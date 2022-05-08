Preps coordinator Colin Likas offers a closer look at what to know about each of the area's girls' soccer teams entering the playoffs, as well as what to possibly expect.
Centennial Chargers (5-11-2)
Seed: No. 5 in Class 2A.
First postseason match: 6:30 p.m. on May 18 against fourth-seeded Bloomington in the 2A Bloomington Regional semifinals.
Last regional championship: 2017; lost in Class 2A sectional semifinals.
Coach: Thair Al-Saqri (first season).
Key athletes: Jodi Domingo (Jr.); Payton Kaiser (Fr.); Lilly Kelly (So.); Kelsie Pitcher (Jr.); Hannah Stickels (Sr.).
Likas’ outlook: Centennial has won two of its last four matches, giving the Chargers a nice punch of momentum leading into a rematch with the Purple Raiders. Al-Saqri’s squad is likely to possess even more confidence as a result of defeating Bloomington last month. Pitcher scored that game’s only goal, with Stickels landing the assist. There’s no reason Centennial can’t repeat its previous feat and knock off its Big 12 Conference foe again. Defeating Mahomet-Seymour in a regional final, however, is a much different hurdle.
Champaign Central Maroons (8-7)
Seed: No. 3 in Class 2A.
First postseason match: 6:30 p.m. on May 17 against seventh-seeded Danville in the 2A Champaign Central Regional semifinals.
Last regional championship: 2015; lost in Class 2A sectional semifinals.
Coach: Steve Whiteley (seventh season).
Key athletes: Sophia Adams (So.); Claudia Larrison (Sr.); Grace Pelz (So.); Meg Rossow (Jr.); Lainey Somers (Sr.).
Likas’ outlook: The Maroons haven’t been able to string together any consistent runs this season as far as results go, never winning or losing more than two matches in a row. They followed Tuesday’s 8-1 romp past rival Danville by dropping a 2-1 decision to Normal West on Thursday. Central could host those same Wildcats in a regional championship match. The Maroons have played solidly enough to suggest they are capable of besting Normal West despite the recent setback.
From the coach: “We’ve shown to be competitive in all our tough games this season (except against Mahomet-Seymour). We will get a good idea of what it will take to be competitive in a regional final against likely Big 12 Conference champion Normal West.” — Whiteley, prior to Thursday’s match against Normal West.
Danville Vikings (4-9-2)
Seed: No. 7 in Class 2A.
First postseason match: 6:30 p.m. on May 17 against third-seeded Champaign Central in the 2A Champaign Central Regional semifinals.
Last regional championship: 2015; lost in Class 2A sectional semifinals.
Coach: Chris Griffin (third season).
Key athletes: Kedzie Griffin (Sr.); Josie Hotsinpiller (Jr.); Aniya Parker (Sr.); Natalie Porter (Sr.); Ava Towne (Jr.).
Likas’ outlook: The Vikings have been a tough group to figure out this spring. They started 0-5-1 but were competitive in each match. They knocked off a solid Monticello team not that long ago. And they’ve also been blown out in three of their last four matches, albeit against strong competition. The fact Danville struggled as much as it did in Tuesday’s 8-1 loss to Champaign Central doesn’t bode well for the Vikings in a regional semifinal between the sides.
From the coach: “We are looking to compete and see if we can’t win our first game (of the postseason). We started the season slowly and have dealt with a few injuries, but we’re hopeful to get a win.” — Chris Griffin
Judah Christian Tribe (0-8-3)
Seed: No. 9 in Class 1A.
First postseason match: 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday against first-seeded Williamsville in the 1A Williamsville Regional semifinals.
Last regional championship: None.
Coach: Tim Russell (10th season).
Key athletes: Ava Carder (So.); Ella Carder (Sr.); Hannah Jackson (So.); Grace Maxwell (So.); Maggie Pritts (Sr.).
Likas’ outlook: This campaign has been a struggle for the Tribe, which has scored just five goals so far. However, two of those came in a 3-2 setback on Tuesday against Decatur Lutheran, Judah’s last match before the playoffs. The Tribe should hope to build upon that in their regional semifinal with the Bullets, who have won 14 games this spring.
Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs (16-1)
Seed: No. 1 in Class 2A.
First postseason match: 5 p.m. on May 18 against sixth-seeded Lincoln in the 2A Bloomington Regional semifinals.
Last regional championship: 2021; lost in Class 2A sectional semifinals.
Coach: Jeremy Davis (third season).
Key athletes: Brea Benson (Sr.); Cayla Koerner (Sr.); Grace Larson (Sr.); Grace Lietz (Sr.); Lauren Schnepper (Sr.).
Likas’ outlook: They’d never say so publicly — and maybe not even privately — but this is a win-or-bust situation for the Bulldogs. Their roster contains double-digit seniors, and they’ve played like a team on a mission all season long. A super-sectional appearance is in the realm of possibility, although Rochester and Chatham Glenwood ought to have a say in that.
From the coach: “We’ve talked as a group about how everyone starts the postseason 0-0, and at that point all that matters is what you do on a particular day. I’d hope to see the same thing I ask of the girls all season: to keep growing.” — Davis
Monticello Sages (9-9-3)
Seed: No. 5 in Class 1A.
First postseason match: 4 p.m. on Wednesday against third-seeded St. Teresa in the 1A Decatur Lutheran Regional semifinals.
Last regional championship: 2009; lost in Class 1A sectional semifinals.
Coach: David McDaniel (fifth season).
Key athletes: Megan Allen (Fr.); Elle Bodznick (Fr.); Emmie German (Sr.); Alison Nebelsick (Fr.); Hannah Swanson (Sr.).
Likas’ outlook: After pushing to a 6-3-3 record through April 11, the Sages have fallen on more difficult times. Close defeats to Danville, Urbana, St. Thomas More and Uni High have left it unclear if Monticello will record its first season with at least 10 wins since 2009. The Sages didn’t see regional semifinal foe St. Teresa earlier this spring. The Bulldogs have played a tough slate and own victories versus Centennial, Uni High and STM. Monticello will need to be on its A game to advance.
From the coach: “Injuries have hurt us down the stretch, but our young team will be ready on game day. Our regional overall includes a lot of good teams, and St. Teresa can definitely score goals with the best of them. So we will have to take advantage of opportunities when we have them. We now have the second-most wins in school history, and with all the adversity faced this year, I’m confident the girls will prepare and give their best. Playoff soccer always has that special feel to it, so I want them to go out and enjoy the moment and the opportunity.” — McDaniel
St. Thomas More Sabers (6-11-2)
Seed: No. 7 in Class 1A.
First postseason match: 5 p.m. on Wednesday against fourth-seeded Athens/Petersburg PORTA in the 1A Williamsville Regional semifinals.
Last regional championship: 2021; lost in Class 1A sectional semifinals.
Coach: Izzy Schmitt (first season).
Key athletes: Emma Devocelle (Jr.); Molly Hergenrother (Sr.); Nora Kelley (Sr.); Mary Kathryn Kluesner (Fr.); Leilani Sayavongsa (So.).
Likas’ outlook: Steady offense has been difficult for the Sabers to come by this season, as they’ve been shut out seven times. An April 28 victory versus rival Monticello, after tying the Sages earlier in the regular season, might be critical in proving to STM’s athletes that they’re capable of knocking off quality opponents. That’ll be a necessary belief to carry into their regional semifinal, as Athens/PORTA has crafted 16 shutouts in the regular season. The Sabers will need to be in top form here.
Uni High Illineks (8-7)
Seed: No. 6 in Class 1A.
First postseason match: 10 a.m. on Saturday against eighth-seeded Decatur Lutheran in the 1A Decatur Lutheran Regional quarterfinals.
Last regional championship: None.
Coach: Cora McQueen (third season).
Key athletes: Sophie Anderson (So.); Miriam Arend (Jr.); Mikayla Blanke (Jr.); Cora Lewis-Patterson (Fr.); Maxine van der Donk (Sr.).
Likas’ outlook: By the time you read this, the Illineks likely will have completed their regional opener on the University of Illinois campus. If they won, then they travel to Decatur on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. regional semifinal versus second-seeded Warrensburg-Latham. Uni High ended its regular season with a match against the Cardinals. Though the Illineks came up short, 3-2, they seem to have generated increased confidence as the season has worn on. Don’t overlook McQueen’s crew in a rematch.
Urbana Tigers (4-7-2)
Seed: No. 8 in Class 2A.
First postseason match: 4:30 p.m. on May 17 against second-seeded Normal West in the 2A Champaign Central Regional semifinals.
Last regional championship: 2009; lost in Class 2A sectional semifinals.
Coach: Mikolaj Kowalski (first season).
Key athletes: Celia Barkley (So.); Sammi Christman (So.); Cassidy McQueen (Sr.); Hannah Null (Sr.); Macy Wirtz (Sr.).
Likas’ outlook: The Tigers’ roster is senior-heavy but that hasn’t led to a consistent abundance of goal scoring. That includes in a April 12 match against Big 12 Conference opponent Normal West, as Urbana lost 3-0. So the Tigers will need to try something a little different versus the Wildcats this time around. Don’t underestimate the scrappiness carried by a large group of upperclassmen who want to keep their prep careers active.
From the coach: “I was really hoping we would be ranked seventh, especially since we had two come-from-behind ties (against Centennial and Danville). Our opponent, Normal West, has a very strong team. I really just want to see my team go out there and give it their all, and hope to come out with a win.” — Kowalski
NOTE: Records are through Thursday’s matches; Arthur Christian School, which fields a girls’ soccer team, is not part of the IHSA postseason.