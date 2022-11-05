CLASS 5A
(8) Metamora Redbirds (7-3)
at (1) Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs (10-0), 7 p.m. Saturday
Coaches: Jared Grebner (15-9 in three seasons at Metamora); Jon Adkins
- (28-9 in four seasons at Mahomet-Seymour).
How they got here:
- Metamora defeated (9) Jacksonville 68-34 in the first round; Mahomet-Seymour defeated (16) Ottawa 40-14 in the first round.
Metamora players to watch: Sr. QB/CB Kaden Hartnett (43-of-80 passing, 771 yards, 11 TDs, 4 INTs; 118 carries, 844 yards, 16 TDs; 15 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT); Sr. RB/CB Kameron Davis (123 carries, 699 yards, 6 TDs; 3 receptions, 26 yards); Sr. TE/DE/OLB Tyler Kasap
- (53 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks, 4 QB hurries, 2 INTs, 2 pass breakups; 3 receptions, 42 yards, 1 TD).
Mahomet-Seymour players to watch: Sr. WR Quenton Rogers (11 carries, 166 yards, 5 TDs; 50 receptions, 1,060 yards, 18 TDs; 174 kick return yards, 1 kick return TD); Sr. LB Nick Golden (41 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery, 1 blocked punt); Sr. LB Ben Wagner
- (38 tackles, 11 TFL, 5 sacks).
Prediction:
- Mahomet-Seymour 35, Metamora 14.
CLASS 3A
(1) Prairie Central Hawks (10-0) at (9) Roxana Shells (7-3),
2 p.m. Saturday
Coaches: Andrew Quain (31-7 in four seasons at Prairie Central); Wade DeVries
- (18-26 in five seasons at Roxana).
How they got here:
- Prairie Central defeated (16) Paxton-Buckley-Loda 57-12 in the first round; Roxana defeated (8) Hillsboro 13-7 in the first round.
Prairie Central players to watch: Sr. RB/LB Drew Fehr (118 carries, 1,287 yards, 20 TDs; 4 receptions, 93 yards, 1 TD; 70 tackles, 10 TFL, 1 sack, 6 INTs, 2 INT return TDs); Sr. RB/LB Camden Palmore (58 carries, 406 yards, 5 TDs; 7 receptions, 81 yards; 51 tackles, 1 TFL, 4 sacks, 4 INTs, 1 INT return TD); So. RB/DB Hudson Ault
- (41 carries, 474 yards, 11 TDs; 1 kickoff return TD; 1 punt return TD; 38 tackles, 4 INTs).
Roxana players to watch: Jr. RB/MLB Terrel Graves (95 carries, 986 yards, 9 TDs; 4 receptions, 17 yards, 1 TD); Jr. RB/MLB Evan Wells (170 carries, 794 yards, 9 TDs; 10 receptions, 115 yards, 1 TD; 1 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 QB hurries, 1 pass deflection); Sr. MLB Jackson Harris (81 tackles, 21/2
- TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hurry, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery).
Prediction:
- Prairie Central 56, Roxana 7.
(5) Mt. Carmel Golden Aces (9-1)
at (4) Unity Rockets (9-1),
2 p.m. Saturday
Coaches: Michael Brewer (44-14 in six seasons at Mt. Carmel); Scott Hamilton (271-66 in 29 seasons at Unity).
How they got here:
- Mt. Carmel defeated (12) Monticello 8-6 in the first round; Unity defeated (13) Harrisburg 21-0 in the first round.
Mt. Carmel players to watch: Jr. QB Blayne Sisson (87-of-132 passing, 1,540 yards, 15 TDs, 5 INTs; 120 carries, 1,330 yards, 22 TDs); Jr. RB/FS Asher Kight (95 carries, 833 yards, 16 TDs, 7 receptions, 197 yards, 2 TDs); Jr. WR/S Drew Gillihan
- (31 receptions, 526 yards, 4 TDs; team-high 8 tackles last week vs. Monticello).
Unity players to watch: Sr. RB Matt Brown (188 carries, 1,369 yards, 18 TDs); Sr. QB Cale Rawdin
- (108-of-160 passing, 1,486 yards, 19 TDs, 4 INTs; 73 carries, 507 yards, 7 TDs); Jr. LB Brock Suding (91 tackles, 3 sacks).
Prediction:
- Unity 21, Mt. Carmel 14.
(7) St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans (7-3) at (15) Olympia Spartans (6-4),
6 p.m. Saturday
Coaches: Shawn Skinner (33-32 in six seasons at St. Joseph-Ogden); Eric Lyons
- (16-27 in five seasons at Olympia).
How they got here:
- St. Joseph-Ogden defeated (10) Robinson 55-39 in the first round; Olympia defeated (2) Benton 32-21 in the first round.
St. Joseph-Ogden players to watch: Jr. QB Logan Smith (135-of-214 passing, 2,447 yards, 27 TDs, 6 INTs; 62 carries, 122 yards, 5 TDs); Sr. WR/DB Ty Pence (49 receptions, 1,073 yards, 14 TDs; 2 INTs, 2 pass deflections); Sr. TE/DL Aidan McCorkle (56 tackles, 31/2
- TFL, 5 sacks, 5 QB hurries, 2 forced fumbles).
Olympia players to watch: Jr. QB Zach Keedy (13-of-35 passing, 194 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs; 126 carries, 741 yards, 13 TDs; 6 defensive fumble recoveries); Jr. RB/MLB Kade Lollar (123 carries, 758 yards, 5 TDs; 30 tackles, 31/2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 pass breakup, 1 fumble recovery); Jr. WR/MLB Chase Litwiller
- (5 receptions, 107 yards, 3 TDs; 102 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 pass breakup, 2 fumble recoveries).
Prediction:
- St. Joseph-Ogden 31, Olympia 28.
CLASS 2A
(7) Knoxville Blue Bullets (8-2) at (2) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils (10-0), 1 p.m. Saturday
Coaches: Ryan Hebard (73-34 in 11 seasons at Knoxville); Mark Dodd
- (124-41 in 15 seasons at BHRA).
How they got here:
- Knoxville defeated (10) Mendon Unity 33-14; BHRA defeated (15) Westville 43-35.
Knoxville players to watch: Sr. RB/DL Jaxin Johnson (146 carries, 1,220 yards, 20 TDs, 5 receptions, 168 yards, 1 TD; 43 tackles, 18 TFL, 3 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery); Sr. RB/DL Oscar Young (94 carries, 696 yards, 9 TDs; 17 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks); So. FB/LB Bo Laws
- (43 carries, 304 yards, 6 TDs; 62 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble).
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin players to watch: Sr. RB/DB Michael Hackman (151 carries, 1,517 yards, 20 TDs; 10 receptions, 306 yards, 5 TDs; 65 tackles, 14 TFL, 4 QB hurries); Jr. QB/LB Karson Stevenson (67 of 111 passing, 1,661 yards, 26 TDs, 1 INT; 33 tackles, 8 TFL, 1 sack, 1 INT, 2 QB hurries); Sr. RB/LB/K Liam Oxendine
- (69 carries, 731 yards, 10 TDs; 4 receptions, 72 yards; 71 tackles, 19 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hurries, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries; 45 of 48 kicking PATs, 3 of 3 kicking FGs, long FG of 35 yards).
Prediction:
- Knoxville 35, BHRA 31.
(2) Johnston City Indians (10-0) at (10) Arthur-Lovington- Atwood-Hammond (8-2), 3 p.m. Saturday
Coaches: Todd Thomas (31-14 in five seasons at Johnston City); Ryan Jefferson
- (25-20 in five seasons at ALAH).
How they got here:
- Johnston City defeated (15) Flora 36-20 in the first round; ALAH defeated (7) Vandalia 41-34 in the first round.
Johnston City players to watch: Sr. RB/CB Isiah Watson (122 carries, 1,087 yards, 21 TDs; Sr. RB/MLB Boston Peyton (61 carries, 524 yards, 5 TDs); Sr. QB/OLB Connor Mowery
- (10-of-17 passing, 299 yards, 8 TDs, 0 INTs; 47 carries, 158 yards, 4 TDs).
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond players to watch: Sr. QB/DB Kaden Feagin (45-of-77 passing, 695 yards, 9 TDs, 1 INT; 146 carries, 1,635 yards, 27 TDs; 82 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 INTs, 4 pass breakups, 3 forced fumbles, 1 punt return TD); Jr. RB/DB Landon Waldrop (46 carries, 411 yards, 6 TDs; 15 receptions, 215 yards, 2 TDs; 27 tackles, 1 TFL, 6 pass breakups); Sr. OL/LB Tanner Beckmier
- (66 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 sack, 2 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles).
Prediction:
- ALAH 28, Johnston City 22.
CLASS 1A
(1) Ridgeview/Lexington Mustangs (10-0) at (9) Salt Fork Storm (7-3),
2 p.m. Saturday
Coaches: Hal Chiodo (18-4 in two seasons at Ridgeview/Lexington); Joe Hageman
- (21-14 in four seasons at Salt Fork).
How they got here:
- Ridgeview/Lexington defeated (16) Madison 47-14 in the first round; Salt Fork defeated (8) Red Hill 48-31 in the first round.
Ridgeview/Lexington players to watch: Sr. RB/OLB Kaden Farrell (211 carries, 1,481 yards, 19 TDs; 18 of 29 kicking PATs); Sr. RB/DB Logan Friedmansky (75 carries, 602 yards, 7 TDs; 59 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INTs, 8 pass deflections, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery); Sr. G/NG Tyler Atkins
- (87 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery).
Salt Fork players to watch: So. QB/DB Jameson Remole (44-of-67 passing, 920 yards, 13 TDs, 1 INT; 39 carries, 141 yards, 4 TDs); Sr. RB/LB Ethan Davis (95 carries, 528 yards, 6 TDs; 97 tackles); Sr. WR/LB Brayden Maskel
- (9 receptions, 178 yards, 2 TDs; 126 tackles, 3 INTs, 1 fumble recovery).
Prediction:
- Ridgeview/Lexington 35, Salt Fork 21.
(5) Jacksonville Routt Rockets (8-2)
at (4) Tuscola Warriors (8-2),
2 p.m. Saturday
Coaches: Barry Creviston (61-45 in 11 seasons at Jacksonville Routt); Andy Romine
- (68-15 in eight seasons at Tuscola).
How they got here:
- Jacksonville Routt defeated (12) Villa Grove 41-15 in the first round; Tuscola defeated (13) Brown County 20-18 in the first round.
Jacksonville Routt players to watch: Sr. QB/FS Kohen Hoots (117-of-204 passing, 1,817 yards, 16 TDs, 8 INTs; 90 carries, 384 yards, 8 TDs; 41 tackles, 3 INTs, 2 pass deflections); Sr. RB/LB Will Jackson (134 carries, 1,018 yards, 18 TDs; 9 receptions, 152 yards; 94 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 sack); Sr. TE/DE Michael Wilson
- (69 tackles, 22 TFL, 4 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries).
Tuscola players to watch: Jr. QB/LB Jordan Quinn (82-of-156 passing, 1,222 yards, 10 TDs, 7 INTs; 142 carries, 531 yards, 9 TDs; 59 tackles, 10 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries); Sr. WR/DB Hunter Branca (38 receptions, 549 yards, 3 TDs; 44 tackles, 1 TFL, 6 INTs; 227 kick return yards, 1 kick return TD); Fr. RB Dylan Graves
- (33 carries, 311 yards, 4 TDs; 17 carries, 84 yards, 1 TD last week versus Brown County).
Prediction:
- Jacksonville Routt 21, Tuscola 14.
8-MAN
(5) Amboy LaMoille Clippers (8-2)
at (4) Milford/Cissna Park Bearcats (8-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
Coaches: Scott Payne (14-8 in three seasons at Amboy/LaMoille); Clint Schwartz
- (56-36 in 10 seasons at Milford/Cissna Park).
How they got here:
- Amboy/LaMoille defeated (12) Blue Ridge 48-0 in the first round; Milford/Cissna Park defeated (13) Ashton Franklin Center 70-24 in the first round.
Amboy/LaMoille players to watch: Jr. TE/DE Brennan Blaine (35 receptions, 922 yards, 16 TDs; 13 carries, 110 yards, 3 TDs); Jr. RB/LB Landen Whelchel (119 carries, 1,036 yards, 11 TDs; 4 receptions, 52 yards, 1 TD); So. FB/DE Quinn Leffleman
- (74 carries, 591 yards, 11 TDs; 7 receptions, 109 yards, 2 TDs).
Milford/Cissna Park players to watch: Sr. QB/DB Sawyer Laffoon (63-of-115 passing, 909 yards, 15 TDs, 4 INTs; 91 carries, 890 yards, 11 TDs; 18 tackles, 3 INTs, 7 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery); Jr. RB/DB Tyler Neukomm (Jr., RB/DB; 162 carries, 1,764 yards, 26 TDs; 3 receptions, 51 yards, 1 TD; 59 tackles, 2 INTs, 1 forced fumble); Jr. WR/DB Gavin Schunke
- (5 receptions, 96 yards, 1 TD; 63 tackles, 1 TFL, 10 INTs, 3 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries).
Prediction:
- Milford/Cissna Park 36, Amboy/LaMoille 32.
(8) St. Thomas More Sabers (7-3)
at (1) Decatur Lutheran Lions (10-0), 3 p.m. Saturday
Coaches: Nathan Watson (22-29 in six seasons at St. Thomas More); Jordan Hopman
- (22-12 in four seasons at Decatur Lutheran).
How they got here:
- St. Thomas More defeated Pawnee 52-8 in the first round; Decatur Lutheran defeated Martinsville 86-54 in the first round.
St. Thomas More players to watch: Sr. QB/OLB Matt DeLorenzo (56-of-119 passing, 1,096 yards, 16 TDs, 6 INTs; 118 carries, 498 yards, 9 TDs; 104 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 INTs); Jr. RB/OLB Peace Bumba (93 carries, 761 yards, 13 TDs; 19 receptions, 459 yards, 4 TDs; 107 tackles, 3 TFL); Jr. WR/CB Ben Horn
- (19 receptions, 416 yards, 7 TDs; 63 tackles, 4 INTs).
Decatur Lutheran players to watch: Jr. WB/DB Lleyton Miller (229 carries, 3,247 yards, 49 TDs; 4 receptions, 75 yards, 1 TD; 42 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 INT, 8 pass deflections, 3 forced fumbles); Jr. QB/LB KC Kaufman (9-of-15 passing, 185 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT; 107 carries, 732 yards, 5 TDs; 5 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 INTs, 2 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble); Sr. FB/LB Emmanuel Roughton
- (76 carries, 565 yards, 4 TDs; 3 receptions, 54 yards, 1 TD; 92 tackles, 8 TFL, 1 INT, 3 pass deflections, 5 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries).
Prediction: Decatur Lutheran 48, St. Thomas More 28.