URBANA — Audrey Remole didn’t win the girls’ high jump contest during Monday evening’s 39th News-Gazette Honor Roll track and field meet.
But the Unity junior competed in it.
She also didn’t place first in last Thursday’s Class 2A Unity Sectional high jump competition. Wasn’t able to qualify for the state meet that begins later this week at Eastern Illinois University, either.
But, again, Remole competed in that sectional.
And there’s extra meaning to that fact when the loss of a limb is on the table earlier in the same calendar year.
“I honestly didn’t think I’d be jumping,” Remole said. “I’m just thankful that I’m able to jump.
“No matter what performance I had ... I would’ve been happy.”
Remole shared seventh place in the Honor Roll Meet by clearing 4 feet, 73/4 inches on Monday at Urbana High School. She surpassed 4-83/4 in the sectional four days earlier at Tolono. They’re two efforts that would’ve been impossible for Remole to envision even one month prior.
That’s because Remole suffered a severe left leg injury on Jan. 14 during the Unity girls’ basketball season.
Specifically a broken tibia and fibula.
“Yeah, right in half,” Remole said. “And then I got a blood clot, so we almost had to amputate my leg. It got really bad.”
Remole said the clot was identified five or six days after the initial injury.
“The doctor said it’d be a miracle for me to jump,” Remole said. “It was definitely hard not being able to do the sports I like.”
But with the Rockets’ track and field season winding down, Remole received an opportunity. She was medically cleared to perform in high jump. If she could learn how to jump off her right leg, instead of the left as she’s accustomed to.
“I had to teach myself how to do everything the opposite way,” said Remole, who has jumped since seventh grade. “It’s really, really awkward. But I’ve always kind of been told I’m a right-footed and left-footed jumper. ... I was able to catch on more than others would’ve.”
Remole said it took “about my third or fourth try” to begin getting the hang of right-legged jumping. That was two to three weeks ahead of the sectional meet.
Though that was Remole’s only postseason event — as well as her only event at the Honor Roll Meet — it’s a meaningful improvement from the situation she found herself in four months ago.
“It’s definitely an emotional thing,” Remole said. “It was hard — really hard.”
Mahomet-Seymour’s Grace Rodebaugh was Monday’s high jump champion with a clearance of 5-01/2.
The Bulldogs were one of 10 area programs to record at least one victory in the girls’ half of the Honor Roll Meet. Host Urbana, Monticello and Salt Fork tied for the lead in first-place finishes with three apiece.
Urbana’s victors were Syniyah Quenga in the 200-meter dash (26.15 seconds), Celia Barbieri in the 1,600 (5 minutes, 26.89 seconds) and their 800 relay tandem of Shamera Moore, Isabella Wallis, Quenga and Tiarra Townsend-Cooper (1:45.24).
Monticello’s triumphs came from Rose Talbert in the 400 (1:00.12), Mabry Bruhn in the 800 (2:21.87) and their 3,200 relay foursome of Clara Rudolph, Kyara Welter, Rachel Koon and Estella Miller (10:18.68).
Salt Fork’s Olivia Birge swept the throwing events, winning shot put with a toss of 37-33/4 and claiming discus with a hurl of 113-4. Joining her atop an event podium was teammate Brynlee Keeran in pole vault (11-73/4).
Danville and Tuscola each bagged two event wins.
The Vikings’ first-place finishers were Allison Thompson in the 3,200 (12:15.58) and Mariyah Brown in triple jump (34-7), while the Warriors’ first-place awards were delivered by Lia Patterson in the 100 hurdles (15.51) and their 400 relay grouping of Alyssa Williams, Mia Hausmann, Jillian Alexander and Patterson (50.24).
The girls’ 400 relay race was among the most thrilling of the afternoon and evening. Patterson nudged across the finish line just before Urbana’s Townsend-Cooper, giving the Warriors a win over the Tigers by two-hundredths of a second.
The evening’s other event victors were Westville’s Savanna Tyler in the 100 (12.67), Arcola’s Kelsey Moore in the 300 hurdles (49.86), Champaign Central’s Braelyn Alexander in long jump (17-0) and Centennial’s 1,600 relay unit of Benedicte Tshomba, Sifa Mondika, Brooklynn Sweikar and Noelle Hunt (4:08.62)