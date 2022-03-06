RK., TEAM 2021 REC. Preps Coordinator Colin Likas’ COMMENT
1. St. Joseph-Ogden 33-3 Spartans finished one win shy of state as current Illini Crayton Burnett led the way. There’s no reason to think SJ-O can’t contend in Class 2A again as its cupboard is far from empty.
2. Mahomet-Seymour 15-11 Bulldogs do have some key players to replace but also boast a good group of returnees, including Purdue commit Blake Wolters and multi-sport standout Mateo Casillas. Mahomet-Seymour should be steady as ever.
3. Unity 13-8 Rockets were up and down last season but return their entire starting lineup from that campaign, plus a winning mentality that has permeated through numerous Unity High athletic ventures of late.
4. Monticello 14-6 Sages stormed through second half of previous season and lose services of a few key players who helped make that happen, but guys like Joey Sprinkle and Dawlton Chupp should prevent any serious drop-off.
5. St. Thomas More 10-13 Sabers might not put up best record within daunting Illini Prairie Conference, but they retain most of their starters from a Class 1A regional-title season and should prove frustrating to play against.
6. Champaign Central 22-10 Hard to count out a John Staab-led squad, but Maroons do have a lot of senior leaders to replace from Class 3A regional-titlist group. Good news is Jake Munroe and some crucial pitchers return.
7. Tuscola 11-8 Warriors never really got off the ground last season but could have more success in that regard this spring. Seniors like Caden Baer, Patrick Pierce and Peyton Armstrong will have a big say in that.
8. Milford 13-7 Bearcats nearly won a Class 1A sectional titke last season and are bringing back several athletes who have helped Milford fare very well in both the football and basketball realms this school year.
9. BHRA 14-7 Similar to Champaign Central, its tough to look past a Mark Dodd-coached club with the Blue Devils. Rance Bryant’s graduation stings, but BHRA has the ability to keep its place at or near the top of the Vermilion Valley.
10. Centennial 13-14 Chargers feel as if they’re in a similar boat to the crosstown-rival Maroons, as a great senior class has departed the prep ranks. New leaders received meaningful varsity reps as underclassmen, though.