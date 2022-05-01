CHAMPAIGN — Roman Makhnenko possessed a clear mission within the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend.
Half tethered to athletics. Half benefiting a war-ravaged nation.
“I knew that I wanted to see the time on the screen and at the same time finish with the flag,” Makhnenko said. “So it’s a dream come true.”
The screen is Memorial Stadium’s scoreboard, which thousands of athletes glanced up toward — for the first time since 2019 — as they crossed the finish line in their respective races Saturday morning.
The flag is that of Ukraine, presently engaged in warfare with an invading Russia.
Makhnenko held the blue-and-yellow banner behind his back after receiving it from his children upon entering the home of Illini football.
He smiled as the flag swayed in the wind for other runners and spectators to observe, crossing the finish line in that fashion with a 91st-place time of 1 hour, 29 minutes, 25 seconds in the 13.1-mile half-marathon.
“It was kind of my dream to do that,” the 37-year-old said. “I wanted to do a sub-1:30 half-marathon — it’s my (personal record) — and at the same time I knew I would be on the screen, there would be pictures.”
Makhnenko was born in northern Ukraine when the nation still was part of the Soviet Union. He received his master’s degree and doctorate from the University of Minnesota, worked in Switzerland for 31/2 years afterward and then landed at the University of Illinois.
Now a married husband of three, he’s been an Illini assistant professor of geotechnical engineering for 51/2 years
But not all of Makhnenko’s lineage is safe from the burdens of war.
“I have half of my family in Ukraine right now,” he said. “Some of them are evacuated. Some of them are actually volunteering. Some of them are serving. Some of them are too old to evacuate. They say old people are like big, old trees — if you take them out from somewhere, they lose the roots and they might die.
“It’s not safe for anyone right now.”
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in late February and has been ongoing for more than two months.
Makhnenko wasted no time throwing support behind the country of his birth.
“I was running a fundraiser here at the college of engineering. I’m trying to motivate people to help,” Makhnenko said. “COVID is not over, right, and then at the same time people are being bombed. People have to evacuate. ... There are people dying every day.”
Makhnenko and University of South Carolina assistant professor Alexander Morin are co-organizers of the website “Shield Ukraine,” which can be visited via shieldukraine.us. The site became active in early April and offers multiple options through which to donate to the Ukrainian cause.
“It’s also important to provide targeted help,” Makhnenko said. “We have Ukrainians in Europe that can buy medical stuff, from aesthetic gauzes to tourniquets and other things that help people who are wounded. It’s very important that you have this modern medical aid, and it really saves lives.”
Makhnenko said he realizes the cost of certain necessities in the United States, such as food and gasoline, is a growing issue for Americans. But he encourages those who have the means to consider providing funds to Ukraine.
“We also have to understand that there are people who are affected much more,” he said. “If we have the opportunity, we should help. I was spending almost all of my money during the first few weeks of the war, and now I’m trying to fundraise just a little bit.”
Makhnenko uses running as an escape during these emotionally taxing times. But he found it necessary to combine the Illinois Race Weekend with a life-changing conflict abroad.
“We’re calling our family every day,” Makhnenko said. “I have to do my lectures. I have to educate students. I was pushing myself mentally to do that, and I almost couldn’t run.
“But running helps you mentally. If you’re stressed very much with work, but now much more because of the war, if you go for a one-hour run every day that actually helps.”
★ ★ ★
David O’Gara is accustomed to spending time on the Illinois campus.
Though not because he was an Illini student. The 26-year-old St. Louis native actually attended Washington University in that city.
“U of I’s a special place for my family,” O’Gara said. “My siblings and my mom all went to school here. ... So it’s really fun to take a tour around.”
O’Gara performed a partial tour during Saturday’s half-marathon.
And he did so faster than anyone outside the wheelchair field.
O’Gara earned the half-marathon overall championship with a first-place clocking of 1:08:37. That was good for an average one-mile pace of 5:15.
“This is a really fun day,” O’Gara said. “I did this race for the first time in 2019 and have wanted to come back, so I was really glad the race was on this year.”
In fact, that 2019 half-marathon in Champaign-Urbana was O’Gara’s first ever. He finished in 10th place that year with a time of 1:11:41.
“I just have been able to train consistently and run a couple more races to get the experience,” O’Gara said. “I haven’t won a road race before, so that was pretty fun to have this one be the first.”
O’Gara and 2022 runner-up Alex Goldberg (1:09:14) were interviewed simultaneously over the Memorial Stadium public-address system after Saturday’s event, expressing nothing but admiration for one another throughout.
O’Gara was asked what advice he might have for younger athletes hoping to follow in his footsteps some day. His response: “Keep running.”
“I’ve never really thought about it,” O’Gara said of inspiring kids, “but if that did happen, I’d be really touched. It’d be pretty special.”
★ ★ ★
The top female performer in Saturday’s half-marathon laughs when asked to verify the spelling of her last name.
It’s not the most common surname of all time.
“My husband’s last name is Barlow,” Julie Wiemerslage said, “and, for some reason, I haven’t changed my name.”
The name “Wiemerslage” forever will reside among the list of Christie Clinic Illinois Race Week champions, after the 29-year-old recorded a time of 1:19:50 to best all women outside the wheelchair division.
“First win at like a bigger half or full marathon, so that’s exciting,” said Wiemerslage, a Chicago resident. “I did the full here in 2019, so that was my first full marathon. ... I’ve only done two fulls, but I’ve done quite a few halves.”
Wiemerslage was about 11/2 minutes quicker than the No. 2 woman, Kayla Klosterhoff (1:21:27), despite not quite meeting her pre-race target.
“My biggest goal this season has just been to negative split, which I didn’t do,” said Wiemerslage, referencing the dropping of time from one distance marker to the next. “I probably went out a little too hard. But it’s OK. We held on. We kept pace pretty well.
“Just trying to remember through the windy spots that everyone’s hurting just as bad as you are, so if you keep working you’ll be fine.”
Wiemerslage found sufficient drive in the fact she’d receive an enticing reward for a first-place effort.
“Once you start getting to that point where you’re having a little bit of a pity party, you’ve just got to tell yourself, ‘There’s money on the line,’” she said. “(Saturday’s pity party) might’ve been closer to 11 (miles). Some days it’s 12.”
Wiemerslage hardly will rest on her laurels, as she’s scheduled to compete in Grandma’s Marathon on June 18 in Duluth, Minn.
With that race on the horizon, she was grateful to return to Champaign-Urbana for a preparatory tune-up.
“The support here is incredible. Julie Mills, the elite coordinator, she takes such good care of everyone,” Wiemerslage said. “It just makes it really easy. All you have to do is focus on yourself.”
★ ★ ★
Only two individuals stopped Saturday’s half-marathon clock in fewer than 60 minutes.
Both performed as anticipated, based on their athletic track records.
Brian Siemann was the overall wheelchair half-marathon titlist with a time of 54:31, while Jenna Fesemyer claimed the women’s wheelchair half-marathon crown at 56:04.
Siemann is a three-time U.S. Paralympian who serves as an Illinois learning disabilities specialist. Fesemyer is a one-time U.S. Paralympian and was a runner-up at the 2021 New York City Marathon. Both are former Illini student-athletes, as well.
“It’s always exciting to be able to race actually on the roads that we train on,” Siemann said. “Getting to come back after three years, it’s special. It makes it just an even better experience than it usually already is.”
“It’s a great race for friends and family to come and join each other for another great weekend,” added Fesemyer, the 2019 Illinois Race Week wheelchair half-marathon winner. “Happy to be here. It’s been a long time coming.”
Savoy’s Siemann and Champaign’s Fesemyer were joined in the wheelchair field by the Champaign trio of Chelsea McClammer (third place, 1:00:10), Eva Houston (fourth, 1:06:03) and Joshua Pierce (fifth, 1:15:44).
“I love this race every year,” Fesemyer said. “Jan Seeley, the race director, does a phenomenal job bringing us in and just helping us celebrate the community of Champaign-Urbana. It’s always great when April comes around and we’re able to get together and celebrate this race.”
“To be able to be recognized by the community as well for the legacy that this (wheelchair athletics) program has had,” Siemann added, “that, again, is really special.”
★ ★ ★
Brian Bundren has a habit of leaving gaps between his Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend triumphs.
He prevailed in the 10-kilometer race back in 2012. Then repeated the feat in 2015. And became a three-time champion in 2018.
Perhaps the Mahomet resident could’ve kept this pattern going in 2021, if the event had transpired amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, he had to wait until Saturday.
The 44-year-old cruised to the overall 10K title by crossing the finish line in 35:15. His closest competitor, Andrew Eheart, ended nearly three minutes behind at 38:10.
“I didn’t really know what to expect,” Bundren said. “Just trying to run my race and let what happens happen. It turned out to be a perfect day to run. The rain’s held off, and went out at a pretty good pace and held on to it.”
Hope Metz turned in the best women’s 10K performance with a clocking of 42:17. Like Bundren, she wasn’t closely challenged for the top prize, with runner-up Kelly Stelzer posting a time of 44:30.
Bundren said he’s run this 10K “seven or eight times” as a precursor to lengthier road races in the fall.
He also has the opportunity to show daughter Chloe, a freshman on the Mahomet-Seymour cross-country and track and field rosters, where her distance-running genes emanate from.
“As I get older, it’s just another measuring stick to try and stay in shape and keep doing the best I can,” Brian Bundren said. “There couldn’t be a better finish than coming into Memorial Stadium and hearing the crowd. I really love this race.”
★ ★ ★
Andrea Worthington and Katy Neal signed up for the ultimately-canceled 2020 Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend’s 10K race “motivated to run it,” according to Worthington.
When the event returned Saturday, they still participated. But they opted for a different approach.
The 24-year-olds dressed as a pair of Batman villainesses and walked in the 10K.
Worthington, a Champaign native, sported a bright red wig with strands of small leaves attached, as well as a pair of forest-green leggings. Neal, a Gibson City resident, opted for pigtails, blue and red eye makeup, orange overall straps, white leggings smattered with various black-marker writings, some strings of caution tape and a large toy mallet.
Introducing Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn.
“We were just like, ‘Let’s go as the duo, the iconic duo of Harley and Ivy,’” Neal said. “I was this for Halloween (last) year.”
“She already had the outfit,” Worthington added, “so I just completed it with the partner.”
The women said they received “a lot of compliments” for their attire choices on a cloudy, occasionally rainy morning around the race course.
“It was such a good time,” Neal said.
“It was great,” Worthington added. “I would definitely do this again.”
★ ★ ★
The “Run to Remember” occurred in Champaign-Urbana in September 2021. The 8K road race paid tribute to loved ones lost and drew more than 700 entrants.
Drew Adams was one of the individuals remembered through the event. The 2020 Champaign Central graduate died in May 2020 at age 18 in a boating accident.
There was a “TEAM DREW” mile along the route that included signs featuring pictures of Drew.
That tribute returned Saturday, as the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Week’s fourth mile was designated “Team Drew Adams Mile 4.” It was co-sponsored by his parents’ employers, father Harold Adams‘ Meyer Capel law firm and mother Prudence Adams’ Busey Bank.
Harold and fiancee Yumi Obata ran in the 10K race Saturday as well. Each donned a gray T-shirt with the phrase “TEAM DREW” in bold, white font.
“We had lots of people asking before the race what the Team Drew shirts were for, and along the race you’ll get a lot of, ‘Go Team Drew,’” Harold said. “That’s really cool to wear the T-shirt and have people recognize it.”
Harold said he ran a couple half-marathons earlier in his life but hadn’t toed the line for any long-distance race in “about 10 years.”
Team Drew Adams Mile 4, plus encouragement from Obata, helped Harold get back in the swing of things.
“That gave me incentive to get in shape and be able to do the 10K,” Harold said. “It’s very helpful to have Yumi to train along with me and push me, to make sure I’m getting my three runs in per week. Which I didn’t always do, but I mostly did.”
With the message on Harold’s shirt explained, the 51-year-old also needed to clarify the name on his racing bib.
Big H.
“Oh, gosh,” Harold said with a laugh. “My older siblings always called me that growing up. So I kind of go by that with my kids as kind of a funny thing.
“When I typed in my bib name on the website, I just did it as ‘Big H,’ knowing my daughters would get a kick out of it — not thinking I might be interviewed on TV or something.”
