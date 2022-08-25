We had Knights athletes Cauy Wooton, Trevor Cruse and Collyn Watson explain to us what they most appreciate about Blue Ridge's football program:
1. Giving the kids a chance
Not only do students who attend Blue Ridge High have the opportunity to play for this team, but DeLand-Weldon students also can get in on the fun.
There are four Eagles students presently on the Knights' 2022 roster: Wooton, Nick Mollet, Trenton Smith and Nate Smith. The latter two are brothers as well.
"It's a little bit different being from a different school," said Wooton, a senior center, "but other than that, (there's) nothing much different in football."
Blue Ridge High brings in kids from numerous small communities to begin with, including Farmer City, Mansfield and Bellflower.
"It's a little bit different than your average football game, because you're kind of riding on all ... the different communities," Wooton said. "You've kind of got almost four times the pressure on you, one for each community."
2. Turning to a new page
Coach Matt Schubert's Blue Ridge football team is one of four locally that participates in the Illinois 8-Man Association. The Knights are preparing for their third season in that realm.
"It feels good, honestly," said Cruse, a senior lineman. "We know what we're doing. We know what to expect. We're on top of things."
Watson, a senior receiver and defensive end, said he initially was opposed to Blue Ridge leaving the 11-man game.
"I didn't want to play 8-man," he said. "But it's really not much different. ... I know going to 8-man sounds different, but it's really the same thing. You're still going out there tackling, getting touchdowns."
Guys like Watson and Cruse certainly prefer playing a different style of football to not playing at all. Cruse estimates the Knights' roster sits in the low-20s as far as total athletes.
"We've had years where we don't have enough kids. ... My seventh-grade year, we couldn't play," Watson said. "But we've got a lot more kids coming out."
"My sixth-grade year, I played football and we had 12 kids on an 11-man team," Cruse added. "It means a lot, to show that our program is getting bigger. It just looks better as the years go on."
3. Chowing down
There aren't an overwhelming number of restaurants at which Blue Ridge football players can eat within Farmer City. But they always look forward to game-day breakfasts at Farmers Cafe.
"Pretty much anything you want for breakfast, we get it," Wooton said. "I especially like to go with three pancakes before — get some extra carbs in."
Some of the Knights will extend their palate beyond the expected scope of breakfast.
"A few kids have steak every now and then," Watson said.
"Our friend got a steak there (one time), and he got it so rare that the inside was so pink," Wooton added. "Just brown on the outside."
4. Familiar tenets
Just because Blue Ridge runs an 8-man football operation doesn't mean Schubert doesn't rely on some of elements associated with 11-man teams.
For example, rewards for athletes in the weight room.
"We have this thing, it's called the 1,000-pound club," Wooton said, "to where if our four core lifts are over 1,000 pounds we get a special spot on a plaque. We've gotten a lot more members, including myself, on there throughout the summer."
Instead of 7-on-7 summertime competition, the Knights meet up with fellow 8-man programs for 5-on-5 action.
"We were doing 5-on-5s with a few other teams this summer, and we won all of them," said Cruse, who added that Blue Ridge faced off against Decatur Lutheran, South Fork and Metro East Lutheran. "We normally don't practice passing — and we didn't, we practiced it two days — and we (still) won every single one."
5. A look at the lineup
Each of Blue Ridge's all-conference selections last season — for the 8-Man Association South — was an underclassman. Matt Schumacher cracked the first team as a tight end, Riley Pruitt made the second team as a linebacker and Cole Pemble was an honorable-mention pick at both running back and defensive back.
Seniors Pemble and Cuda Cline should lead the Knights out of the backfield, supporting senior quarterback Pruitt.
"Our passing game is looking pretty good," Wooton said. "Our defense was definitely locking it down this year (in the 5-on-5s). Defense was hardly letting them get any sort of yardage."
Cruse said Cline, Schumacher and sophomore lineman Landon Slade should be forces on the defensive end this season. Wooton added that junior Jamison Berkler further bolsters Blue Ridge's run game.
"We look real good — a lot better than we have the last couple seasons," Watson said. "It feels different. It feels good."