CLASS 5A
(1) Mahomet-Seymour
Bulldogs (11-0) at (4) Morris (9-2), 4 p.m. Saturday
Coaches:
- Jon Adkins (29-9 in four seasons at Mahomet-Seymour); Alan Thorson (95-43 in 13 seasons at Morris).
How they got here:
- Mahomet-Seymour defeated (16) Ottawa 40-14 and (8) Metamora 44-28; Morris defeated (13) LaSalle-Peru 42-17 and (12) Centralia 56-0.
Mahomet-Seymour players to watch:
- Sr. QB Wyatt Bohm (149 of 224 passing, 2,322 yards, 33 TDs, 6 INTs); Sr. WR Quenton Rogers (58 receptions, 1,124 yards, 18 TDs; 15 carries, 238 yards, 7 TDs; 174 kick return yards, 1 kick return TD); Sr. LB Nick Golden (48 tackles, 11 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery, 1 blocked punt).
Morris players to watch:
- Sr. RB/LB Ashton Yard (137 carries, 969 yards, 17 TDs; 28 tackles); Sr. RB/OLB Sam Reddinger (34 carries, 306 yards, 6 TDs; 102 tackles, 5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 defensive TD); Jr. QB Carter Button (78 of 115 passing, 1,041 yards, 16 TDs, 2 INTs; 52 carries, 224 yards, 3 TDs).
From Adkins:
- “It’s going to be tough. Morris is a hostile environment, tough place to play. They’ve got a great program and a great team this year. But I think (my players) know what’s at stake, and I know for a fact they’re going to approach it as hard as they can. They’re going to give everything they’ve got, and they’re going to come ready to play ball.”
Prediction:
- Mahomet-Seymour 38, Morris 21.
CLASS 3A
(4) Unity Rockets (10-1) at (1) Prairie Central Hawks (11-0), 2 p.m. Saturday
Coaches:
- Scott Hamilton (272-66 in 29 seasons at Unity); Andrew Quain (32-7 in four seasons at Prairie Central).
How they got here:
- Prairie Central defeated (16) Paxton-Buckley-Loda 57-12 and (9) Roxana 41-20; Unity defeated (13) Harrisburg 21-0 and (5) Mt. Carmel 35-14.
Unity players to watch:
- Sr. RB Matt Brown (212 carries, 1,609 yards, 21 TDs); Jr. LB Brock Suding (103 tackles, 3 sacks); Sr. DL Nick Nosler (52 tackles, 4 TFL, 5 sacks).
Prairie Central players to watch:
- Sr. RB/LB Drew Fehr (129 carries, 1,372 yards, 21 TDs; 4 receptions, 93 yards, 1 TD; 85 tackles, 15 TFL, 1 sack, 6 INTs, 2 INT return TDs); Sr. QB/DB Drew Haberkorn (26 of 46 passing, 546 yards, 8 TDs, 2 INTs; 62 carries, 673 yards, 15 TDs; 11 tackles, 2 INTs); So. RB/DB Hudson Ault (48 carries, 610 yards, 13 TDs; 1 kickoff return TD; 1 punt return TD; 47 tackles, 4 INTs).
From Hamilton:
- “This will be a rematch from Week 1, when we had a difficult time moving the ball and stopping them. I think we have improved and gained some experience from Week 1. We had several new faces in the game Week 1, and they have now had 11 games to get better and get used to varsity game speed.
“We will have to stay balanced on offense and try to control the ball. They have a great offense, but their defense is really good, as well. They are led by an all-state player in Fehr on both sides, and also some very physical, big linemen.
“The biggest thing I have noticed since Week 1 is the addition to the quarterback run game for them. (Haberkorn) is playing really well and giving them a very balanced offense.”
From Quain:
- “We have been keeping an eye on Unity since Week 1, knowing that a playoff rematch was possible. Unity has shown that it is a much-improved team since Week 1, and they bring with them a lot of playoff experience. This makes them a very dangerous team, and we will have our hands full trying to slow them down. Winning this week will require us to play a much better game than what we played at Roxana last week.”
Prediction:
- Unity 21, Prairie Central 20.
CLASS 1A
(4) Tuscola Warriors (9-2) at (1) Ridgeview/Lexington Mustangs (11-0), 1 p.m. Saturday
Coaches:
- Andy Romine (69-15 in eight seasons at Tuscola); Hal Chiodo (19-4 in two seasons at Ridgeview/Lexington).
How they got here:
- Tuscola defeated (13) Brown County 20-18 and (5) Jacksonville Routt 29-26; Ridgeview/Lexington defeated (16) Madison 47-14 and (9) Salt Fork 58-20.
Tuscola players to watch:
- Jr. QB/LB Jordan Quinn (86 of 163 passing, 1,281 yards, 11 TDs, 7 INTs; 160 carries, 631 yards, 9 TDs; 62 tackles, 10 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries); Jr. WR/DB Austin Cummings (45 carries, 355 yards, 5 TDs; 17 receptions, 336 yards, 3 TDs; 49 tackles, 1 TFL, 5 INTs, 1 fumble recovery); Sr. OL/DL Chris Boyd (22 carries, 241 yards, 6 TDs; 62 tackles, 14 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries).
Ridgeview/Lexington players to watch: Sr. RB/OLB Kaden Farrell (224 carries, 1,634 yards, 21 TDs; 23 of 36 kicking PATs); Sr. RB/DB Logan Friedmansky (83 carries, 675 yards, 8 TDs; 69 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 INTs, 8 pass deflections, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery); Sr. MLB Jacob Whitehill (95 tackles, 2 TFL, 51/2
- sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries).
From Romine: “It’s always a goal to be playing after the time change, when it gets dark before practice is over. I’m pleased where we are based on what we have endured on the injury front — 11 seniors, and four season-ending injuries to those 11. Plus, we have lost a starting lineman, junior Aiden Weaver
- , for the year. About nine starting positions are plug-and-play. It’s been interesting juggling lineups every week.
“Ridgeview is sound in all facets. Above all, they are opportunistic defensively and bend a little, but seem to force turnovers deep in their own territory. Their senior backs, Farrell and Friedmansky, are as good as we have seen. We have to be really good on first down, and we must get off the field on third down. They do not turn the football over.
“We have improved every week and have found our footing and identity in the latter half of the season. We feel like we are ahead of schedule based on our personnel and look forward to the opportunity Saturday. Our kids won’t flinch — they believe in themselves.”
From Chiodo:
- “Tuscola has a great football tradition and a very impressive team. They will be hard to prepare for because of their multiple formations. They have a great quarterback who can run very well and throw equally well. This will be our toughest game so far, and if we do not play our best, our season will be over.”
Prediction:
- Ridgeview/Lexington 28, Tuscola 14.
8-Man football
(8) St. Thomas More Sabers (8-3) at (5) Amboy/LaMoille Clippers (9-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
Coaches:
- Nathan Watson (23-29 in six seasons at St. Thomas More); Scott Payne (15-8 in three seasons at Amboy/LaMoille).
How they got here:
- St. Thomas More defeated (9) Pawnee 52-8 and (1) Decatur Lutheran 44-38; Amboy/LaMoille defeated (12) Blue Ridge 48-0 and (4) Milford/Cissna Park 30-28.
St. Thomas More players to watch:
- Sr. QB/OLB Matt DeLorenzo (60 of 130 passing, 1,197 yards, 18 TDs, 6 INTs; 140 carries, 615 yards, 11 TDs; 112 tackles, 5 TFL, 4 INTs); Jr. RB/OLB Peace Bumba (108 carries, 856 yards, 15 TDs; 19 receptions, 459 yards, 4 TDs; 121 tackles, 3 TFL); So. WR/CB Reid Craddock (44 tackles, 7 INTs).
Amboy/LaMoille players to watch:
- Jr. TE/DE Brennan Blaine (37 receptions, 955 yards, 17 TDs; 14 carries, 125 yards, 3 TDs); Jr. RB/LB Landen Whelchel (144 carries, 1,209 yards, 14 TDs; 4 receptions, 52 yards, 1 TD); So. FB/DE Quinn Leffleman (91 carries, 688 yards, 12 TDs; 7 receptions, 109 yards, 2 TDs).
From Watson: “Here’s the ironic thing about Amboy: They’ve got one senior, and it’s their quarterback (Tucker Lindenmeyer
- ). They’re a very physical team. It’s going to be a good game. I’d say it’s almost dead even. I feel pretty good. We’re healthy. We don’t have any injuries right now.
“Traveling is going to be the difficult part for us. We’ve had two road games where we had to travel three hours that did not work out real well for us. With the help of some amazing football parents, we’re actually going up on Friday after football practice and staying at a hotel. So we’ll only have about a half-hour drive that morning, and I think that will set them up well.”
From Payne:
- “St. Thomas More has a big, physical offensive line. Peace Bumba is a really good athlete. He can run the ball, and he is a really good receiver. Their quarterback is really good at throwing the ball deep, and he also is good at running the ball. It’s going to be a tough combination to defend.
“They have a really good defense that can force a lot of turnovers, so we are going to have to protect the ball. Brody Cuppernell is a very good middle linebacker. He gets to the ball carrier fast.”
Prediction: Amboy/LaMoille 36, St. Thomas More 32.