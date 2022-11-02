Class 1A St. Thomas More
Sectional championship
(2) St. Thomas More (30-7) vs. (3) Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg (29-9), 6 p.m.
➜ Coaches: St. Thomas More is coached by Evan Hook (first season, 30-7 overall record); Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg is coached by Ronda Schlechte (12th season, 313-130-1 overall record).
➜ How they got here: St. Thomas More defeated (7) Judah Christian 2-0, (3) Blue Ridge 2-0 and (1) Decatur Lutheran 2-0; Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated (11) Casey-Westfield 2-0, (5) Heritage 2-0, (2) Okaw Valley 2-1 and (4) Le Roy 2-0.
➜ Recent history: St. Thomas More is the reigning Class 1A state champion, earned Class 2A state trophies in 2017 (champion) and 2018 (third place) and has won three sectional championships since 2017. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg is seeking its third sectional championship and lost to the Sabers in a sectional final last year. Schlechte led the cooperative to Class 1A state trophies in 2016 (third place) and 2017 (second place), and she also guided Stewardson-Strasburg to the 2013 Class 1A state runner-up trophy before the cooperative formed.
➜ Sabers to watch: So. OH Shannon Monahan (257 kills, 29 assists, 228 digs, 14 blocks, 42 aces); Jr. S/MH Julia Johnson (174 kills, 549 assists, 152 digs, 50 blocks, 32 aces); Sr. L Claire Kennedy (72 assists, 317 digs, 52 aces); Sr. MH Erin Henkel (134 kills, 57 blocks); Sr. OH Maddy Swisher (132 kills, 65 digs, 35 blocks, 42 aces).
➜ *Hatchets to watch: Jr. MH Halle Moomaw (320 kills, 41 digs, 78 blocks, 82 aces); Jr. OH Gabby Vonderheide (248 kills, 278 digs, 10 blocks, 12 aces); Jr. S/OH Ella Kinkelaar (120 kills, 672 assists, 277 digs, 33 blocks, 56 aces); So. L Kinley Quast (81 assists, 374 digs, 41 aces); Sr. MH Kaylynn Carey (114 kills, 29 digs, 43 blocks).
➜ Prediction: St. Thomas More 2, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 1.
*Stats prior to sectional semifinal versus Le Roy.
Class 1A Milford Sectional
championship
(1) Cissna Park (30-6) vs. (3) Grant Park (26-10), 6 p.m.
➜ Coaches: Cissna Park is coached by Josh Landon (17th season, 380-196-11 overall record); Grant Park is coached by Lee Ellen Palan (first season, 26-10 overall record).
➜ How they got here: Cissna Park defeated (8) Gardner-South Wilmington 2-0, (4) Watseka 2-1 and (9) Bridgeview Aqsa 2-0; Grant Park defeated (14) Unity Christian Academy 2-0, (5) Kankakee Grace 2-0, (2) Milford 2-1 and (1) Walther Christian 2-0.
➜ Recent history: Cissna Park has reached 30 wins in a season for the first time since 2017 but is seeking its first sectional championship since 2015 when the Timberwolves made a run to the Class 1A state runner-up trophy. That result followed a Class 1A third-place finish in 2014. Grant Park hadn’t won even a regional plaque since 2015, prior to this year, and now is aiming for its first sectional title since 1986, when the Dragons advanced to the Class A state tournament.
➜ Timberwolves to watch: Sr. S Mikayla Knake (67 kills, 855 assists, 168 digs, 48 aces); Jr. OH Brooklyn Stadeli (259 kills, 216 digs, 40 aces); Fr. OH Addison Lucht (242 kills, 112 digs, 37 aces); Fr. MH Josie Neukomm (130 kills, 17 blocks); Jr. L Morgan Sinn (258 digs, 31 aces).
➜ Dragons to watch: Sr. MH Brooke Veldhuizen (268 kills, 198 digs, 123 blocks, 56 aces); Sr. MH Delaney Panozzo (251 kills, 178 digs, 165 blocks, 22 aces); Jr. L Alejandra Maldonado (248 digs, 10 aces); Sr. S Paige Tavoletti (251 assists, 124 digs, 25 aces); Jr. S Elizabeth Voigt (75 kills, 248 assists, 69 digs, 35 blocks, 24 aces).
➜ Prediction: Cissna Park 2, Grant Park 1.