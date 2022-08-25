We had Chargers athletes Brandon Harvey, Jacai Merriweather and Dontrell Dugar plus fourth-year coach Kyle Jackson explain to us what they most appreciate about Centennial's football program:
1. Culture shift
Centennial has struggled to string together winning seasons since earning six consecutive IHSA playoff berths between 2001 and 2006.
Under three different coaches, the Chargers have qualified for the playoffs four times since 2006. Jackson's leadership tenure began with an 0-9 record during the 2019 campaign.
But Centennial's athletes are feeling far more confidence these days, after last fall's 14th-seeded team knocked off third-seeded Kenwood Academy in a Class 6A first-round playoff contest. The Chargers capped their run with a 6-5 overall record, their first winning mark in a full season since 2014.
"When I was younger, the culture of Centennial wasn't the best," said Dugar, a senior defensive back. "I would hear a lot of negative things. And then, when I got in the position (of) playing for Centennial right now, it's totally different. ... There's nothing negative. It's all positive. I thought it would be way different."
The players credit Jackson for bringing a more upbeat mentality into the Chargers' locker room and onto Tommy Stewart Field.
"It's been coming together more and more these past four years," said Harvey, a senior tailback and linebacker. "It's fun stepping on the field with them guys, being able to show what we can do."
Regardless of the atmosphere, senior lineman Merriweather — who was unable to play during his sophomore and juniors years — has long been ready to suit up for this program.
"Couldn't wait until it was my turn," he said. "I wanted to be out there."
2. Rivalry showdown on tap
One particular game in which Centennial will be especially motivated to display its prowess is the Sept. 16 Week 4 matchup with rival Champaign Central at Tommy Stewart Field.
The Chargers have won each of the last three affairs versus the Maroons, including two during the condensed 2021 spring season.
"Central's our rival, and there's been some stuff going on, but that don't faze us," Harvey said. "Everybody knows in Champaign-Urbana that we're top dogs around the area, and we just try to keep doing that every year — win games."
3. Jewelry display
Jackson's athletes will hope to show off their biggest piece of sideline flair when they battle Central and any other opponents this season.
Centennial's go-to prop is a large piece of steel-link chain that carries an oversized pendant. That white pendant bears the outline of a football and a bold, navy-blue Chargers "C."
It's the turnover chain.
"That just keeps us going all the way throughout the game," Harvey said.
"It was one of Gabe Byrne's parting gifts," added Jackson, referring to the now-graduated creator of the chain.
Before any of Centennial's players can sling the chain around their necks, they're sure to recite the Chargers' trio of core values while in the locker room: commitment, character and confidence.
"We all repeat after (Jackson), and then we get a break as a team," Harvey said. "It really hypes us up, really gets us locked in for the game."
4. Fresh threads
Centennial will don new uniforms for its games this season, something team videographer Lyman Larson teased through a 46-second Twitter clip earlier this month.
Larson's video showed off two of the Chargers' three planned looks, as well as the aforementioned turnover chain.
"The homes are navy-on-navy, so we got a little bit away from the Columbia (blue)," Jackson said. "Away will be navy-on-white.
"We've got an alternate. So we were able to do some smart shopping. ... Alternates, we're going to save that (reveal)."
The new uniforms came about via recommendations from the Chargers' leadership council, which Jackson formed at the conclusion of last season. The group includes incoming seniors and returning starters, giving them an extra say in the program's culture.
5. A look at the lineup
Several seniors played important roles in Centennial's success last fall, but the Chargers also relied upon numerous juniors and sophomores to guide that ship.
Sophomore Kellen Davis is likely to be thrust into the starting quarterback spot, replacing outgoing Brady Boatright. Seniors Merriweather, Jemir Hall, Braylen Lewis and Ryan Perry will be important linemen, as will junior state-medalist wrestler Jack Barnhart.
Senior receiver/defensive back Donovyn Chambers, senior linebacker Reico Carter, senior defensive back Jacob Bailey, junior lineman Jeremiah Young and sophomore linebacker Trevon Hall are other Chargers whom the trio of Harvey, Merriweather and Dugar feels fans should look out for.
"I want to work together, us building off where we were last year. That will keep our confidence up," Dugar said. "If we all stay focused, all work hard still leading up to our first game, I feel like we'll be good."