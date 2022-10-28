FRIDAY'S GAMES
CLASS 5A
(16) Ottawa Pirates (5-4) at (1) Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs (9-0), 7 p.m.
Coaches: Chad Gross (8-34 in five seasons at Ottawa); Jon Adkins (27-9 in four seasons at Mahomet-Seymour).
Most recent postseason appearance: Ottawa in 2012 (lost in Class 6A quarterfinals); Mahomet-Seymour in 2021 (lost in Class 5A quarterfinals).
Ottawa players to watch: Jr. QB/CB Colby Mortenson (65 of 119 passing, 897 yards, 10 TDs, 9 INTs; 50 carries, 74 yards, 4 TDs); Jr. RB/WR/SS Ryder Miller (78 carries, 496 yards, 9 TDs; 5 receptions, 141 yards, 1 TD; 59 tackles, 31/2 TFL); Sr. WR/S Matt Haerle (74 tackles, 31/2 TFL, 2 INTs).
Mahomet-Seymour players to watch: Sr. QB Wyatt Bohm (123 of 188 passing, 2,018 yards, 31 TDs, 5 INTs); Sr. WR Quenton Rogers (9 carries, 155 yards, 4 TDs; 46 receptions, 942 yards, 16 TDs; 158 kick return yards, 1 kick return TD); Sr. LB Brennan Houser (55 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles).
Prediction: Mahomet-Seymour 63, Ottawa 7.
CLASS 3A
(16) Paxton-Buckley-Loda Panthers (5-4) at (1) Prairie Central Hawks (9-0), 7 p.m.
Coaches: Josh Pritchard (24-12 in four seasons at PBL); Andrew Quain (30-7 in four seasons at Prairie Central).
Most recent postseason appearance: PBL in 2021 (lost in Class 3A second round); Prairie Central in 2021 (lost in Class 3A second round).
Paxton-Buckley-Loda players to watch: So. RB/LB Robert Boyd-Meents (142 carries, 1,369 yards, 21 TDs; 11 tackles, 3 TFL); Sr. WR/LB Kayden Snelling (19 receptions, 256 yards, 5 TDs; 93 tackles, 13 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries); Jr. OL/LB Hayden Hollon (46 tackles, 9 TFL, 5 sacks).
Prairie Central players to watch: Sr. RB/LB Drew Fehr (102 carries, 1,095 yards, 16 TDs; 4 receptions, 93 yards, 1 TD; 61 tackles, 7 TFL); Sr. QB/DB Drew Haberkorn (22 of 40 passing, 480 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs; 48 carries, 487 yards, 12 TDs; 10 tackles); Sr. RB/LB Camden Palmore (57 carries, 400 yards, 5 TDs; 6 receptions, 62 yards; 41 tackles, 4 sacks).
Prediction: Prairie Central 48, PBL 12.
CLASS 2A
(15) Westville Tigers (5-4) at (2) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils (9-0), 7 p.m.
Coaches: Guy Goodlove (155-127 in 28 seasons at Westville); Mark Dodd (123-41 in 15 seasons at BHRA).
Most recent postseason appearance: Westville in 2021 (lost in Class 2A first round); BHRA in 2021 (lost in Class 2A second round).
Westville players to watch: Sr. RB/LB Houston Bryant (141 carries, 1,064 yards, 11 TDs); Jr. QB/DE Drew Wichtowski (25 of 44 passing, 398 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT; 59 carries, 420 yards, 6 TDs); Sr. WR/DB Landen Haurez (55 carries, 462 yards, 8 TDs; 15 receptions, 318 yards, 5 TDs).
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin players to watch: Sr. RB/DB Michael Hackman (151 carries, 1,517 yards, 20 TDs; 10 receptions, 306 yards, 5 TDs; 65 tackles, 14 TFL, 4 QB hurries); Jr. QB/LB Karson Stevenson (54 of 93 passing, 1,240 yards, 22 TDs, 1 INT; 31 tackles, 8 TFL); Sr. TE/DB Owen Miller (6 receptions, 175 yards, 3 TDs; 68 tackles, 27 TFL, 9 sacks).
Prediction: BHRA 54, Westville 13.
SATURDAY'S GAMES
CLASS 6A
(10) Centennial Chargers (7-2) at (7) Crete-Monee Warriors (7-2), 1 p.m.
Coaches: Kyle Jackson (15-16 in four seasons at Centennial); John Konecki (82-24 in 10 seasons at Crete-Monee).
Most recent postseason appearance: Centennial in 2021 (lost in Class 6A second round); Crete-Monee in 2021 (lost in Class 6A semifinals).
Centennial players to watch: Sr. RB/LB Brandon Harvey (171 carries, 1,230 yards, 18 TDs; 64 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 INTs, 1 INT return TD, 4 fumble recoveries, 1 fumble recovery return TD); So. QB/DB Kellen Davis (71 of 115 passing, 935 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs; 53 carries, 292 yards, 5 TDs; 1 defensive INT); Jr. OL/DL Jack Barnhart (Jr., DL; 97 tackles, 11 TFL, 5 sacks).
Crete-Monee players to watch: Sr. QB Cory Stennis (77 of 118 passing, 1,318 yards, 19 TDs, 5 INTs; 70 carries, 338 yards, 7 TDs); Sr. WR/S Lynel Billups-Williams (61 receptions, 1,268 yards, 17 TDs; 12 carries, 124 yards, 2 TDs; 20 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks); Sr. MLB Malachi Davis (85 tackles, 6 TFL, 31/2 sacks).
Prediction: Crete-Monee 21, Centennial 14.
(14) Danville Vikings (6-3) at (3) Normal West Wildcats (8-1), 1 p.m.
Coaches: Marcus Forrest (30-22 in six seasons at Danville); Nathan Fincham (34-12 in five seasons at Normal West).
Most recent postseason appearance: Danville in 2019 (lost in Class 6A first round); Normal West in 2021 (lost in Class 6A first round).
Danville players to watch: Sr. QB/DB Bryson Perez-Hinton (43 of 75 passing, 462 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs; 84 carries, 323 yards, 5 TDs); Sr. RB/LB Tommy Harris III (Sr., RB/LB; 76 carries, 510 yards, 7 TDs; 5 receptions, 84 yards; 40 tackles, 10 TFL); Jr. RB/LB/P Philip Shaw IV (34 carries, 172 yards, 3 TDs; 6 receptions, 98 yards, 2 TDs; 87 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 INTs; 21 punts, 36.3-yard average, 11 punts inside the 20-yard line).
Normal West players to watch: Fr. QB Jrue Mangruem (59 of 108 passing, 853 yards, 13 TDs, 4 INTs; 63 carries, 322 yards, 3 TDs); Sr. RB Brock Leenerman (49 carries, 230 yards, 6 TDs; 68 tackles, 12 TFL, 3 sacks, 5 pass deflections); Jr. WR Gavin Camp (34 carries, 189 yards, 2 TDs; 31 receptions, 420 yards, 5 TDs; 1 kickoff return TD; 1 punt return TD).
Prediction: Normal West 35, Danville 21.
CLASS 3A
(13) Harrisburg Bulldogs (5-4) at (4) Unity Rockets (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
Coaches: Matt Griffith (10-9 in two seasons at Harrisburg); Scott Hamilton (270-66 in 29 seasons at Unity).
Most recent postseason appearance: Harrisburg in 2021 (lost in Class 4A first round); Unity in 2021 (lost in Class 3A state championship game).
Harrisburg players to watch: Sr. RB Ross Rider (156 carries, 936 yards, 13 TDs; 6 receptions, 40 yards); Jr. RB Karmello Downey (55 carries, 542 yards, 7 TDs; 10 receptions, 107 yards, 1 TD); Sr. MLB Andrew Unthank (Sr., MLB; 78 tackles, 5 TFL).
Unity players to watch: Sr. RB Matt Brown (154 carries, 1,299 yards, 16 TDs); Sr. QB Cale Rawdin (93 of 137 passing, 1,318 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INTs; 66 carries, 495 yards, 7 TDs); Jr. LB Brock Suding (76 tackles, 2 sacks).
Prediction: Unity 27, Harrisburg 14.
(12) Monticello Sages (5-4) at (5) Mt. Carmel Golden Aces (8-1), 2:30 p.m.
Coaches: Cully Welter (114-37 in 14 seasons at Monticello); Michael Brewer (43-14 in six seasons at Mt. Carmel).
Most recent postseason appearance: Monticello in 2021 (lost in Class 3A second round); Mt. Carmel in 2021 (lost in Class 3A semifinals).
Monticello players to watch: Sr. QB/FS Drew Sheppard (154 of 252 passing, 1,884 yards, 15 TDs, 8 INTs; 110 carries, 671 yards, 8 TDs; 361/2 tackles, 5 pass breakups); Sr. RB/CB Tylor Bundy (63 carries, 350 yards, 11 TDs; 16 receptions, 352 yards, 2 TDs; 13 kick returns, 291 yards; 281/2 tackles, 3 TFL, 4 INT, 1 INT return TD, 12 pass breakups); Sr. SE/LB Spencer Mitze (39 receptions, 509 yards, 3 TDs; 621/2 tackles, 2 pass breakups).
Prediction: Mt. Carmel 42, Monticello 28.
(10) Robinson Maroons (6-3) at (7) St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans (6-3), 3 p.m.
Coaches: Casey Pinnell (19-23 in five seasons at Robinson); Shawn Skinner (32-32 in six seasons at St. Joseph-Ogden).
Most recent postseason appearance: Robinson in 2014 (lost in Class 3A quarterfinals); St. Joseph-Ogden in 2021 (lost in Class 3A first round).
Robinson players to watch: Sr. QB/CB Wesley Jackson (164 of 230 passing, 1,602 yards, 15 TDs, 2 INTs; 109 carries, 515 yards, 16 TDs; 9 tackles, 4 INTs); Sr. RB/OLB/P Nathan Wernz (73 carries, 452 yards, 5 TDs; 21 receptions, 415 yards, 4 TDs; 18 tackles, 2 TFL; 27 punts, 38.6-yard average, 10 punts inside 20-yard line); Sr. T/DL Korbin Wayne Rawlings (48 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 sacks).
St. Joseph-Ogden players to watch: Jr. QB Logan Smith (115 of 181 passing, 2,061 yards, 24 TDs, 6 INTs; 53 carries, 92 yards, 3 TDs); So. WR/DB Coy Taylor (63 receptions, 1,046 yards, 9 TDs; 25 tackles, 2 INTs, 1 INT return TD, 3 pass breakups); Jr. TE/LB Colin Wayland (68 tackles, 2 TFL, 6 QB hurries, 1 forced fumble).
Prediction: St. Joseph-Ogden 34, Robinson 14.
CLASS 2A
(10) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (7-2) at (7) Vandalia Vandals (7-2), 2 p.m.
Coaches: Ryan Jefferson (24-20 in five seasons at ALAH); Jason Clay (53-17 in seven seasons at Vandalia).
Most recent postseason appearance: ALAH in 2021 (lost in Class 2A first round); Vandalia in 2021 (lost in Class 2A second round).
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond players to watch: Sr. QB/DB Kaden Feagin (40 of 68 passing, 520 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT; 118 carries, 1,409 yards, 24 TDs; 71 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 INTs, 2 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles, 1 punt return TD); Sr. WR/DL Mason Allen (58 carries, 368 yards, 6 TDs; 34 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks, 2 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles); Sr. TE/LB Noah Garrett (61 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles).
Vandalia players to watch: Sr. QB/DB Matthew Hagy (88 of 165 passing, 1,365 yards, 18 TDs, 8 INTs; 112 carries, 819 yards, 11 TDs; 10 tackles); Sr. RB/LB Eric McKinney (124 carries, 891 yards, 12 TDs; 5 receptions, 35 yards; 82 tackles, 10 TFL); Sr. RB/LB Christian DuPlayee (77 tackles).
Prediction: ALAH 29, Vandalia 28.
CLASS 1A
(12) Villa Grove Blue Devils (6-3) at (5) Jacksonville Routt Rockets (7-2), 1 p.m.
Coaches: Heath Wilson (24-21 in five seasons at Villa Grove); Barry Creviston (18-25 in five seasons during second stint at Routt; 60-45 in 11 seasons across both stints at Routt).
Most recent postseason appearance: Villa Grove in 2021 (lost in Class 1A first round); Routt in 2018 (lost in Class 2A first round).
Villa Grove players to watch: Jr. QB/DB Layne Rund (103 of 196 passing, 1,634 yards, 20 TDs, 5 INTs; 95 carries, 365 yards, 8 TDs; 16 tackles); Jr. WR/DB Brady Clodfelder (39 receptions, 677 yards, 10 TDs; 101 tackles); Sr. RB/LB Luke Zimmerman (122 carries, 704 yards, 8 TDs; 17 receptions, 291 yards, 3 TDs; 164 tackles).
Routt players to watch: Sr. QB/FS Kohen Hoots (103 of 183 passing, 1,491 yards, 14 TDs, 8 INTs; 77 carries, 249 yards, 6 TDs; 241/2 tackles, 2 INTs); Sr. RB/LB Will Jackson (113 carries, 931 yards, 17 TDs; 9 receptions, 110 yards; 461/2 tackles, 4 TFL); Sr. WR/DB Dax Baptist (38 receptions, 592 yards, 8 TDs; 24 tackles, 3 INTs).
Prediction: Jacksonville Routt 33, Villa Grove 24.
(11) Dakota Indians (5-4) at (6) Iroquois West Raiders (7-2), 1:30 p.m.
Coaches: Dan Sheets (5-4 in one season at Dakota); Jason Thiele (16-10 in three seasons at Iroquois West).
Most recent postseason appearance: Dakota in 2018 (lost in Class 1A quarterfinals); Iroquois West in 2021 (lost in Class 1A second round).
Dakota players to watch: Sr. QB/FS Kaidyn Niedermeier (59 of 106 passing, 910 yards, 11 TDs, 7 INTs; 49 carries, 223 yards, 5 TDs); Sr. RB/SS Adrian Arellano (74 carries, 726 yards, 7 TDs; 25 receptions, 585 yards, 8 TDs; 57 tackles, 2 TFL); Jr. RB/DL Conner Matthews (26 carries, 153 yards, 2 TDs; 43 tackles, 31/2 TFL, 6 sacks).
Iroquois West players to watch: Sr. RB/LB Trystyn Schacht (152 carries, 1,022 yards, 10 TDs; 49 tackles, 4 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries); Sr. FB/MLB John Ahlden (95 carries, 672 yards, 12 TDs; 69 tackles, 2 TFL); Cannon Leonard (Sr., OL/DL; 40 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 QB hurries).
Prediction: Iroquois West 38, Dakota 21.
(13) Brown County Hornets (5-4) at (4) Tuscola Warriors (7-2), 2 p.m.
Coaches: Tom Little (134-80 in 21 seasons at Brown County); Andy Romine (67-15 in eight seasons at Tuscola).
Most recent postseason appearance: Brown County in 2021 (lost in Class 1A second round); Tuscola in 2019 (lost in Class 2A second round).
Tuscola players to watch: Jr. QB/LB Jordan Quinn (78 of 151 passing, 1,162 yards, 10 TDs, 7 INTs; 134 carries, 499 yards, 8 TDs; 49 tackles, 10 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries); Sr. WR/DB Hunter Branca (36 receptions, 507 yards, 3 TDs; 35 tackles, 5 INTs; 227 kick return yards, 1 kick return TD); Sr. TE/LB Jordan Sanchez (4 receptions, 46 yards, 1 TD; 65 tackles, 7 TFL).
Prediction: Tuscola 27, Brown County 20.
(9) Salt Fork Storm (6-3) at (8) Red Hill Salukis (7-2), 2 p.m.
Coaches: Joe Hageman (20-14 in four seasons at Salt Fork); Billy Gray (48-45 in 10 seasons at Red Hill).
Most recent postseason appearance: Salt Fork in 2021 (lost in Class 1A first round); Tuscola in 2018 (lost in Class 1A first round).
Salt Fork players to watch: Sr. RB/LB Ben Jessup (80 carries, 925 yards, 12 TDs; 3 receptions, 100 yards, 1 TD; 32 tackles); So. QB/DB Jameson Remole (35 of 57 passing, 815 yards, 10 TDs, 1 INT; 30 carries, 81 yards, 4 TDs); Sr. TE/LB Garrett Taylor (15 receptions, 306 yards, 4 TDs; 69 tackles).
Prediction: Salt Fork 42, Red Hill 21.
8-MAN
(9) Pawnee Indians (6-3) at (8) St. Thomas More Sabers (6-3), 1 p.m. Saturday
Coaches: Kitt Thein (21-13 in four seasons at Pawnee); Nathan Watson (21-29 in six seasons at STM).
Most recent postseason appearance: Pawnee in 2021 (lost in 8-man first round); STM in 2021 (lost in 8-man first round).
St. Thomas More players to watch: Sr. QB/OLB Matt DeLorenzo (48 of 106 passing, 981 yards, 14 TDs, 6 INTs; 108 carries, 355 yards, 7 TDs; 99 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 INTs); Jr. RB/OLB Peace Bumba (73 carries, 650 yards, 10 TDs; 15 receptions, 354 yards, 2 TDs; 92 tackles, 2 TFL); Jr. OL/MLB Brody Cuppernell (117 tackles).
Prediction: Pawnee 22, St. Thomas More 20.
(13) Ashton Franklin Center Raiders (6-3) at (4) Milford/Cissna Park Bearcats (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
Coaches: Ben Mershon (6-12 in two seasons at Ashton Franklin Center); Clint Schwartz (55-36 in 10 seasons at Milford/Cissna Park).
Most recent postseason appearance: Ashton Franklin Center in 2005 (lost in Class 1A quarterfinals); Milford/Cissna Park in 2021 (lost in 8-man second round).
Milford/Cissna Park players to watch: Sr. QB/DB Sawyer Laffoon (60 of 110 passing, 837 yards, 14 TDs, 4 INTs; 89 carries, 823 yards, 10 TDs; 16 tackles, 3 INTs, 2 pass breakups); Jr. RB/DB Tyler Neukomm (Jr., RB/DB; 151 carries, 1,520 yards, 22 TDs; 3 receptions, 51 yards, 1 TD; 55 tackles); Sr. TE/LB Chase Clutteur (70 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 forced fumbles; 5 fumble recoveries).
Prediction: Milford/Cissna Park 70, Ashton Franklin Center 20.
(12) Blue Ridge Knights (6-3) at (5) Amboy/LaMoille Clippers (7-2), 3 p.m. Saturday
Coaches: Matt Schubert (9-11 in two seasons at Blue Ridge); Scott Payne (13-8 in three seasons at Amboy/LaMoille).
Most recent postseason appearance: Blue Ridge in 2001 (lost in Class 2A first round); Amboy/LaMoille in 2021 (lost in 8-man second round).
Blue Ridge players to watch: Jr. RB/LB Jamison Berkler (57 carries, 403 yards, 4 TDs; 2 receptions, 35 yards; 24 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries); Jr. RB/LB Cuda Cline (30 carries, 257 yards, 2 TDs; 60 tackles, 4 fumble recoveries); Jr. RB/DB Cole Pemble (67 carries, 523 yards, 8 TDs).
Amboy/LaMoille players to watch: Jr. TE/DE Brennan Blaine (31 receptions, 804 yards, 14 TDs; 13 carries, 110 yards, 3 TDs; 66 tackles, 15 TFL, 12 sacks); Jr. RB/LB Landen Whelchel (102 carries, 915 yards, 9 TDs; 4 receptions, 52 yards, 1 TD; 100 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries); So. FB/DE Quinn Leffleman (70 carries, 502 yards, 10 TDs; 5 receptions, 85 yards, 2 TDs; 50 tackles, 10 TFL, 8 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries).
Prediction: Amboy/LaMoille 36, Blue Ridge 18.