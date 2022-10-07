Class 3A Rantoul Regional
MONDAY, OCT. 24 QUARTERFINAL
MATCH 1 — (8) Danville vs. (9) Urbana, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 25 SEMIFINALS
MATCH 2 — (2) Normal U-High vs. Winner Match 1, 6 p.m.
MATCH 3 — (3) Mahomet-Seymour vs. (7) Rantoul, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27 CHAMPIONSHIP
MATCH 4 — Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.
Class 3A Normal West Regional
TUESDAY, OCT. 25 SEMIFINALS
MATCH 1 — (1) Normal West vs. (6) Centennial, 6 p.m.
MATCH 2 — (4) Champaign Central vs. (5) Bloomington, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27 CHAMPIONSHIP
MATCH 3 — Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Herscher Regional
MONDAY, OCT. 24 QUARTERFINALS
MATCH 1 — (9) Herscher vs. (11) Clifton Central, 6 p.m.
MATCH 2 — (5) Momence vs. (12) Iroquois West, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 25 SEMIFINALS
MATCH 3 — (2) Manteno vs. Winner Match 1, 6 p.m.
MATCH 4 — (3) Bishop McNamara vs. Winner Match 2, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27 CHAMPIONSHIP
MATCH 5 — Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Fieldcrest Regional
MONDAY, OCT. 24 QUARTERFINALS
MATCH 1 — (8) Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. (9) Prairie Central, 6 p.m.
MATCH 2 — (5) El Paso-Gridley vs. (12) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 25 SEMIFINALS
MATCH 3 — (2) Tri-Valley vs. Winner Match 1, 6 p.m.
MATCH 4 — (3) Fieldcrest vs. Winner Match 2, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27 CHAMPIONSHIP
MATCH 5 — Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional
MONDAY, OCT. 24 QUARTERFINAL
MATCH 1 — (9) Hoopeston Area vs. (11) Oakwood, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 25 SEMIFINALS
MATCH 2 — (1) St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Winner Match 1, 6 p.m.
MATCH 3 — (3) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. (6) Paris, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27 CHAMPIONSHIP
MATCH 4 — Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Warrensburg-Latham Regional
MONDAY, OCT. 24 QUARTERFINALS
MATCH 1 — (10) Riverton vs. (11) Clinton, 6 p.m.
MATCH 2 — (7) Warrensburg-Latham vs. (12) Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 25 SEMIFINALS
MATCH 3 — (2) Williamsville vs. Winner Match 1, 6 p.m.
MATCH 4 — (3) Maroa-Forsyth vs. Winner Match 2, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27 CHAMPIONSHIP
MATCH 5 — Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Regional
MONDAY, OCT. 24 QUARTERFINALS
MATCH 1 — (7) St. Teresa vs. (8) Unity, 6 p.m.
MATCH 2 — (5) Sullivan vs. (10) Monticello, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 25 SEMIFINALS
MATCH 3 — (2) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond vs. Winner Match 1, 6 p.m.
MATCH 4 — (4) Westville vs. Winner Match 2, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27 CHAMPIONSHIP
MATCH 5 — Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Watseka Regional
MONDAY, OCT. 24 QUARTERFINAL
MATCH 1 — (8) Garder-South Wilmington vs. (10) Dwight, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 25 QUARTERFINALS
MATCH 2 — (4) Watseka vs. (12) Donovan, 6 p.m.
MATCH 3 — (7) Tri-Point vs. (11) St. Anne, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26 SEMIFINALS
MATCH 4 — (1) Cissna Park vs. Winner Match 1, 6 p.m.
MATCH 5 — Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27 CHAMPIONSHIP
MATCH 6 — Winner Match 4 vs. Winner Match 5, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Grant Park Regional
MONDAY, OCT. 24 QUARTERFINAL
MATCH 1 — (6) Morgan Park vs. (9) Illinois Lutheran, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 25 QUARTERFINALS
MATCH 2 — (3) Grant Park vs. (14) Unity Christian, 6 p.m.
MATCH 3 — (5) Grace Christian vs. (13) St. Francis de Sales, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26 SEMIFINALS
MATCH 4 — (2) Milford vs. Winner Match 1, 6 p.m.
MATCH 5 — Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27 CHAMPIONSHIP
MATCH 6 — Winner Match 4 vs. Winner Match 5, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Fisher Regional
MONDAY, OCT. 24 QUARTERFINAL
MATCH 1 — (9) Fisher vs. (10) Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 25 QUARTERFINALS
MATCH 2 — (4) Le Roy vs. (14) Schlarman, 6 p.m.
MATCH 3 — (5) Armstrong-Potomac vs. (11) Uni High, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26 SEMIFINALS
MATCH 4 — (1) Salt Fork vs. Winner Match 1, 6 p.m.
MATCH 5 — Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27 CHAMPIONSHIP
MATCH 6 — Winner Match 4 vs. Winner Match 5, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Tri-County Regional
MONDAY, OCT. 24 QUARTERFINALS
MATCH 1 — (2) Okaw Valley vs. (12) Martinsville, 6 p.m.
MATCH 2 — (6) Villa Grove vs. (7) Tri-County, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 25 QUARTERFINALS
MATCH 3 — (3) Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg vs. (11) Casey-Westfield, 6 p.m.
MATCH 4 — (5) Heritage vs. (9) Chrisman, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26 SEMIFINALS
MATCH 5 — Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.
MATCH 6 — Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27 CHAMPIONSHIP
MATCH 7 — Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Cerro Gordo/Bement Regional
MONDAY, OCT. 24 QUARTERFINAL
MATCH 1 — (10) Cerro Gordo/Bement vs. (13) Arcola, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 25 QUARTERFINALS
MATCH 2 — (4) Meridian vs. (15) Argenta-Oreana, 6 p.m.
MATCH 3 — (8) Central A&M vs. (14) Tuscola, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26 SEMIFINALS
MATCH 4 — (1) Decatur Lutheran vs. Winner Match 1, 6 p.m.
MATCH 5 — Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27 CHAMPIONSHIP
MATCH 6 — Winner Match 4 vs. Winner Match 5, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Heyworth Regional
MONDAY, OCT. 24 QUARTERFINAL
MATCH 1 — (7) Judah Christian vs. (8) Heyworth, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 25 QUARTERFINALS
MATCH 2 — (3) Blue Ridge vs. (13) DeLand-Weldon, 6 p.m.
MATCH 3 — (6) Cornerstone vs. (12) Ridgeview, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26 SEMIFINALS
MATCH 4 — (2) St. Thomas More vs. Winner Match 1, 6 p.m.
MATCH 5 — Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27 CHAMPIONSHIP
MATCH 6 — Winner Match 4 vs. Winner Match 5, 6 p.m.