RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Mahomet-Seymour 11-1 1 Bulldogs bulldozed through the regular season for a second consecutive year before falling in a Class 5A quarterfinal, at Morris.
2. Unity 11-2 5 Rockets made the deepest local playoff run, advancing to the Class 3A semifinals before being stopped by Williamsville on road.
3. Prairie Central 11-1 2 Hawks essentially were unstoppable through their first 11 games before Unity pitched a shutout in the Class 3A quarterfinals.
4. Tuscola 9-3 7 Warriors pushed to Class 1A quarterfinals before being upended by Ridgeview/Lexington. Also lost to 2A state champ St. Teresa.
5. Centennial 7-3 4 Chargers drew tough assignment in Class 6A playoffs’ opening round, lost to Crete-Monee. But foundation is set for future success.
6. BHRA 10-1 3 Blue Devils continued to be stung by bugaboo of second-round playoff struggles, falling to Knoxville at that point in Class 2A.
7. ALAH 8-3 8 Knights rebounded from a Week 1 loss to Tri-Valley — the Class 2A state runner-up — and lost just twice the rest of the way.
8. St. Joseph-Ogden 7-4 10 Spartans secured their first postseason victory since 2015 when they bested Robinson at home in the Class 3A opening round.
9. Salt Fork 7-4 9 Storm went on the road and knocked off Red Hill for a Class 1A postseason win, after losing to a trio of playoff qualifiers.
10. Danville 6-4 6 Vikings kept things close with Big 12 Conference foe Normal West in the Class 6A playoffs’ first round before dropping out.