We had Bombers athletes Ethan Mahan, MJ Hall and Michael Spurling plus first-year coach Clay Haurberg explain to us what they most appreciate about Argenta-Oreana's football program:
1. Being the Bombers
A-O's school mascot isn't the most common one, which makes for an interesting talking point.
The emblem on the Bombers' all-blue helmets features a happy-looking aviator offering a thumbs up while resting atop an orange airplane, with the intertwined "AO" logo matted across the vehicle's tail.
"I feel good wearing it," said Spurling, a junior running back and linebacker. "It haven't seen it anywhere else. Nothing like it. So it just feels good to walk out there with it on."
Three other Illinois-based high schools make use of the Bombers mascot: Brownstown, Macomb and Williamsfield.
"I've been a Bomber since kindergarten," said Mahan, a junior quarterback. "It's been great to be a Bomber and represent it my entire life."
2. Extending their boundaries
The villages of Argenta and Oreana sit about 4 miles apart within Macon County, offering fewer than 1,500 residents apiece to utilize the combined school system.
It turns out the Bombers' borders don't quite end at their two primary communities, however.
Oreana rests within Whitmore Township, which also includes the northeast portion of Decatur. Hall, a sophomore offensive tackle, actually hails from Decatur.
"The fans are all together like we're one town," Hall said. "We're from the same school. We stay together."
Spurling moved into the school district less than two years ago. He was a seventh-grader when then-coach Steve Kirk guided A-O football to the 2018 Class 1A semifinals as the Bombers finished with a 12-1 record.
"Before I moved, I was looking at MaxPreps and looking at schedules. ... I saw they were a really good team," Spurling said. "Even if the record doesn't show, it could always still get right back up to that same spot."
3. Developing consistency
A-O has fallen on hard times since its 2019 campaign, in which the Bombers compiled a 9-2 record that included one playoff victory.
Kirk left the program afterward to become a Monticello assistant coach. A-O has experienced uneven leadership in the wake of Kirk's departure. Mike DeMeio coached the Bombers in the spring of 2021, Conner Haltom took the reigns in the fall of 2021 and now Haurberg is doubling as A-O football and boys' basketball coach.
"We're reinventing ourselves," Haurberg said. "The big thing for us is just learning to have a culture, period. ... Culture is your way of living, and we haven't had the stability to have a culture."
Helping to establish that culture is a coaching staff flush with former Bombers. Alan Hupp, Deven McBride, Kyle Logue and Dave Heinz are A-O assistants who graduated from the school district.
"They definitely want good things for our program," Haurberg said. "There's so many alums there that the investment is obvious with our staff."
Haurberg already possesses some thoughts on traditions the Bombers can and will adopt beginning this year. One of those addresses pregame vibes.
"I am not a loud music in the locker room guy," Haurberg said. "I am a put your headphones in and crank it all you want (guy), but I don't want to hear your music."
Haurberg said the team will develop a "cadence" that it leaves the locker room to, in order to "get people fired up" ahead of opening kickoff.
Other planned concepts are the Bombers addressing their crowd with a helmet salute after each game, as well as a practice Haurberg picked up from former Kewanee Wethersfield state-champion coach Tom Buck.
"He never let kids take their helmets off during practices or games," Haurberg said. "You have to wait till you're off the turf."
4. Scratching the surface
Speaking of turf, that's a unique element to A-O's football program which most of Illinois' other small-school teams cannot claim.
The Bombers debuted their turf playing field in 2018. Mahan said he hears opposing athletes express envy about that fact.
"A lot of people just love turf a lot more than grass," he said. "I probably prefer grass more, just because of the mud games ... but turf is really nice to have because you can practice on it (all the time)."
"It feels a lot better than grass, I can tell you that," Hall added. "It's always nice to be known for having a turf field."
5. A look at the lineup
A-O wound up forfeiting five of its final six games last season amid low roster numbers. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given that fact, Haurberg's expected starting lineup contains plenty of underclassmen on both sides of the ball.
One position group providing some age is A-O's offensive line. Seniors Jaymze Binkley, Chandler Shugart and Jacob Doolen are projected to man the trenches.
"I'm liking how the line looks. We've got bigger guys. We've got older guys," Spurling said. "I'm just looking forward to it all."