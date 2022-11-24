CRYSTAL LAKE — Tyler Vasey didn’t get to play the hero last Saturday afternoon.
That role instead went to Brogan Amherdt, Prairie Ridge football’s senior kicker who never before had attempted a field goal in his high school career.
Until he connected on a 29-yarder that allowed the Wolves to walk off with a 21-19 victory against St. Ignatius in a Class 6A state semifinal thriller.
That, no doubt, was fine by Vasey.
Partially because it means the senior quarterback now gets to lead Prairie Ridge (12-1) into Saturday’s Class 6A state championship game against East St. Louis (11-2), slated for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
And partially because Vasey doesn’t seem overly interested in being the center of attention.
“I don’t think there’s a person in our building here that doesn’t say, ‘Oh, Tyler Vasey, what a great kid,’” said Chris Schremp, in his 21st season coaching the Wolves. “He’s just a phenomenal role model, especially for the kids in our program and the younger kids that come to our games.
“He just is like the All-American boy. It’s hard not to like Tyler.”
Opponents certainly haven’t loved seeing the 5-foot-11, 170-pound athlete who earned The News-Gazette’s All-State Player of the Year accolades for his captivating 2022 season.
That’s because Vasey has spent his last high school football campaign establishing a IHSA record for single-season rushing yardage.
He’s amassed 3,776 yards leading into the 6A final, blowing past the 3,325 yards that Lexington’s T.J. Stinde rushed for during the 2009 season.
Vasey also boasts a state-record 52 rushing touchdowns, surpassing the 51 rushing touchdowns John Dergo of Morris — the 2005 N-G All-State Player of the Year who went on to wrestle at Illinois — set 17 years ago.
“People have asked me if it ever crossed by mind (before the season). No, not one bit,” Vasey said. “I enjoy answering questions, but at the same time, I think some of the publicity kind of gets almost distracting.
“I’m happy I got (the rushing record) off my back, but I couldn’t do it with anybody else.”
Though Schremp expresses plenty of love for Vasey’s intelligence, skills and passion, even he couldn’t have completely seen Vasey’s meteoric rise coming from afar. A big reason for that is Vasey couldn’t manage to stay completely healthy when Prairie Ridge’s football seasons rolled around.
Vasey entered high school as a fairly diminutive athlete, estimating he weighed 115 pounds as a freshman.
He started gaining size as a sophomore, but he also suffered a broken collarbone midway through the condensed spring 2021 slate.
Then, Vasey broke his right elbow less than a month before his junior season was scheduled to begin.
‘I was like, ‘Whoa, time is closing quickly (on high school).’ I didn’t even know when I was going to come back,” Vasey said. “Now, I’m starting to realize how valuable things are. I think I took too much for granted when I was younger.
“You’re just like, ‘I want to grow up and be a senior.’ Now, you’re like, ‘No, I want to go back.’”
Vasey received a positive diagnosis on his elbow far sooner than he anticipated, allowing him to bring his new mindset back to the Wolves by Week 6 last fall. He aided them to a Class 6A quarterfinals appearance from the wing back position, with senior Mason Loucks handling quarterback duties.
“We always thought he’d end up being our quarterback,” Schremp said of Vasey. “His combination of smarts and athleticism for what we do on offense, running the triple option, you couldn’t make up a better guy for us.”
Vasey quickly moved past being worried about suffering another injury when he returned for his shortened junior season.
But he also kept a fair amount of his focus on baseball, which Schremp said was a more likely college athletics option for Vasey entering this school year.
“During this year’s (football) summer camp, I was also playing travel baseball,” Vasey said. “I was missing some days for baseball. ... It wasn’t that (Schremp) wasn’t confident in me. There were times where he’s like, ‘Tyler, we really need you here because the other parts of the offense need to go off you.’”
Vasey said early offensive returns were “sloppy” as the Wolves adjusted to the graduation of multiple starters — two offensive linemen, a tight end, a wide receiver among them, according to Vasey — while also allowing Vasey to fully get acclimated to playing quarterback.
Vasey felt a 35-7 victory against Huntley in Week 3 gave Prairie Ridge some much-needed confidence. He rushed for 226 yards and two touchdowns and also threw a touchdown pass.
“It’s just him being in the offense, understanding the plays. ... Tyler down the line could be a phenomenal coach,” Schremp said. “He understands the different positions and understands how the individual things make up the 11.”
Schremp said the Wolves’ lone loss this season, a 42-35 setback at Jacobs in Week 4, also showed him what sort of talent Vasey possesses.
“He returned back-to-back kickoffs (for touchdowns) in the first quarter,” Schremp said. “He doesn’t get much of a chance anymore.”
The game everyone still is talking about, though, is the 6A state quarterfinal game at Machesney Park Harlem.
Vasey ran for 481 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground against the Huskies. This was the game in which he surpassed Stinde for the IHSA single-season rushing record, as well.
“I wasn’t really tired,” Vasey said. “It didn’t really even cross my mind when I was playing. ... I ran for quite a few yards, scored quite a few touchdowns, but at the same time it’s like any other game.”
Schremp said Vasey is capable of running both around and through the opposition.
“His speed and his cutback ability, for us, we haven’t had an athlete quite like that,” Schremp said. “Tyler always seems like you can never get a hit on him unless he initiates it.”
Like many a quarterback before him, Vasey gives an appreciative nod to his five offensive linemen — three of whom are underclassmen — and rushing options like senior fullback Nathan Greetham, sophomore running back Jack Finn and freshman running back Luke Vanderwiel.
“They’re doing some great things, and I love it,” Vasey said. “I will make a play, they’ll make a play and it’ll show. Even though it says my name with the yards, it’s not (just me). It’s Prairie Ridge.”
The Wolves’ final foe this season, East St. Louis, spends much of its regular season facing nationally-ranked competition. The Flyers boast three playoff shutouts in four games so far.
Prairie Ridge is seeking its fourth IHSA state title in Schremp’s tenure, as well as its first since 2017.
“That would certainly be fun ... just for more people to see him and see what type of runner he is and what type of kid he is,” Schremp said. “He likes that big-game atmosphere.”