ARCOLA PURPLE RIDERS
Coach: Mike Phillips (second season).
2021 season record: 0-10, lost in Class 1A regional round.
Key returnees: Beau Edwards (Sr., P/SS); Mark Truex (Sr., P/SS/3B).
Key departures: Beau Jones (P/OF, graduation); Kacee Moore (1B, graduation).
ARGENTA-OREANA BOMBERS
Coach: Eric Gebben (fourth season).
2021 season record: 4-13, lost in Class 1A regional round.
Key returnees: Dirk Buhlig (Sr., CF); Grayson Fane (Jr., P); Cooper Heckwine (Sr., UTIL); Zach Kohler (Sr., P/SS).
Key departure: Christian Tran (C, graduation).
Season outlook: "We have a lot to replace on the mound this season. We only return 19 1/3 innings pitched from last season, but I think we have a plethora of arms that are ready to fill that void. Every season we strive to win a regional championship, and this season is no different. If we can fill the pitching void and replace a very talented catcher from last season, then we can definitely compete for a regional championship." — Gebben
ARMSTRONG-POTOMAC TROJANS
Coach: Wade Rogers (third season).
2021 season record: 8-12, lost in Class 1A regional round.
Key returnees: Kollin Asbury (So., P/INF/OF); Gavin Parkerson (Jr., P/INF).
Key departure: Rylee Showalter (INF, graduation).
ARTHUR-LOVINGTON-ATWOOD-HAMMOND KNIGHTS
Coach: Tracy Hood (first season).
2021 season record: 11-10, lost in Class 1A regional round.
Key returnees: Quentin Day (Sr., P/INF/OF); Wyatt Hilligoss (Jr., P/INF/OF).
Key departures: Logan Brough (P/C/INF, graduation); Brayden Fay (INF/DH, graduation); Nik Miller (P/INF/OF, graduation).
ARTHUR CHRISTIAN CONQUERING RIDERS
Coach: Steve Miller (fifth season).
2021 season record: 0-5.
BISMARCK-HENNING/ROSSVILLE-ALVIN BLUE DEVILS
Coach: Mark Dodd (ninth season).
2021 season record: 14-7, lost in Class 2A regional round.
Key returnees: Dawson Dodd (Sr., P/SS/CF); Tuff Elson (Jr., P/1B/3B); Karson Stevenson (So., P/3B).
Key departures: Rance Bryant (P, graduation); Anthony Jordan (OF, graduation).
Season outlook: "We would like to continue the winning tradition that we have established here at BHRA. We will be a young team, so we need some of the young kids to come through for us. Twenty wins is always our goal. But, realistically, finishing above .500 is a realistic goal. If our players develop during the season like we hope, we should be able to compete for a regional title by the end of the season." — Dodd
BLUE RIDGE KNIGHTS
Coach: Colten Reeves (first season).
2021 season record: 3-12, lost in Class 1A regional round.
Key returnee: Dylan Kelley (Sr., P/C/SS).
Key departures: Isaiah Dalton (P/3B, graduation); Cole Stephens (P/INF, graduation).
Season outlook: "Out of our 16 players, only seven are returning from last season and six players have not played ever or since before junior high. The three captains — Ben Wallace, Dylan Kelley and Riley Pruitt — have shown great leadership thus far on and off the field and have really shown some good things talent-wise on the field as well. I have been very impressed by many others as well, and I'm excited to see what this season brings." — Reeves
CENTENNIAL CHARGERS
Coach: Sam Flowers (second season).
2021 season record: 13-14, lost in Class 3A regional round.
Key returnees: Braxton Gladney (Sr., C); Kameron Ross (Jr., P/OF); Eli Schmidt (So., P/OF); Brody Stonecipher (Jr., P/OF).
Key departures: Tyler McClure (SS, graduation); Kaden Murphy (P/3B, graduation); Walker Smith (P, graduation).
Season outlook: "The outlook for the season for my Chargers baseball team is to win regionals and be competitive each and every game. Make sure we are getting better at practice and learning something from each game. We are capable of winning 20 to 25 games this season and winning our regional and beyond." — Flowers
CERRO GORDO/BEMENT BRONCOS
Coach: John Strack (first season).
2021 season record: 1-9, lost in Class 1A regional round.
Key returnee: Drew Cripe (Sr., INF).
CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL MAROONS
Coach: John Staab (20th season).
2021 season record: 22-10, lost in Class 3A sectional round.
Key returnees: Kendall Crawford (Jr., P/OF); Carter Hall (Sr., C); Jake Munroe (Sr., SS).
Key departures: Nate Allen (P/OF, graduation); Ben Dickerson (P, graduation); Jack Doubet (OF/UTIL, graduation).
Season outlook: "We graduated half of our innings logged on the mound last season, led by Kankakee Community College recruit Ben Dickerson. As is he case every season, pitching is paramount. While we do return Kendall Crawford, Owen Hobbs and Will O'Gorman, they will have to improve and others will have to step up on the bump and fill the void. Outlook is uncertain — we are thin. If we can stay healthy, players dedicate themselves to the daily grind and some younger players step up, we could be a tough out in the (postseason) tournament." — Staab
CISSNA PARK TIMBERWOLVES
Coach: Darryl Focken (41st season).
2021 season record: 8-11, lost in Class 1A regional round.
Key returnees: Mason Blanck (Jr., P/UTIL); Damian Renteria (Sr., P); Bryce Sluis (Sr., SS/3B); Gavin Spitz (Jr., P/UTIL); Malaki Verkler (Sr., SS/CF).
Key departures: Devin Hull (C, graduation); Ian Rogers (P/SS, graduation).
Season outlook: "Our numbers are the smallest we have had since I have been at Cissna Park. I think we will have a chance to have a very solid starting lineup. This will be our first year in a very tough Vermilion Valley Conference, so I'm not sure what our record will be. Our goal is always to try to compete for a conference title, and this year is no different. The goal is always to win 20-plus games and to compete for a regional championship." — Focken
CLINTON MAROONS
Coach: John Hickman (25th season).
2021 season record: 3-11, lost in Class 2A regional round.
Key returnees: Brooks Cluver (So., P/SS); Wes Harrold (Sr., C); Dominick Thayer (Sr., P/1B); Mason Walker (So., P/CF).
Key departures: Zeke Hickman (P/CF, graduation).
Season outlook: "We will have a few returning startrs from last yaer that will have to carry us. We will have several seniors who played lots of innings last year. They will have to step up for us to be successful this year. Depending on how that scenario plays out will determine how we do in the regular season. The players set our goals." — John Hickman
DANVILLE VIKINGS
Coach: Mike Dokey (fifth season).
2021 season record: 2-16, lost in Class 3A regional round.
Key returnees: Dylan Brown (Sr., P/C); Tyler Finley (Sr., P/UTIL).
Key departures: None.
Season outlook: "I am looking forward to this season. We were a young team last year with little varsity experience. But with several returning starters from last year and having seven seniors, I am looking for big things to happen. I'm expecting to be at least above .500 and able to compete and put ourselves in better positions to win. I always look forward to playing every team. Our conference is extremely talented and has some of the best coaches around." — Dokey
FISHER BUNNIES
Coach: Milt Kelly (fifth season in current stint; also coach between 1994 and 2005).
2021 season record: 3-12, lost in Class 1A regional round.
Key departures: Jake Cochran (P/INF, graduation); Landen Stalter (P/3B/OF, graduation).
Season outlook: "We have a lot of experienced players returning this year. While we are still very young, we have around a dozen returning lettermen who started at least one game for us (last season). We are a young team on the rise, and we expect to be much improved this year and the next couple years, given the number of juniors and sophomores we will be working with this year. They will be very good. The question is when, not if. Regarding standouts for this year, I will reserve judgment until we get a little further down the road. But I believe we will have more pitching depth than in the past, as we have more mound experience under our belts. We are really emphasizing pitching and defense, as we gave up too many unearned runs last year. We have at least two good catchers and a fair number of experienced players in the infield and outfield as well." — Kelly
GEORGETOWN-RIDGE FARM/CHRISMAN BUFFALOES
Coach: Chad Steinbaugh (10th season).
2021 season record: 6-8, lost in Class 2A regional round.
Key returnees/newcomers: Kaden Mingee (Sr., P/C); Brayden Nale (Jr., 1B); Cale Steinbaugh (Sr., P/SS); Cameron Steinbaugh (Fr., P/C/SS).
Key departure: Justice Arthur (P/INF, graduation).
Season outlook: "The first few weeks will be crucial because of the 11 new players that will be on the team competing for starting positions. Hopefully we will be competitive and at the top of our conference if we can develop those players quickly. We will be a young team, and hopefully we will improve during the year and peak when it comes time for the end-of-the-year tournament." — Chad Steinbaugh
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY FALCONS
Coach: Dustin White (20th season).
2021 season record: 8-10, lost in Class 2A regional round.
Key returnees: Hunter Brewer (Sr., INF); Mason Kutemeier (Jr., 1B).
Key departures: Ethan Garard (INF, graduation); Braden Roesch (P/OF, graduation).
HERITAGE HAWKS
Coach: Jason Conn (seventh season; previous six with Villa Grove/Heritage cooperative).
2021 season record: 8-11 as part of cooperative with Villa Grove, lost in the Class 2A regional round.
Season outlook: "We are a young team with only three upperclassmen. So we're looking to develop some of our younger players and get them ready for the varsity level. Goals would be to compete in each game. I think we have some guys that will need to step up for us that haven't normally been our go-to players. As far as wins and losses, we'll just have to see how we develop. We are a young team and will need contributions from each individual. This is the first year we are having our own baseball team. So on top of losing our seniors from last season, we also lost half our team from last year. We have zero returning varsity players." — Conn
HOOPESTON AREA CORNJERKERS
Coach: Richard Harbacek (fourth season).
2021 season record: 4-16, lost in the Class 2A regional round.
Key returnees: Ben Brown (Sr., C); Derek Drayer (Sr., P/1B/DH); Nick Hofer (Sr., P/SS).
Key departures: None.
Season outlook: "We will be a very competitive team with the potential to have a special season. Our team goals for the 2022 season are 20 wins, a conference championship and a regional championship. This group of seniors has never beaten Bismarck in baseball and wants to end their high school careers with a conference championship and the school's first regional championship since 1997." — Harbacek
IROQUOIS WEST RAIDERS
Coach: Sam Rhodes (10th season).
2021 season record: 8-6, lost in Class 1A regional round.
Key returnees: Lucas Frank (Sr., P/3B); Peyton Rhodes (Sr., P/SS).
Key departures: Jack McMillan (SS, graduation); Jack Pree (OF, graduation).
JUDAH CHRISTIAN TRIBE
Coach: Shig Yasunaga (first season).
2021 season record: 2-5, lost in Class 1A regional round.
Key returnee: Grant Hendershot (Sr.).
Key departure: Cade Hettmansberger (P, graduation).
LeROY PANTHERS
Coach: Wayne Meyer (27th season).
2021 season record: 20-7, lost in Class 1A regional round.
Key returnees: Porter Conn (Sr., P/OF); Carson Houser (Sr., 2B); Blake Roundtree (Sr., P/OF).
Key departure: Logan Petersen (P, graduation).
Season outlook: "LeRoy graduated seven starters from last year's 20-7 team, so there will be a lot of new faces in the lineup. We are looking to retool and compete. We have several seniors who should start, but we don't have a lot of varsity experience. If we can establish our pitching staff we should be in almost every game. As usual, the Heart of Illinois Conference will be highly competitive." — Meyer
MAHOMET-SEYMOUR BULLDOGS
Coach: Nic Difilippo (16th season).
2021 season record: 15-11, lost in Class 3A sectional round.
Key returnees: Mateo Casillas (Jr., P); Zach Courson (Sr., P); Chase Wagers (Sr., INF); Blake Wolters (Jr., P/INF).
Key departures: Zach Carr (1B, graduation); Nate McFall (C, graduation); Andrew Normal (2B, graduation); Will Sampson (SS, graduation).
Season outlook: "This season looks promising for Mahomet-Seymour. We are coming off our regional championship, and we have put in a lot of work in the offseason. We should be one of the top teams in the area. Last year we started five to six underclassmen at times and they are all back, so this year should be strong. We should compete in a very difficult Apollo Conference this year and should be near the top. We are also thinking we should have a great opportunity for a postseason run. As always, it depends on the IHSA breakdown of how teams get broken into postseason assignments. Normal West in 3A this year, which will be a tough draw for anyone. We played a great Springfield team in the sectional (last season) who went on to win a state championship, and we competed with them. We are looking to build off of last season and trying to make a good postseason run." — DiFilippo
MILFORD BEARCATS
Coach: Greg DeWerff (10th season).
2021 season record: 13-7, lost in Class 1A sectional round.
Key departures: Aaron Banning (P/CF, graduation); Luke McCabe (C/SS, graduation); Trey Totheroh (1B, graduation); Jarid Woodby (INF, graduation).
Season outlook: "The Bearcats enter the 2022 season with high expectations. Our program is coming off a trip to the sectional championship in 2021 and is poised to make another deep run this year. We believe we have the talent to be highly successful this season. Our pitching staff is anchored by returning starters Payton Harwood, Nicholas Warren, Adin Portwood, Sawyer Laffoon and Carson Shields, with contributions from some newcomers. We have the depth on our pitching staff to be competitive in each inning. Our lineup and defense has the energy and experience to be a lot of fun to watch. We feel we have the bats in our lineup and the team speed to put a lot of pressure on our opponents. Max Cook, Chase Clutteur, Owen Halpin, Nicolas McKinley, Caleb Henning, RJ Mann, Tevon Longest and Gavin Schunke will contribute to an offense focused on barrels and bases. However, our experience will only take us so far. We will take a relentless approach to our daily skill development and look for all players to raise their ceiling on perceived abilities. We look forward to getting to work." — DeWerff
MONTICELLO SAGES
Coach: Chris Jones (14th season).
2021 season record: 14-6, lost in Class 2A regional round.
Key returnees: Dawlton Chupp (Sr., P/INF); Joey Sprinkle (Sr., P/INF).
Key departures: Jake Edmondson (P/INF, graduation); Andrew Rudolph (P/OF, graduation).
OAKWOOD COMETS
Coach: Ryan McFarland (sixth season).
2021 season record: 14-10, lost in Class 2A regional round.
Key returnees: Dalton Hobick (Jr., P/3B); Grant Powell (Jr., P/INF).
Key departures: Koby Fletcher (C/OF, graduation); Isaiah Ruch (P/1B/3B, graduation).
PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA PANTHERS
Coach: Brock Niebuhr (fifth season).
2021 season record: 13-7, lost in Class 2A regional round.
Key returnees: Keagan Busboom (Sr., UTIL); Jacob Gronsky (Sr., INF); Charlie Pound (Sr., P/OF).
Key departures: Gavin Coplea (SS, graduation); Brett Giese (P, graduation); Jarred Gronsky (2B, graduation).
Season outlook: "PBL is looking forward to the 2022 baseball season, its first in the Illini Prairie Conference. The IPC is loaded with talent. We are looking forward to the challenges and hope to compete in one of the best small-school conferences in the state. We have several juniors — Aiden Johnson, Kayden Snelling, Ty Graham and Jeremiah Ager — who got quite a bit of varsity time last year, so we will need all of those guys to take that next step and contribute on a consistent basis." — Niebuhr
PRAIRIE CENTRAL HAWKS
Coach: RJ Bachtold (first season).
2021 season record: 2-13, lost in Class 2A regional round.
Key returnees: Noah Nagel (Jr., P/C); Owen Rafferty (Sr., P/C/UTIL).
Key departure: Nate Reed (INF/OF, graduation).
Season outlook: "My general outlook is to build this program into something of pride. I want to build off the talent we have after a season last year that didn't go as the previous coach had hoped. My goal for this team is that it will take ahold of the fundamentals and run. We have talent here that has the skills to be successful. My goal for our team is a record around the .500 mark. A winning season would be great." — Bachtold
RANTOUL EAGLES
Coach: Nick Riddle (third season).
2021 season record: 3-15, lost in Class 3A regional round.
Key returnee: Ross Gawenda (So., P/OF).
Key departures: Jacob Dailey (P/OF, graduation); Jaxson Freeman (P/SS, graduation).
RIDGEVIEW MUSTANGS
Coach: Brandon Carroll (second season).
2021 season record: 3-10, lost in Class 1A regional round.
Key returnee: Cameron Kelly (So., P/1B).
Key departure: Billy Tay (OF, graduation).
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN SPARTANS
Coach: Josh Haley (12th season).
2021 season record: 33-3, lost in Class 2A super-sectional round.
Key returnees/newcomers: Tyler Altenbaumer (Sr., P/3B); Andrew Beyers (Sr., C/OF); Hayden Brazelton (Sr., P/OF); Luke Landrus (So., C/SS; transfer from Charleston); Coby Miller (Sr., C); Ty Pence (Jr., P/UTIL); Griffin Roesch (Sr., INF).
Key departures: Crayton Burnett (P/SS, graduation); Isaiah Immke (2B, graduation).
Season outlook: "We return six players that played in the super-sectional loss to Sacred Heart-Griffin, so we expect to be in the same position in 2022 — competing for a spot in Peoria. I think this year is similar to previous years: high expectations and a good group of experienced seniors." — Haley
ST. THOMAS MORE SABERS
Coach: Mike Alves (second season).
2021 season record: 10-13, lost in Class 1A sectional round.
Key returnees: Cooper Hannagan (Jr., P/RF); Ryan Hendrickson (Jr., INF/OF); Dawson Magrini (Sr., P/CF); Blake Staab (Sr., P/SS).
Key departure: Noah Eyman (C/1B/3B, graduation).
Season outlook: "Even with winning a regional last year with a young team, we will return another young team with only four returning seniors on our roster. Our goal as a team is to compete and play hard, and the results will take care of themselves." — Alves
SALT FORK STORM
Coach: Jason Woodworth (second season).
2021 season record: 4-12, lost in Class 1A regional round.
Key returnees: Blake Norton (Jr., P/CF); Hayden Prunkard (Jr., 1B).
Key departure: Zach Gritten (P/C/SS, graduation).
Season outlook: "While we are still a very young team — zero seniors on the roster — I feel that we should be a very competitive team. We struggled out of the gates last season but made a nice run at the end of the season. I'm hoping we will be in the mix for the Vermilion Valley Conference and that we could make a little noise in the 1A postseason." — Woodworth
SCHLARMAN HILLTOPPERS
Coach: Boone Billings (first season).
2021 season record: Did not play.
SULLIVAN
Coach: Jason Badman (third season).
2021 season record: 2-14, lost in Class 2A regional round.
Key returnees: Tristan Ruppert (Jr., SS); Jake Stewart (So., 1B).
Key departures: Kanin Elder (graduation).
TRI-COUNTY TITANS
Coach: Joe Morrisey (eighth season).
2021 season record: 5-4, lost in Class 1A regional round.
Key returnees: Jack Armstrong (Sr., P); Carson Logan (Sr., 2B/SS); Greg Reese (Sr., UTIL).
Key departures: Aydonne Sutton (graduation).
Season outlook: "The Tri-County baseball team is returning eight starters from last season. We are looking forward to a fun and exciting season. We were a .500 team last year. With the experience we have returning, we are expecting a good season." — Morrisey
TUSCOLA WARRIORS
Coach: Adam Carver (fourth season).
2021 season record: 11-8 (lost in Class 2A regional round).
Key returnees: Peyton Armstrong (Sr., P/INF/OF); Caden Baer (Sr., INF); Easton Cunningham (Jr., P); Colton Musgrave (Jr., C); Patrick Pierce (Sr., P/3B).
Key departures: Dalton Addis (2B, graduation); Cole Cunningham (P/SS, graduation); Grant Hardwick (OF, graduation); Ben Tiezzi (P/OF, graduation).
Season outlook: "Each week after our open gym on Sundays, I become increasingly more optimistic about this season. We continually had 20-plus players in attendance for all of these, and each week showed great improvements. Our goals are to get better every day and be great teammates and see where that takes us. We always have a conference and regional championship in mind. If we can find three to four guys who can take over on the mound, I can see us making a deep run in the 1A postseason and winning our conference once again. I think we will be a more complete team offensively than we were last year." — Carver
UNITY ROCKETS
Coach: Tom Kimball (ninth season).
2021 season record: 13-8, lost in Class 2A regional round.
Key returnees: Tyler Hensch (Sr., P/SS); Blake Kimball (Sr., 2B); Damian Knoll (Sr., P/3B); Dillon Rutledge (Sr., OF).
Key departures: None.
Season outlook: "We return our entire starting lineup from last season. We return 12 letter-winners. We are very excited about the season, with a goal of 20-plus wins. We look at St. Joe and Monticello as teams in our conference that will be very good. Our goal will be in the hunt in our conference race. We have had a lot of success in both football and basketball and hope that will carry over to baseball. Most of our team competed in either football or basketball, or both." — Tom Kimball
URBANA TIGERS
Coach: Brandon McFarland (second season).
2021 season record: 3-17, lost in Class 3A regional round.
Key returnees: Michael Bales (Sr., P/INF/OF); Caleb Gollings (Sr., P/INF/OF)
Key departures: Garrett Fraley (graduation).
VILLA GROVE BLUE DEVILS
Coach: Heath Wilson (first season).
2021 season record: 8-11 as part of cooperative with Heritage, lost in Class 2A regional round.
Key returnees: Sam Bender (Jr.); Carson Block (Jr.); Tyler Wilson (Sr.); Luke Zimmerman (Jr.).
Season outlook: "The outlook for this team is up in the air. This is our first year bringing baseball back after we have been in a co-op with Heritage. I expect us to be a solid team, as we have around 20 on our roster. With this being our first year back, competing for a conference championship would be a great goal for the Blue Devils." — Heath Wilson
WATSEKA WARRIORS
Coach: Stephen Rigsby (second season).
2021 season record: 8-9, lost in Class 2A regional round.
Key returnees: Conner Bell (Sr., P/2B/SS); Ty Berry (Sr., 1B/OF/DH).
Key departures: Conner Curry (SS/OF, graduation); Maddux Rigsby (CF, graduation).
Season outlook: "We graduated a healthy portion of our production from last season, so we are going to have to deal with some growing pains early in the season. We do have some senior leadership with eight seniors, including six returning. We have one junior in the program, but we feel good about our freshman and sophomore classes, which have seven players in each class. Our sophomore class will most certainly see some varsity playing time this year, so we will have to get those guys integrated into our system as soon as possible. Our only goal for the season is to be playing our best baseball at the end of the season." — Stephen Rigsby
WESTVILLE TIGERS
Coach: Joe Brazas (14th season).
2021 season record: 6-9, lost in Class 2A regional round.
Key returnees: Bryce Burnett (Sr., 1B); Drew Wichtowski (So., C).
Key departures: None.