We had Knights athletes Noah Garrett, Kaden Feagin and Drew Cotton plus fifth-year coach Ryan Jefferson explain to us what they most appreciate about Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's football program:
1. What's in a name?
Quite a bit, when it comes to one as long as Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.
This conglomeration started with separate Arthur and Atwood-Hammond football teams in the 1950s. Arthur-Lovington football briefly existed in the early-2010s before all four villages officially came together on the gridiron beginning in 2014.
"We always have a pretty big crowd at our home games," said Garrett, a senior receiver and linebacker. "Even though it's 10-minute drives all around to get to each of the different towns, we're pretty tight-knit as a community."
One way in which the Knights pay respect to all of their contributing villages is through flags some of the team leaders carry onto the field ahead of games.
"We've got a flag for each town in ALAH," Garrett said. "Arthur is a white A with a red flag. Lovington is white with a red L. Atwood-Hammond is black and gold."
"The old Rajahs stuff," Jefferson chimes in on Atwood-Hammond, referencing that defunct school's mascot.
2. Let us borrow that
Nathan Seal was named ALAH's athletic director in 2020 after previously spending a couple decades in Mahomet-Seymour's school system.
The Bulldogs run an annual "Dawgapalooza" event in conjunction with their football home opener, offering a raucous atmosphere for the community to appreciate as the season ramps up.
Now the Knights boast a similar spectacle, "Knights Fest." ALAH debuted this before last season's Week 2 contest against visiting Meridian.
"They put up a lot of vendors and a bouncy house for kids," Garrett said. "It gets people excited to come out and start the football season."
Feagin, a senior quarterback and defensive back who is verbally committed to Bret Bielema's Illinois football program, realizes "Knights Fest" puts even more eyes on Knights football.
"It feels good ... the (junior football league) coming out and watching," Feagin said. "(We're) kind of influencing the younger generation to be better."
3. Sights, sounds and smells
When asked about the customary experience an ALAH home football game entails, a few different things came to mind for these athletes.
"Cow bells," said Cotton, a senior tight end and linebacker.
"Barbecue," Feagin added.
"We've always got 'Sweet Caroline' playing when we score a touchdown," contributed Garrett, referencing a Neil Diamond song.
Other frequent tunes at the Knights' facility include "Levitating" by Dua Lipa and DaBaby, "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC and "’Till I Collapse" by Eminem.
ALAH's athletes provide their own soundtrack before games as well. Specifically by imitating former Illini running back Josh Ferguson's popular pregame chant.
"I basically say, 'Hit the field like,' and they just kind of get into it," Jefferson said. "It really helps get the kids fired up."
After matchups conclude — home and away — the Knights also are sure to let their fans feel the love regardless of the end result.
"I enjoy giving the hands. They all line up across the fence, and we thank them, give them handshakes," Garrett said. "That's always fun."
"Especially after a win," Cotton added. "It's the best after a win."
A special tribute will occur prior to this year's home games, too.
Former Knight Lucas Otto was killed in a car crash earlier this year. His younger brother, eighth-grader Marcus, will carry a Lucas-themed flag onto the field alongside the players during pregame festivities. This pairs with Lucas-inspired stickers on ALAH's helmets.
"Everybody's doing it for Lucas this year," Cotton said. "That's the main thing."
4. Different backgrounds
It's common for those driving in and around Arthur to witness a horse hauling a buggy along a road's shoulder.
The website illinoisamishcountry.com indicates there are "more than 2,000 Amish families living in the countryside around Arthur."
"We have some Mennonite kids that play, but the Amish obviously don't," Jefferson said. "We don't see a whole lot of horses and buggies pulling up."
Even so, the Amish influence is felt among Knights fans once home games wrap up.
"A lot of the fans like going to Roselen's (Coffees & Delights). It's a little Amish store," Garrett said. "They normally close super early, but on Fridays they stay open until like 11 just for people to go there afterward."
5. A look at the lineup
ALAH was a relatively young team last fall, meaning plenty of seniors will hit the field as starters this year. Jefferson projects eight spots on offense and six on defense being filled by 12th-graders.
The Knights' offensive line and linebacker crews are especially veteran. Seniors Kody Kornewald, Caleb Corum, Tanner Beckmier and Bobby Schanuel dot the former group, while Garrett, Cotton, Beckmier and Mason Allen fit in the latter unit.
"Freshmen who are now sophomores, they had to fill in last year (because of injuries)," Garrett said. "They're fourth on the depth chart now. After you get through there, you still have guys who have already played some varsity football. That's a major advantage."