Class 1A Meridian
Super-Sectional
(1) Springfield Lutheran (36-3) vs.
(2) St. Thomas More (31-7), 7 p.m.
➜ Coaches: St. Thomas More is coached by Evan Hook (first season, 31-7 overall record); Springfield Lutheran is coached by Katie McCulley (16th season, 429-155 overall record).
➜ How they got here: St. Thomas More defeated (7) Judah Christian 2-0, (3) Blue Ridge 2-0, (1) Decatur Lutheran 2-0 and (3) Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 2-0; Springfield Lutheran defeated (8) New Berlin 2-0, (3) Mt. Pulaski 2-1, (2) Hardin Calhoun 2-0 and (1) Mendon Unity 2-0.
➜ Recent history: St. Thomas More is the reigning Class 1A state champion, earned Class 2A state trophies in 2017 (champion) and 2018 (third place) and has won four sectional championships since 2017. The Sabers also have won all three super-sectional matches they’ve played in program history. Springfield Lutheran has made three Class 1A state tournament appearances under McCulley, including a showing last year that ended with a fourth-place finish. Prior to the fall 2021 season, however, the Crusaders hadn’t won a regional championship since 2016 and hadn’t made state since 2011.
➜ Sabers to watch: So. OH Shannon Monahan (261 kills, 29 assists, 232 digs, 15 blocks, 43 aces); Jr. S/MH Julia Johnson (178 kills, 559 assists, 152 digs, 52 blocks, 33 aces); Sr. L Claire Kennedy (72 assists, 324 digs, 52 aces); Sr. MH Erin Henkel (137 kills, 59 blocks); So. OH/S Addie Kerr (50 kills, 46 assists, 217 digs, 13 blocks, 41 aces).
➜ Crusaders to watch: Sr. OH Makenna Cox (552 kills, 381 digs, 13 blocks, 63 aces); Sr. OH Kaleigh Bergschneider (294 kills, 390 digs, 11 blocks, 75 aces); Sr., S/RS Caleina Herman (903 assists, 158 digs, 40 aces); Sr. MH Ali Davis (153 kills, 32 blocks); Sr. L Anna Schleyhan (269 digs, 31 aces).
➜ From STM’s Hook: “We’ve lost seven games this year, which is a lot for this group. But we made a point to never blame each other and to use each game as a blessing, (focus on) what we learned from it. ... We’ve been down so many times, and we always talk about how our character is being tested. That’s a big thing we focus on. It’s one thing to say it, but this group of girls actually does it. They do a good job not letting the score dictate their non-verbal communication or just their emotions.”
➜ From STM’s Johnson: “(Cox) leads the nation in hitting percentage. We’ve never said, ‘Let’s shut someone down.’ It’s maintain. And we’re going to try to maintain her to less kills than what she’s had this season. What we’ve got to do is maintain Springfield Lutheran and play our game.”
➜ From Springfield Lutheran’s Bergschneider, via the Springfield State Journal-Register: “We put in a lot of hard work, even though we’ve had two injuries in the past two weeks (to Bergschneider and Cox). We’ve been icing and trying to heal up, and then they’ve all been working super hard in practice to get to this point. It’s very exciting.”
➜ From Springfield Lutheran’s McCulley, via the Springfield State Journal-Register: “Even in the face of adversity, we can battle. And that’s what the girls are showing: they can battle.”
➜ Prediction: St. Thomas More 2, Springfield Lutheran 1.