104 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions, also rushing 51 times for 403 yards and four scores. Durkin is a 5-11, 210-pound linebacker who has made 86 tackles with eight tackles for loss, one sack and one interception.
Here’s what Zvonar is saying: “I don’t know if (making state) is something you ever expect. When you go through 8A, it’s a goal of course, but I don’t think we had extra added pressure because we were ranked high. … But I’m very proud of the kids for, if there were expectations, living up to those and surpassing them. And getting an opportunity to come back and play in the state championship game is extremely special.”
Loyola Academy Ramblers (12-1)
Their road to Champaign includes ... a 42-7 first-round win over Plainfield South, a 49-21 second-round win over Edwardsville, a 30-17 quarterfinal win over Lyons and a 30-3 semifinal win over York.
Their coach is ... John Holecek, in his 17th season directing the Ramblers. Holecek’s tenure now includes seven state-championship game appearances, with wins transpiring in 2015 and 2018. Loyola is 185-36 with Holecek at the helm and has lost just two games across the last three seasons.
Their top players are ... seniors Jake Stearney, Declan Forde and Johnny McGuire, junior Colin Scheid and sophomore Luke Foster. Stearney is a quarterback who has completed 162 of 239 passes for 2,149 yards, 34 touchdowns and three interceptions, also rushing 47 times for 368 yards and three scores. Forde is a wide receiver who has caught 40 passes for 766 yards and 13 touchdowns. McGuire is a defensive back who has recorded 64 tackles, five tackles for loss and three interceptions. Scheid is a linebacker who has booked 61 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks and one interception. Foster is a running back who has rushed 85 times for 468 yards and seven touchdowns.
Here’s what Holecek is saying, about the injury losses of sophomore rushers Will Nimesheim and Drew MacPherson: “Nimesheim and Drew MacPherson were one of the best 1-2 punches. Drew we lost in the Marist game (in Week 6). … Just tragic to lose those two guys, and then a third guy, (senior) Kyan Gibbs, has been nicked up with hamstring stuff also. We go back and try to find some guys. Our sophomore (Foster) has done a really good job, stepped up. He avoids hits. He’s got good vision and quickness. ... Right now, he’s our guy.”