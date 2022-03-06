NORMAL — The Stevenson girls’ basketball program won consecutive Class AA state titles in 1995 and 1996.
But the Patriots had never even been back to the state tournament under the four-class system. Now they can return to Lincolnshire with the program’s third state title after defeating Barrington 55-43 on Saturday night in the Class 4A state championship game at Redbird Arena.
Simone Sawyer capped her senior season at Stevenson with a superb display in her final game, scoring a game-high 26 points to go along with five rebounds and five steals. Fellow senior Ava Bardic contributed 13 points for the Patriots (35-2).
Barrington, vying for its first state title in its first-ever state tournament appearance, received a team-high 14 points from Sophie Swanson. Molly O’Riordan added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Fillies (30-6).
Corsairs hang on. In a close game throughout, Carmel made enough plays — and produced enough offense late — to beat Nazareth Academy 43-39 on Saturday night in the Class 3A state championship game at Redbird Arena.
Grace Sullivan delivered a double-double with a game-high 13 points and game-high 13 rebounds to spark the Corsairs (28-7) to their first state title in the Mundelein-based school’s first-ever state tournament appearance. Jordan Wood (12 points) and Mia Gillis (eight points, seven rebounds) both chipped in for Carmel, which made 5 of 7 free throws in the final 70 seconds to seal the win.
Gracie Carstensen scored a team-high 11 points for the Roadrunners (33-3).
QND wins sixth title. Abbey Schreacke put together a performance for the ages to propel Quincy Notre Dame to a 63-56 victory against Winnebago on Saturday afternoon in the Class 2A state championship game at Redbird Arena.
The junior guard scored 35 points on 10 of 15 shooting from the field and made all 14 of her free throws. She also grabbed 11 rebounds, made four steals and blocked two shots for the Raiders (30-3), who trailed most of the first half before assering themselves with a third-quarter run.
Blair Eftink tossed in 13 points for Quincy Notre Dame, who received seven points from Lia Quintero and six points from Eryn Cornwell. This marks the sixth state championship won by the Raiders and first since winning a 3A state title in 2013.
Miyah Brown compiled a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead Winnebago (35-3).
Brimfield holds on. Elynn Peterson connected on the second of two free throw attempts with two seconds remaining in regulation, completing a furious fourth-quarter comeback as Brimfield shocked Galena 32-31 in the Class 1A state championship game on Saturday afternoon at Redbird Arena.
Brimfield (31-4) trailed the Pirates (32-4) by a 22-14 margin through three quarters.
Ella Lune finished with 10 points for Brimfield, which won its first-ever state championship. Elly Doe (eight points), Sophie Bedell (six points) and Jaclyn Fabry (five points) weren’t far behind.
Galena’s Taylor Burcham led all scorers with 15 points as the Pirates earned their first state trophy with the runner-up finish.