GLEN ELLYN — The first hint Glenbard West might put together a special 2021-22 boys’ basketball season happened last June.
Summer tournaments at Ridgewood High School and Riverside-Brookfield High School in the Chicago suburbs provided the backdrop.
Those are annually the top summer events and draw some of the top teams in the state. Glenbard West, which had added Hinsdale South transfer Bobby Durkin, more than held its own against the likes of Simeon, St. Rita and New Trier.
The roots for a successful season ran much deeper, though, including a 16-1 record in a West Suburban Conference-only COVID-19 season a year prior. Deeper even than that with the bulk of the Glenbard West roster playing on the same team dating back to middle school.
The result? One of the most dominant seasons in the state in recent — and not-so-recent — memory. The Hilltoppers finished the season 37-1 with their lone loss coming on a last-second shot to California powerhouse Sierra Canyon known for having Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, on its roster.
Glenbard West capped their dominant 2021-22 campaign with a Class 4A state title with a relatively easy 56-34 victory against Whitney Young on March 12 at State Farm Center in Champaign. It was the first state championship in school history and marked the first one-loss title winner in the state’s biggest class since Simeon a decade prior.
At the heart of it all was Braden Huff. The 6-foot-11, 225-pound Gonzaga-bound forward was named The News-Gazette’s All-State Player of the Year in 2022 and headlines The News-Gazette’s 90th All-State boys’ basketball team.
“In eighth grade, we all were pretty good and invested in basketball, but it’s so hard to tell at that age,” Huff said about the lead up to this year’s success.
“We all started playing together again sophomore year. There were definitely some ups and downs. We struggled, but we knew it would make us better. Junior year, we had a really good season even though it was cut off by COVID. That’s when we knew we could win a state championship, which would be crazy.
“I think the very beginning of the season we knew we had that goal and felt very good about where we were. We kept getting better as the season went on. The Sierra Canyon game was big for us. Even though we lost in a tough way, it showed we can compete not only with the state’s top talent but really good teams across the country. To boost our confidence in that aspect, it really helped us.”
Huff’s steady presence on the court helped, too. While his stats don’t jump off the page — the left-hander averaged 16.8 points, six rebounds, three assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals in his senior season — they also don’t tell the complete story of how he affected the game. Mostly because, on a balanced team with Durkin, Caden Pierce and Paxton Warden also averaging double figures in scoring, Huff regularly attempted just 10-11 shots per game.
It’s what Huff did with those opportunities that mattered. He shot nearly 68 percent from inside the three-point line and 42 percent outside it. All while serving as a 6-11 playmaker and two-way menace.
“He can handle the basketball and facilitate an offense,” Glenbard West coach Jason Opoka said. “He’s an all three-level soccer. He’s just so darn unselfish. He just sacrifices for the good of the team. I think his best characteristic is just making winning plays. He always rose to the occasion.”
Even if that meant not being Glenbard West’s leading scorer night in and night out, which wouldn’t have been a stretch. Huff is a four-star recruit and ranked among the top 100 prospects in the Class of 2022.
But he didn’t have to be the guy each and every night for the Hilltoppers. Take the state tournament last month in Champaign.
Huff averaged 19.5 points, four assists and three rebounds, shot 61.5 percent overall and 62.5 percent from three-point range and was never Glenbard West’s leading scorer in its two-game run in Champaign.
Durkin got hot from three-point range in a dominant 77-47 state semifinal victory against Bolingbrook and scored a game-high 30 points. Future Illinois walk-on guard Paxton Warden led the Glenbard West with a game-high 21 points in the state championship game against Whitney Young.
“I think going in, I knew we had a really great group of guys,” Huff said. “It definitely took a lot of pressure off me. I knew I just needed to look for my shot and score whenever possible, but also make the right play and be unselfish and find teammates. Whenever double teams were coming, make the right reads, pass it out and kick it to shooters. Just doing the little things — rebounding and defending. All that stuff was important. I think we all bought into that.
“I trusted my teammates to hit the shots. I wasn’t really worried about numbers necessarily or anything like that. I knew my teammates trusted me to make the right play.”
Glenbard West’s success this past season, though, shouldn’t have been a surprise. It basically followed Huff for the last year-plus.
The Hilltoppers lost just a single game in the COVID-shortened 2021 season. Then Huff won an Under Armour Association championship with a one-loss Illinois Wolves team last summer and capped it all off with a state championship as a senior.
“In a full calendar year, you’re talking about three loses out of about 100 games,” Opoka said. “The confidence and exposure to high-level basketball and big-time play by playing against the best in the country definitely improved his confidence. Being in those games and those settings, you just feed off his play by example, but also vocally. He holds other people accountable.
“He’s another coach on the floor. He’s always positive. He’s a genuine personality that’s fun-loving and passionate, so he’s likable. With that personality, he’s a competitor. What makes him so special is he’s so unique, yet he’s so coachable. I think that holds to why he’s such a winner. He just does it the right way and other people follow his lead.”
Huff will do some following at his next basketball stop. He chose Gonzaga last September from a group of a dozen other offers that included Illinois, Michigan State and Wisconsin. His relationship with Gonzaga coach Mark Few and assistant coach Roger Powell Jr., a former Illini standout, played a role in the decision to head to Spokane, Wash. So did what the Bulldogs have done with similarly built and skilled frontcourt players.
“They talked about guys like Kyle Wiltjer and Kelly Olynyk,” Huff said. “Obviously, they had two pretty good bigs this year in (Drew) Timme and (Chet) Holmgren. Year after year, they have really strong frontcourts. With the exception of a couple, they’re not necessarily the highest-ranked recruits in the country. Seeing the way they develop their bigs and players over time, they have a blueprint for it with all their players and their success. Seeing that and comparing some of those guys to me and seeing their similarities, it was definitely a no-brainier decision by the end of the process.”