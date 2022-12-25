msFB

Mahomet-Seymour’s Braden Houchin, bottom left, and the Bulldogs recorded an 11-1 record for the second season in a row, finishing with a Class 5A state quarterfinals appearance each time.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

1. Mahomet-Seymour 11-1 1 Bulldogs bulldozed through the regular season for a second consecutive year before falling in a Class 5A quarterfinal, at Morris.

2. Unity 11-2 5 Rockets made the deepest local playoff run, advancing to the Class 3A semifinals before being stopped by Williamsville on road.

3. Prairie Central 11-1 2 Hawks essentially were unstoppable through their first 11 games before Unity pitched a shutout in the Class 3A quarterfinals.

4. Tuscola 9-3 7 Warriors pushed to Class 1A quarterfinals before being upended by Ridgeview/Lexington. Also lost to 2A state champ St. Teresa.

5. Centennial 7-3 4 Chargers drew tough assignment in Class 6A playoffs’ opening round, lost to Crete-Monee. But foundation is set for future success.

6. BHRA 10-1 3 Blue Devils continued to be stung by bugaboo of second-round playoff struggles, falling to Knoxville at that point in Class 2A.

7. ALAH 8-3 8 Knights rebounded from a Week 1 loss to Tri-Valley — the Class 2A state runner-up — and lost just twice the rest of the way.

8. St. Joseph-Ogden 7-4 10 Spartans secured their first postseason victory since 2015 when they bested Robinson at home in the Class 3A opening round.

9. Salt Fork 7-4 9 Storm went on the road and knocked off Red Hill for a Class 1A postseason win, after losing to a trio of playoff qualifiers.

10. Danville 6-4 6 Vikings kept things close with Big 12 Conference foe Normal West in the Class 6A playoffs’ first round before dropping out.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

