NOTE: Records are through Thursday’s games.
Danville Vikings (9-9)
Seed: No. 4 in Class 3A.
First postseason game: 4:30 p.m. on May 25 against fifth-seeded Champaign Central in the 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional semifinals.
Last regional championship: 2010; lost in 3A super-sectional round.
Coach: Corey Pullin (10th season in second stint; 15th season overall).
Key athletes: Ka’Leah Bellik (Fr.); Karli Johnson (Sr.); Saige Keller (Sr.); Allie Thurston (Sr.); Emmalee Trover (Jr.).
Likas’ outlook: Bellik is providing an infusion of youth and strong hitting that has aided the Vikings significantly throughout the season. Danville lost its first four games and currently is on a four-game skid, but sandwiched between those streaks was a run of nine victories across 10 games. So Pullin’s crew is capable of going on a tear at a moment’s notice and will benefit from defeating regional semifinal foe Central 4-3 back on April 19. Being thrown in the same regional as Mahomet-Seymour, however, makes for a daunting situation.
From the coach: “We’re playing well going into the regional. We have a game with Central to set up a potential matchup for the winner to play Mahomet, who is one of the better teams in the area, but we are scheduled to play Mahomet next week in a regular-season game.” — Pullin
Fisher Bunnies (14-6)
Seed: No. 2 in Class 1A.
First postseason game: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against either sixth-seeded Milford/Cissna Park or ninth-seeded Donovan in the 1A Milford Regional semifinals.
Last regional championship: 2019; lost in 1A sectional semifinals.
Coach: Ken Ingold (14th season).
Key athletes: Kylan Arndt (Jr.); Kallie Evans (Jr.); Kailey May (Jr.); Alexis Moore (Jr.); Abbie Stipp (Jr.).
Likas’ outlook: The Bunnies boast a single senior on their roster in Riley Parks but are showing they won’t wait until next year to rack up some wins. Just two of their losses have come against fellow Class 1A postseason teams — Tuscola and Villa Grove. Fisher wouldn’t see either of those opponents until the LeRoy Sectional. Heart of Illinois Conference opponent Heyworth exists as a possible regional final foe, and the Bunnies would likely have to get by the Hornets first before making any more postseason plans.
LeRoy Panthers (25-5)
Seed: No. 1 in Class 1A.
First postseason game: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against either eighth-seeded St. Thomas More or 10th-seeded Tri-Point in the 1A LeRoy Regional semifinals.
Last regional championship: 2017; lost in 1A sectional semifinals.
Coach: Doug Hageman (eighth season).
Key athletes: Haley Cox (So.); Karlee Eastham (Sr.); Lilly Long (Fr.); Natalie Loy (Fr.); Callie Warlow (Sr.).
Likas’ outlook: A team with a variety of high school experience levels is meshing well and receives an ideal postseason situation, getting to host both a regional and a sectional. LeRoy carried an 11-game win streak into Friday’s scheduled game with Clinton and will be a heavy favorite in its regional. But the Panthers will need to earn their first-ever sectional title, as they’d probably battle some combination of Meridian, Villa Grove, Tuscola and Fisher.
From the coach: “Our first postseason game will come against two teams that we haven’t played or seen this year, and if we win that game, we will see either Blue Ridge or Watseka. We’ve played Blue Ridge, however we haven’t seen Watseka. This time of year, we hope to be playing at our best — throwing strikes and swinging at strikes. It’s been an enjoyable season with the 17 girls we have on this year’s team. We hope to be able to stay together for as long as possible.” — Hageman
Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs (18-3)
Seed: No. 1 in Class 3A.
First postseason game: 4:30 p.m. May 24 against seventh-seeded Rantoul or eighth-seeded Centennial in the 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional semifinals.
Last regional championship: 2018; lost in Class 3A sectional semifinals.
Coach: James Heinold (first season).
Key athletes: Abigail Akers (Sr.); Madeleine Cortez (So.); Kenadi Granadino (Jr.); Jadyn Hannah (Sr.); Karley Yergler (Sr.).
Likas’ outlook: The Bulldogs have operated as the area’s leading softball program all spring, with all three of its losses close ones. M-S has collected 12 shutouts, with Yergler a key reason for the majority of them. She’s been close to untouchable in the circle this season, and her abilities in that realm and at the plate give the Bulldogs a chance in any game. A solid supporting cast is there, as well, which will be important if M-S wants to get past Chatham Glenwood in a potential sectional final in Mt. Zion.
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans (24-8-1)
Seed: No. 3 in Class 2A.
First postseason game: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against seventh-seeded Paris in the 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional semifinals.
Last regional championship: 2019; lost in 2A sectional semifinals.
Coach: Larry Sparks (fourth season).
Key athletes: Alyssa Acton (Jr.); Shayne Immke (Jr.); Peyton Jones (Jr.); Kelsey Martlage (Sr.); Kat Short (Jr.).
Likas’ outlook: Many of the Spartans’ key contributors won’t be finished with high school this year. In line with SJ-O’s rich tradition, that hasn’t stopped the squad from faring well. The Spartans are getting healthy — Immke’s recent return from a concussion is critical — and have won 10 of their last 11 games. SJ-O gets to host a regional, but Paris probably is underseeded and 2021 Class 1A state runner-up Effingham St. Anthony also is involved. The Spartans are capable of winning a regional title, but they’re not a heavy favorite like they’ve been in the past.
From the coach: “We’re peaking at the right time. We’re finally healthy and have played an extremely tough schedule. While we were missing three to four players over a couple weeks, we had some other girls get some much-needed reps and feel we’re deeper than before. We feel we’re battle tested and ready for the long haul. We have one of the toughest sub-sectionals in the state, and to move on and put up another number on our fence, we must get past Paris and then most likely St. Anthony. But that’s why we schedule as we do, so that we’ve played the competition weekly and are ready for anything.” — Sparks
Tuscola Warriors (18-6)
Seed: No. 1 in Class 1A.
First postseason game: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against either eighth-seeded St. Teresa or ninth-seeded Tri-County in the 1A Tuscola Regional semifinals.
Last regional championship: 2021; lost in 2A sectional semifinals.
Coach: Lenny Sementi (21st season).
Key athletes: Ava Boyer (Fr.); Ella Boyer (Jr.); Emily Czerwonka (So.); Taylor Musgrave (Sr.); Kerri Pierce (Sr.).
Likas’ outlook: Bumping down from Class 2A postseason action last year to 1A this spring should help the Warriors, who’ve lost just once to a 1A opponent in the regular season. Tuscola has dropped three of its last six games but is playing some challenging competition these days. A possible regional final against either Argenta-Oreana or Arcola isn’t exactly appealing, but the Warriors have the ability to get through that and await a potential sectional semifinal with Fisher. Don’t count them out against LeRoy, Meridian or Villa Grove with a sectional title on the line, either, if those teams are still playing.
From the coach: “It’s a tough draw to most likely have to play a conference team in your first regional game. We are strong when Kerri is pitching for us, and with some of our bats, we are hoping that can carry us. We have to win our first game, and if we do, Argenta or Arcola will be waiting for us. Both are very good teams. I’m just glad we are at our place for the regional.” — Sementi
Unity Rockets (20-7)
Seed: No. 2 in Class 2A.
First postseason game: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against either sixth-seeded Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond or ninth-seeded Sullivan in the 2A Unity Regional semifinals.
Last regional championship: 2021; placed fourth in 2A state tournament.
Coach: Aimee Davis (seventh season).
Key athletes: Hailey Flesch (Sr.); Taylor Henry (Sr.); Maddie Reed (Sr.); Reece Sarver (Jr.); Ruby Tarr (So.).
Likas’ outlook: Is the Rockets’ overall record going to look as pretty entering this year’s postseason as it did prior to the 2021 version? No, but Davis and her athletes never have been worried about that. After their state run with a group largely composed of underclassmen, they beefed up this year’s schedule even more to give themselves a shot at winning a state championship. Unity will be tested immediately, likely with reigning 1A fourth-place finisher ALAH and a Westville team that’s great at limiting offense. If the Rockets can climb out of a grueling regional, don’t be surprised if they go on a deep run.
Urbana Tigers (6-11)
Seed: No. 6 in Class 3A.
First postseason game: 6:30 p.m. on May 24 against third-seeded Lincoln in the 3A Mt. Zion Regional semifinals.
Last regional championship: 2021; lost in 3A sectional semifinals.
Coach: Bill Harmon (11th season).
Key athletes: Abby Brown (Sr.); Allison Deck (Sr.); Luna Morales (So.); Halie Thompson (Jr.); Sydni Uher (So.).
Likas’ outlook: After the 2021 Tigers ended a regional title drought that dated back to 1987, they returned a bulk of that roster this spring. But the wins haven’t come quite as easily for Urbana this time around. The Tigers have lost seven games by three or fewer runs and are struggling to consistently score runs. The good news is Urbana’s regional draw is winnable, with neither Mt. Zion nor Lincoln serving as an unbeatable opponent. So consider Harmon’s bunch a dark horse — especially if Deck remains strong in the circle.
From the coach: “We have to travel farther than some, but I feel we are in a better situation than if we were in the Mahomet Regional. We tend to play up or down depending on our opponent. Lincoln is a very good team, but with two senior leaders like Deck, who has struck out 172 hitters, and Brown, who leads us in hitting, we feel we have as good a chance as anyone else. Our record isn’t what it could be, with untimely injuries, and weather that has cost us eight games so far.” — Harmon
Villa Grove Blue Devils (18-12)
Seed: No. 3 in Class 1A.
First postseason game: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against either sixth-seeded Georgetown-Ridge Farm or 11th-seeded Chrisman in the 1A Villa Grove Regional semifinals.
Last regional championship: 2019; lost in 1A super-sectional game.
Coach: Jeana Block (sixth season).
Key athletes: Emma Bratten-Noice (Jr.); Alexandria Brown (So.); Maci Clodfelder (Jr.); Logan Lillard (So.); Alison Pangburn (So.).
Likas’ outlook: The Blue Devils have reloaded after a previous steady run of success was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are no seniors on this year’s roster, but a grind through March and early April has given way to plenty of winning in this season’s second half. Villa Grove’s only two losses in its last 12 games are to quality 2A foes in Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond and Paris. Having to get through Meridian in their own regional isn’t a thrilling draw for the Blue Devils, but they have the skill and are battle-tested enough to possibly add another regional plaque to the school’s trophy case.
Westville Tigers (22-3)
Seed: No. 4 in Class 2A.
First postseason game: 6 p.m. Tuesday against either fifth-seeded Teutopolis or 10th-seeded Shelbyville in the 2A Unity Regional semifinals.
Last regional championship: 2006; lost in 1A sectional semifinals.
Coach: Randy Skaggs (second season).
Key athletes: Ariel Clarkston (Jr.); Desi Darnell (Sr.); Lani Gondzur (Fr.); Lydia Gondzur (Jr.); Abby Sabalaskey (So.).
Likas’ outlook: The Tigers’ roster doesn’t run especially deep and their offense isn’t aggressively overwhelming, but neither of those topics matter when there’s a pitcher like Sabalaskey in the circle. Only Mahomet-Seymour’s Karley Yergler has outdone the sophomore left-hander this spring, and Westville always has a chance to win if Sabalaskey plays well. The issue last year and this year, however, is running into Unity in a regional. Plus, the Tigers also likely have to deal with Teutopolis this time around. It’s not impossible, but if Westville emerges out of this regional, the Tigers will have earned it.