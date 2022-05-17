URBANA — Beau Edwards is a definitive multi-sport athlete.
The Arcola senior played football, shifting to quarterback for his final prep campaign in addition to serving as a defensive back.
Edwards has suited up for the Purple Riders boys’ basketball and baseball teams, too.
And then there’s his achievements in track and field.
A sport in which it’s getting easier to count the number of events Edwards hasn’t competed in.
“It’s pretty cool just knowing I’m a part of the tradition here at Arcola,” Edwards said Monday evening while catching his breath on the infield of Gene Armer Track at Urbana High School. “I’m proud of the way we finished this year in every sport. ... I’ve just been proud of everyone throughout my high school career.”
Edwards earned the boys’ 800-meter run victory at the 39th News-Gazette Honor Roll Meet, using a blistering first lap to clock a time of 1 minute, 58.40 seconds.
True to form, that wasn’t Edwards’ only involvement in the meet featuring the area’s best.
He also placed third in high jump by clearing 6 feet, 11/2 inches, and he tacked on a sixth-place time of 54.94 in the 400.
“Just to finish the rest of my athletic career the best I can,” Edwards said of the main goal for his last few moments as a Purple Rider. “Just finish as hard as I can this last week or two.”
Edwards qualified for the 2021 Class 1A boys’ state meet in both high jump and the 1,600, placing 11th in the high jump and 10th in the 1,600.
As he describes it, he’s undergone a “transition into a sprinter” for his final prep track and field season. It certainly appeared that way during his 800 win on Monday.
“The first lap, I was definitely feeling myself,” Edwards said. “I felt pretty good, felt like I could keep that pace. About the last 200 is when it really kicked in, when it started hurting. But I just finished it.”
Edwards didn’t have much time to rest between the conclusion of the 800 and the start of the 400. He admitted his body “definitely hurt a little bit” for that race.
It gives Edwards a taste of what’s to come in Wednesday’s Class 1A Tuscola Sectional, in which Arcola is a participant.
Edwards will try to give the Purple Riders points in the 200, 400, 800 and high jump.
“I’m pretty excited. I’ve never done that,” Edwards said. “I’m hoping to go (to state) in all four events. I don’t know about the 200. Never ran it. But hopefully I can get three.”
If it was permitted by the IHSA, Edwards might try to sneak into a few other sectional events.
“I ran the 3,200 once for the school record,” he said. “I’ve participated in a couple relays, 4-by-1 and 4-by-2. Did triple jump once, which was fun. ... I was supposed to run (the 200/400/800 and high jump) at conference, but I was sick. So I just told them to keep me in those events.”
Edwards delivered Arcola its lone event win in the Honor Roll Meet. Nine other programs departed Urbana with at least one triumph as well.
Centennial was top dog in that regard with four event victories. Alex Geissler placed first in the 400 (51.33), Aaron Hendron landed atop the 1,600 field (4:28.57), Jose Beuschlein claimed the 3,200 crown (10:56.69) and Kemoni McCullough won the long jump (22-3).
Prairie Central wasn’t far behind with three event wins. Drew Fehr went highest in pole vault by clearing 14-71/4, Isaiah Adams snagged the triple jump title at 43-7 and the Hawks’ 800 relay tandem of Adams, Dylan Bazzell, Cody Dohman and Fehr won in 1:32.08.
Champaign Central, Monticello and Salt Fork all boasted two wins.
For Central, Miles Wood placed first in the 300 hurdles (41.24) and their 1,600 relay foursome of Ronald Baker III, Isaac Tuck, Cole Vuglar and Garrett McNeilly sped to victory (3:30.65).
For Monticello, Jacob Tackett proved quickest in the 100 (11.06) and their 3,200 relay unit of Caleb Wood, Liam Sokolowski, Ayden LeGrande and Rylan Good took first in 8:48.14.
For Salt Fork, Nathan Kirby bested all comers in the 110 hurdles (14.63) and Garrett Taylor threw farthest in discus (169-1).
The meet’s other event triumphs were secured by Ridgeview/Lexington’s Brayden Campbell in the 200 (22.65), Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman’s Karson Lewsader in the high jump (6-51/2), Tuscola’s Chris Boyd in the shot put (56-111/2) and host Urbana’s 400 relay grouping of Marcus Goines, Jackson Gilbert, Cedric Sabin and Terrell King (42.40).