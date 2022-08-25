We had Blue Devils athletes Owen Miller, Nathaniel Gnaden and Hunter Wilson plus 16th-year coach Mark Dodd explain to us what they most appreciate about Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin's football program:
1. History of success
Dodd took over the Blue Devils — under the Bismarck-Henning banner until 2017 — prior to the 2007 season. His athletes posted a 4-5 record in each of his first two campaigns.
Then BHRA got down to business.
The program hasn't missed the playoffs since 2008, excluding the 2021 shortened spring season. Those results included the Blue Devils securing 10 victories in 2012, 2014 and the fall of 2021.
"We've held ourselves to a higher standard," said Gnaden, a senior linebacker. "We're not average. We don't plan to be average. And that's the plan: just keep that mindset, keep above everybody else."
Wilson, a senior tackle on both sides of the ball, fondly recalls some of Dodd's earlier BHRA football teams.
"I remember all the time we used to go up there for youth football. We'd watch the high schoolers play," Wilson said. "I never imagined playing on (the same field) one day, and then once freshman year started and we played it just felt unbelievable."
2. A hairy situation
Wilson is an intimidating athlete, even in the rugged Vermilion Valley Conference. The lineman stands 6-foot-3 and weighs in at 245 pounds, also taking his athletic talents to the wrestling mat in the winter.
There's something else noticeable about Wilson when one sees him in person.
His hair.
The blond mullet flows down past his shoulders behind his head. And opponents are unlikely to crack wise about Wilson's style, considering the physical size he presents.
"Christmas break of my freshman year," Wilson said when asked how long he's grown out his hair. "I didn't like the hairstyle I had, so I just grew it out."
Wilson doesn't carry full familial support for this decision.
"My mom hates it," he said. "She tells me to cut it all the time, so I just tell her it's staying longer."
Wilson isn't the only Blue Devil rocking a mullet these days. Fellow senior lineman Jacob Hall also can be seen with his own blond locks beyond past his shoulders.
Who wears it better?
"Oh, me," Wilson said quickly.
"Yeah, I've got to go with him," Dodd added.
3. Trained to be tough
Rarely, if ever, will someone accuse Dodd's athletes of displaying softness on the field.
A big reason for that is Dodd opting to bring in some local military members during preseason workouts. Dodd lets those military individuals take his kids through a series of strenuous exercises over the course of a week.
"Freshman year, I was dying, and then all the sudden we had the Marines there," Gnaden said. "We were doing team push-ups, and I cut my eye on a blade of grass. I didn't know until later that night."
Gnaden was advised to stay home from practice until the ocular injury could heal.
But he had other ideas.
"I still went, and then I had sweat in my eye," Gnaden said. "It was burning, and I was like, 'I should just give up now.' But, mentality-wise, I just kept going. That's what made me want to stay with it."
Miller, a senior tight end and defensive back, said opportunities like military-style training and Blue Devil jumping jacks — spelling out the school mascot while completing that exercise — turn BHRA's football contingent into a family.
"It's fun being able to think that I'll continue that tradition and hope to kind of rub off on the younger guys, to keep it going," Miller said. "Just being around it so much, I just start beginning to act like everyone else."
4. Transportation matters
There have been plenty of happy bus rides back to Bismarck for Dodd's Blue Devils over the years. Consistent winning creates such a culture.
What are vibes like while traveling to road games, though?
"The mentality is very straightforward. We're there to do a mission. We've got our minds set to do that mission," Gnaden said. "As soon as we get off that bus, it's straight mind, focused and ready to play.
"And then, on the ride back home, (if) we win, it's a party."
To which Dodd responds, "Should be."
"It's why I make everyone ride the bus," Dodd continued. "You don't go home with your parents in football. You've got to get on that bus. Sometimes you've got to be there to feel bad for a while (too)."
5. A look at the lineup
A steady Class of 2022 has departed BHRA's ranks, so there will be a splash of youth among the Blue Devils' starters this fall.
That includes at quarterback, with junior Karson Stevenson taking over for outgoing playcaller Dawson Dodd. But seniors Wilson, Miller, Hall, Michael Hackman (running back), Liam Oxendine (fullback) and Cameron Tucker (guard) add some experience to the offense.
Dodd's starting defensive line also projects as all-senior with Miller, Wilson, Tucker and Hall in the fold.
"Our line and our running backs are going to be very strong," Miller said. "I feel like I can show my talent to a lot of people and show other towns what we're really built of."