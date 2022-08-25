We had Purple Riders athletes Michael Gauna, Braden Shonkwiler and Austin Kutz plus sixth-year coach Nick Lindsey explain to us what they most appreciate about Arcola's football program:
1. Winning ... and a lot of it
It's something Arcola players are accustomed to doing, and that also was the case long before any of the current Purple Riders were born.
According to a list compiled by Tom Sikorski and Kev Varney, Arcola ranks fourth in Illinois high school football history in total wins recorded, racking up 739 of them since 1894 leading into the 2022 season.
That extensive history of success isn't lost on Lindsey's athletes.
"When we come out on the field, we're really representing the entire community," said Shonkwiler, a senior offensive lineman and linebacker. "It's a lot of pressure, almost. All that weight's coming down on you. But it's an incredible feeling."
Kutz, a senior receiver and defensive back, fondly recalls the lead-up to Arcola's 52-32 victory over Brown County in the Class 1A postseason's second round last fall.
"We actually ran out onto the field late because of a long speech. Then we went up there and got up on them pretty big," Kutz said. "It was our trainer, Coach (Chad) Hopkins, that ran a bit long. But it got us pretty fired up, too."
One of the games Lindsey's squad most hopes to win will be its Week 1 battle with Cola Wars rival Tuscola.
The Purple Riders and Warriors will renew hostilities on Friday night in Tuscola. Arcola is seeking its first victory in the series since 1997.
"You'll just be walking around town and people will just come up to you asking ... how the team's looking, especially playing Tuscola Week 1," Kutz said. "That's all everyone talks about is wanting to beat Tuscola, how we're looking, how it's going to be for Tuscola."
These seniors were freshmen when the Warriors staved off the Purple Riders 45-42 in 2019's season opener at Arcola's Thomas-Bradford Field.
"That introduced me to high school football," Gauna said. "The environment was insane."
2. Family roots
Rounding back to what Shonkwiler mentioned about Purple Riders football representing its whole community during each game, that naturally includes family members who previously suited up for Arcola.
Gauna, a senior running back and linebacker, played one season of high school football with older brother Pedro before the elder Gauna graduated in 2020.
"I was kind of looking up to him, and now that he's gone I want to be better than he was," Michael Gauna said. "It's a great environment."
Shonkwiler agrees on the latter point.
"We're representing our parents, our families," he said, "and the entire town of Arcola."
3. A splash of color
A common sight for those driving through Arcola is the city's telephone poles being painted to represent the high school's football players.
Purple is the primary color, of course. Athletes have their last name and jersey number scrawled on the poles in white paint over that purple backdrop.
Shonkwiler's mother currently is in charge of the operation, which brings all of the team's parents together for some outdoor artwork.
"When I was little, I'd always see the poles and see people's names on there," Kutz said, "and I couldn't wait to get to high school so I could get my own pole."
"I just actually saw this year that the coaches have a pole," Lindsey added. "I've been on a pole for five or six years now, and I had no idea."
4. Keep it in the locker room
In a program as storied as Arcola's, it's only natural that more traditions have popped up over the years.
There are two in particular that this trio of Purple Riders athletes is willing to mention for publication.
"After wins, we've got a chant," Kutz said.
"It's got to stay in the locker room," Gauna added.
Kutz and Shonkwiler credit Arcola's most recent state-champion team of 2015 for starting this practice.
"It's not for other people," Kutz said. "It stays within the football team."
And then there's the Purple Riders' pop-up barber shop.
"It's usually the Friday after dinner before the first playoff game," Kutz said. "We send all the underclassmen to the locker room, and the upperclassmen give haircuts."
"It gets pretty interesting," Shonkwiler added.
5. A look at the lineup
Lindsey anticipates starting as many as seven seniors on both offense and defense. Not included among those lists is sophomore Tanner Thomas, a Louisville baseball commit who projects as Arcola's quarterback and one of its defensive backs.
Thomas will have older teammates to which he can hand off the ball in seniors Gauna and Grant Wilson, and senior Daniel Galaviz is a receiving target. Seniors Shonkwiler, Nickolas Gomez and Landon Schellenberg will line up in the trenches, while Kutz and Galaviz join Thomas in the defensive secondary.
"Our receivers are looking pretty sharp, our linebackers are looking good and then our defensive line is looking really strong, too," Kutz said. "Our O-line is looking good as well. It's just we have a few spots to fill."