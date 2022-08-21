Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Knights (boys)
Coach: Lyle Dorjahn (fourth season).
Fall 2021 finish: Team placed second in the Class 1A state meet.
What is your outlook for the 2022 Knights?
Dorjahn: "We're short on numbers. Those that are with us are fast and motivated to continue our team's recent successes. Summer workouts have been good.
"As usual, our group's goal is to be running our best during postseason. We have several meets to serve as measuring sticks of progress (First to the Finish, St. Joseph-Ogden, Patriot Invite).
"Capable achievements and milestones include attempting to win the Lincoln Prairie Conference championship again (fourth consecutive) and gunning for another regional trophy (fourth consecutive). We hope to be among the leaders at IHSA state championships."
Who are some athletes that will be integral to your team's success?
Dorjahn: "Our top five athletes include senior Logan Beckmier, a returning all-stater who placed 13th in 2021; seniors Lyle Adcock and Jacob Adcock, top-50 state finishers in 2021; senior Connor Edmonds and sophomore Caden Binder. Note that the five athletes mentioned are the entire boys' roster."
Who are departing athletes from the previous season that will be important to replace?
Dorjahn: "Key departures include Jace Green, who is running at Western Illinois, and Jacob Duzan."
Centennial Chargers (girls)
Coach: Laura Koterba-Buss (21st season).
Fall 2021 finish: Team placed 12th in a Class 2A sectional; Brooklynn Sweikar qualified for the 2A state meet individually, placing 95th.
What is your outlook for the 2022 Chargers?
Koterba-Buss: "My outlook for the 2022 team is filled with hope for a fun and competitive group. I believe we have the personnel to be as competitive as we have been in recent years.
"My goals for the season are for team members to report that they had fun and will return next year on their exit questionnaire, and to qualify the team for the sectional meet. I think we are capable of qualifying for sectionals as a team."
Who are some athletes that will be integral to your team's success?
Koterba-Buss: "For our team to be competitive throughout the season and qualify for the sectional meet, the following student-athletes will need to stay healthy and progress throughout the season: juniors Sweikar, Annika Blackburn and Kaylee Sweikar, sophomore Nicole Granger and freshmen Josie Potter and Molly Pate. We will need Granger and Pate to step up consistently in the five and six spots. Sophomore Grace Elrick and freshman Alaina Kimble are in the mix for fifth and sixth runners."
Champaign Central Maroons (boys)
Coach: Steven Kesler (fourth season).
Fall 2021 finish: Team placed 27th in the Class 2A state meet.
What is your outlook for the 2022 Maroons?
Kesler: "We have a strong group of upperclassmen and some very talented young runners as well. Seven out of our top eight runners from last season are returning from a team that went to state, so we have a very positive outlook. We are healthy at this time, and for the most part our guys had great summers. We are excited for the opportunity to compete and believe we can have a tremendous season if we stay the course.
"I would really like to see us take Twin City this year. Beyond that, it would be nice to move up from our fifth-place finish at Big 12 last year. We really want to be in the top two or three this year and believe we can compete with the best in our conference.
"To be honest, I do think this team is capable of achieving a lot. But I want to guard some of that optimism at this point in the season. I know that if one or two guys get hurt, our outlook changes. We are deeper this year, but I'm still not ready to speculate too much about what this team could accomplish. I do think we will see some nice team finishes at our invites along the way, and hopefully good success in the postseason as well."
Who are some athletes that will be integral to your team's success?
Kesler: "Peter Smith is a senior with a personal record of 15 minutes, 58 seconds. He's a great leader and hard worker who sets the example every day at practice.
"Fynn Bright is a junior with a PR of 16:22. He has great potential and could really put it all together this season and see great improvement.
"Jakob Riley is a sophomore with a PR of 16:40, run two weeks ago at Detweiler at Dark. He's incredibly dedicated and hardworking and never skips a rep. He had a huge track season, and we're looking for big improvement from him.
"Caleb Mathias is a freshman with a PR of 16:42, run two weeks ago at Detweiller at Dark. He's very talented and pushes the older guys at practice. He was a state champ in the mile at Edison.
"Nick Bonn is a senior with a PR of 16:49. He had a great track season and a big summer, and we're looking for him to drop significant time as well.
"Cooper Sweet is a senior with a PR of 16:52. He has been healthy so far and had a really good summer. We're hoping he can put together a great senior year. Great kid and leader of this team."
Who is a departing athlete from the previous season that will be important to replace?
Kesler: "Our lone varsity senior last year was Victor Smith. He was a great influence on his teammates and a much-needed dose of maturity for us. I am definitely going to miss his presence this year, but we have a strong group of seniors who have done a nice job so far of following in his footsteps."
Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs (girls)
Coach: Jama Grotelueschen (third season).
Fall 2021 finish: Team placed 24th in the Class 2A state meet.
What is your outlook for the 2022 Bulldogs?
Grotelueschen: "We graduated eight runners from last year, five of whom had some varsity exposure throughout last season. We are young, but we have the individuals to progress nicely throughout the season and hopefully peak at the most-opportune time. I believe it will be a year of tremendous growth for our team and for many individuals as well.
"We strive to help our athletes achieve their full potential as runners. We love individual personal records. I am excited about the possibilities this year, to see who steps up and really surprises. A team goal is always to make the state meet. If we do make it, it is my hope that we capitalize on being there this year.
"We had so many experienced runners last year, we started off the season full throttle. This year, I believe it will be more of a slow build. But I ultimately believe we can earn a state berth and improve upon last year's finish."
Who are some athletes that will be integral to your team's success?
Grotelueschen: "Ava Boyd is a junior with a PR of 18 minutes, 44 seconds. She has worked relentlessly this summer. She is primed for her best season yet.
"Chole Bundren is a sophomore with a PR of 19:02 who ran in our top two to three all year last year. She has a natural ease to her running. Having the experience from last year will help her tremendously this year.
"Callie Jansen is a senior with a PR of 19:21. She had her best season as a junior. She is determined to end her high school career on a high note.
"Lauren Bednar is a junior with a PR of 21:19. She was improving every race last season. She had a good summer of running and is looking stronger than ever.
"Morgan Waisath is a sophomore with a PR of 21:40. She was on a roll last year before she dealt with an illness the second half of the season. I'm excited to see what she can do when she is 100 percent.
"Ava Jansen is a sophomore with a PR of 19:44. She had an amazing freshman season before an injury sidelined her. She is a determined athlete and is improving every day.
"Hadley Grotelueschen is a freshman and top-five runner last year for Mahomet-Seymour Junior High, which placed 12th at state. She has a 2-mile PR of 13:05. She has benefited from the increased mileage of summer high school running and has wonderful teammates pushing her to get better."
Who are departing athletes from the previous season that will be important to replace?
Grotelueschen: "We had eight amazing senior leaders that fostered such a positive culture for our program. All eight competed all four years of high school, which is almost unheard of these days. Elizabeth Sims, who was all-state her freshman year and all-conference all four years, was a tremendous asset to our program. Emily Bednar, Grace Lietz, Klein Powell, Delaney King and Chole Allen all had a significant number of varsity races over their career and were all wonderful role models for our younger runners."
Tuscola Warriors (boys)
Coach: Neal Garrison (first season).
Fall 2021 finish: Team placed seventh in a Class 1A sectional; Jackson Barrett and Josiah Hortin qualified individually for the 1A state meet, placing 55th and 59th, respectively.
What is your outlook for the 2022 Warriors?
Garrison: "Our boys' team missed qualifying for state by one place last year. Our runners hope to improve from where they were last year, so that they can be a similar team in the end to what they had last year. Our team lost six runners due to graduation. This was a significant portion of our team. Our regional and sectional meets have some of the toughest single-A teams in the state each year. Teams like Monticello, St. Joseph-Ogden, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Unity, Shelbyville, St. Thomas More, Robinson and Uni High, to name a few, have all earned state trophies over the years in cross-country. They have established cross-country programs with excellent coaching. It will be a real challenge to beat any of these programs, to be able to advance to the sectional meet or state meet. However, I think our boys have a chance to qualify for the sectional meet this year.
"My main goal for this team is to get them ready for next year (the 2023-24 season). This year I just hope to get to know my runners and have them leave the season genuinely enjoying running. It would be nice if I can support and encourage each runner to run their lifetime best this season.
"Last year, this team qualified for the sectional meet. The team lost a significant number of strong runners to graduation. This will make it harder for our team to be as strong as it was last year. However, I think the boys have a goal to try to qualify for the sectional meet this year."
Who are some athletes that will be integral to your team's success?
Garrison: "I haven't gotten a chance to meet all of the runners on the team yet. However, these seven runners stand out as having a good chance of being in our top seven this season: senior Mason Veach, juniors Barrett, Hortin, Will Foltz and Bryce Graves, and sophomores Aaron Hegarty and Xander Neamtu.
"Jackson, Will, Bryce, Aaron, Josiah and Mason are all returning runners to our team. I believe their previous cross-country experience will really benefit the team. Xander is joining our team for the first time. Xander has shown strong character and work ethic this summer."
Who are departing athletes from the previous season that will be important to replace?
Garrison: "Our team lost Thomas Brown, John Hegarty, Mason Holmes, Jacob Middleton, Riley Nolan and Logan Wallace. Nolan and Wallace are a big losses, as they were both an important part of our sectional-qualifying team. They will be hard to replace."
Uni High Illineks (girls)
Coach: Rachael Brewer (third season).
Fall 2021 finish: Team placed ninth in the Class 1A state meet.
What is your outlook for the 2022 Illineks?
Brewer: "Uni cross-country hopes to have a great season, but we have some large holes to fill on our varsity squad. We lost five of our top seven athletes from last year. As of right now, only three of the athletes on the girls’ team ran consistently this summer. We will need some of our underclassmen to step up in a huge way of we want to qualify for the state meet as a team.
"We always have the goal of qualifying our team for the Class 1A state cross-country meet in November. If we are unable to do that we, want to qualify as many individuals as possible for the meet.
"Based off our first few days of practice, we have a lot of work to do. Kate Ahmari looks to be in great shape along with Kara Mathias and Edie Hoganson, but everyone else has a lot of work to do. If we can get a strong top five, I think we will have a successful season. But that is going to require some underclassmen or first-year cross-country athletes to make some huge improvements."
Who are some athletes that will be integral to your team's success?
Brewer: "Ahmari, Mathias and Hoganson. From there I am really up in the air. I hesitate to even list any other names because we have a huge drop-off after Edie."
Who are departing athletes from the previous season that will be important to replace?
Brewer: "Cadi Hu, Stefania Dzhaman, Erin Smith, Madeleine Keenan and Maxine van der Donk are all departing athletes from our team. All of these athletes were integral in helping us place ninth at state last season. Kate and Kara are our only returning varsity runners. Edie was our number eight athlete all last season, so she does have some experience running at larger meets."
Unity Rockets (girls)
Coach: Kara Leaman (eighth season).
Fall 2021 finish: Team won the Class 1A state championship.
What is your outlook for the 2022 Rockets?
Leaman: "We are coming off a summer of consistent work, showing a strong commitment to the upcoming season, where we look to be strong competition for area and state-wide teams.
"I'm looking forward to seeing how our younger runners fit into the varsity fold this season. We have the IESA Class 2A individual champion joining us as a freshman, Mackenzie Pound. In addition, we have several sophomores who have made big strides since last season. Integrating this talent into the pack of the returning varsity juniors will be at the top of our goal list. We want to push and pull each other to be our best in November.
"We like to think positive and aim high, so placing top three at the state meet is a target we shoot for. We have leaders who understand the value of the process, and shorter-term goals are always important, too. We have some key area races we always look forward to like the Chrisman Cow Chip to kick off the season and the Spartan Classic a few weeks into September, and we want to win these big invitationals.
"We’ve never had more than two runners make top 25 at state. This may be our year."
Who are some athletes that will be integral to your team's success?
Leaman: "Junior Olivia Shike is our lone all-stater from last year (19th) and is a leader on and off the course. She is involved and competes in many extracurricular events with much success, and naturally pours herself into her teammates.
"Junior Erica Woodard set the 3,200-meter school record last track season, running 11 minutes, 3 seconds. She is coming off a successful track season and solid summer mileage increase. We hope to see her more consistently up front in the big invites this season.
"Cross-country is second to basketball for junior Reagan Stringer, but she is talented and strong once we get her full-time in the fall. I have no doubt she can help us late in the season when we need her most.
"Sophomore Emily Decker was part of our 3,200 relay that placed fourth in the Class 1A state meet last track season. She has been progressing this summer and looks to be one of our scoring varsity runners.
"Pound was the state champion at the IESA 2A cross-country meet last year. She has put in a great summer, and we look forward to seeing her compete at the next level."
Who are departing athletes from the previous season that will be important to replace?
Leaman: "Harper Hancock really come through for us at the 2021 state meet. She ran a monumental race and took 30th, as our number three runner. Malia Fairbanks was anywhere from the number one to number five runner for us last year. She is a person who makes things happen, and we will miss her enthusiasm and leadership."
Urbana Tigers (boys)
Coach: Zach Boehmke (first season).
Fall 2021 finish: Team placed 19th in the Class 2A state meet.
What is your outlook for the 2022 Tigers?
Boehmke: "The boys from Urbana are coming off a state-qualifying year for the first time in 50 years. We lost three important pieces of that team. However, our four remaining pieces are better runners after another year of experience and are supplemented by guys that are ready to rise to the challenge of qualifying once again. Because we are so junior-heavy, we know that this is the first of two years of growth, which should hopefully culminate in something special. We want to be able to compete locally and retain our Twin City title, but we also want to hold steady in the larger meets. If we can work our pack average down to 16 minutes and 15 seconds, which would require a decent but doable amount of growth along with a couple surprises thrown in, we should be right back to where we were last year as a top-20 team in the state.
"This is a team looking to compete and get back to the state meet. With few seniors, this is a team that is only going to get better over the course of this season and next. We will be pack-centric, and the strength of that pack is going to ultimately guide where we end up this season. Our goals are to also nail the basics: show up for each other, work with a collective focus and give our best efforts when needed.
"Fortunately, we have last year’s team as a pacesetter for us, so we know what to look for at each step of the way. The regular season is going to be our time to gain experience and grow as a pack and team. Champaign Central is going to be tough competition this year, so in a small meet like Twin City we hope to be pushing them for the title. In our larger meets (Peoria Invitational, Richard Spring), strong packs can be favored, so we hope to be in the top 10 to 15 of 2A schools in those meets. Conference will be tough, but a top-three position at the conference meet would be a great result this year. From there, we hope to match or exceed our results from last year (third at regional, fourth at sectional). A state qualification would be a positive harbinger for the future.
"The team hasn’t qualified for state in back-to-back years since 1970-71, which would make 51 years if we are able to replicate that feat."
Who are some athletes that will be integral to your team's success?
Boehmke: "Julio Angrave is our sole senior. He ran through injury most of last season, causing him to miss sectionals. In spring and summer, he dropped significant time off his 800 and 1,500, bringing our 3,200-meter relay to its first state finals appearance in school history and the Vipers Track Club to a number two placing in the country. He has a large potential for improvement in cross-country.
"Junior Brian Allison showed huge improvements last season to become a tough, dependable number three guy. He missed most of track season with a stress reaction, but is healthy and ready to show improved form this coming season.
"Junior Hudson Coady committed to running year-round in the spring when he chose to run track. He was the number six guy last year, but has shown true racing stripes this past season and is ready for a breakout season in cross-country.
"Sophomore Mohammad Amrani is a newcomer to cross-country. He fell in love with distance running during track. He ran a 5-flat mile at the end of the season. He has been super dependable and put in big miles this summer.
"Junior Michael Allison was our most-improved runner last cross-country season. He dropped three minutes to join our scoring five. After a minor injury in the spring, he had some of his best racing yet and has put in his most consistent summer.
"Junior Parker Schroeder is another guy who broke out this past spring. He has the best finishing kick on the team and has put in consistent miles this summer. He would take pressure off the top five if we see a big drop this spring.
"Sophomore Dereje Jahiel has a ton of potential. We're hoping he can latch on to the pack and provide some support to the top seven."
Who are departing athletes from the previous season that will be important to replace?
Boehmke: "Sam Lambert is the number three 3-miler in Urbana High history, and a three-time state finalist. His personality will be missed, but his legacy left a huge impression on our boys.
"Park Mitchell is another top-25 3-miler in Urbana High history, and a three-time state qualifier. He was the vocal leader of the boys last year.
"Emmanuel Lokango was always a sage for younger athletes to go talk to. He came through when it mattered with a 45-second PR at state.
"Christian Berry and Jonathan Sanchez-Huanca were two boys who were imperative to the growth of our team."