We had Broncos athletes Thomas Pierceall and Ivan Corpus plus sixth-year coach Nick Walker explain to us what they most appreciate about Cerro Gordo/Bement's football program:
1. Ride the horse
Cerro Gordo is just one of six IHSA schools with Broncos attached to its name, and that translates to all of the institution's cooperative teams with Bement as well.
That made Corpus, a senior lineman, especially happy when his family moved from Colorado about five years ago.
"I've always been a Denver Broncos fan. Then I came over here, I get to play for the Broncos — nice, that's a check off the bucket list," Corpus said. "When I first came here, I moved to Decatur and that was not the most amazing experience. But once I got out to Cerro Gordo, it's awesome out there."
Corpus and Pierceall, the latter a senior center and linebacker, relish the chance to compete on behalf of the Cerro Gordo and Bement communities, along with any smaller attached locales like La Place and Oakley.
"Everyone around us comes to these games," Pierceall said. "We've had a few rough seasons, but they all come out and support us, and that's really nice."
2. Returning to form
Postseason qualification hasn't been easy for CG/B to come by in recent years. The Broncos have extended their season beyond nine games just once since 2015, when they cracked the 2018 Class 1A playoff field in Walker's second season at the helm.
"It's a good starting point as to what Coach Walker is trying to do with his program," Pierceall said when asked what direction CG/B football is heading. "He's done a lot of good things for it."
"It's going to be a transition," Corpus added. "(We're) going to have that gap of young and old players."
Walker is keeping hopes high, but he also expresses that football is about more than winning to him.
"My expectation is to be back in the playoffs," Walker said. "(But) I'm a firm believer in if we go 3-6 this year and these guys have the time of their life, it's high school football. It's not professional football."
3. Devil of a time
Walker does try to give his athletes a taste of the college experience, though, before each prep season begins.
The Broncos have made a roughly 80-mile trip northwest to Eureka College throughout Walker's tenure. The voyage actually dates back to previous CG/B coach Andy Kerley as well.
Walker's kids spend a Thursday-Friday-Saturday stretch in July practicing football but also getting to know one another a little better. Among the less-strenuous activities are playing bean bags, indulging in team meals and athletes receiving an open floor to goof on their coaches.
"Those are definitely the funnest," Corpus said, "when we go just as a team to stay in the dorms."
"Before that point, all the new players are kind of timid and shy," Pierceall added. "But once you get to Eureka everyone opens up, because you're around them. Just everybody together for three days. It really opens people up, and you make a lot of friends there."
4. Lighting the path
Walker is a fan of his team creating mottos to play under. Last season's was "burn the ships," which forced his players to realize that once a game was about to begin, "there's no turning back."
The 2022 crew has opted for "light the candle."
"A kid last year, he got rocked at practice ... and one of our guys put a thing in our group chat and had his picture there and lit the candle and had soft music playing," said Walker, describing a sort of faux memorial. "Every year we try to do something different and just make it a little bit more fun for these guys."
Don't take that explanation to mean Walker isn't looking out for his players. Walker is a Cerro Gordo graduate who played quarterback in high school.
"It means everything to be able to coach these guys and be able to mold them," Walker said. "They're the ones that, when they get out and have families, that's something that I like giving back to our community."
5. A look at the lineup
The Broncos aren't overloaded with participants for their 2022 schedule, as Walker estimates his roster will sit around 30 to 35 kids.
So quite a few underclassmen will get the chance to shine for CG/B on the varsity stage. That includes Chance Young, a junior tailback who qualified for last school year's Class 1A boys' high jump state contest.
Among the older presences on the field are Corpus, Pierceall, senior quarterback/linebacker Kade Alumbaugh, senior receiver Joseph Meinders, senior tight end/linebacker Ty Carlson and senior defensive linemen Dawson Pollock and Nic Vest.
"I feel like we're going to throw the ball around a lot more than we have," Corpus said. "Chance Young (is a) real athletic kid, so i hope he does good this season. I think he's going to."