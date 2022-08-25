We had Maroons athletes Zavier Neill, Seth Bowers and Derrick Cooper plus fifth-year coach Tim Turner explain to us what they most appreciate about Champaign Central's football program:
1. Youth movement
Champaign Central football has seen its roster trend younger in recent seasons.
The Maroons called upon 13 seniors to compete last fall, and it doesn't sound as though that number will be going much higher — if at all — this year.
Central's older athletes don't view this as a negative.
"Especially with our sophomores this year, I've got a lot of confidence in them," said Neill, a senior lineman. "They've been working really hard. I can't lie. I've got to give a shoutout to them."
Turner and his seniors recognize the Maroons are building up to something, but they're also curious to see how the younger kids adapt to varsity football.
"I love it, because it's going to allow us to grow together, regardless of what the outcome of any football game is this season," Turner said. "We're going to grow into whatever we're going to be this season and going forward."
2. Game on
At its core, football is a game. But it's not the only game the Maroons are interested in during the course of a season.
"We spend a lot of time playing games and doing culture-development type things," Turner said. "These guys will say, 'Coach, we haven't played games lately.' I've got you guys. We're on it."
Turner's mentality — despite a response of "what are you doing" from some other coaches and parents — is that football isn't the end all be all for Central's athletes.
"Derrick Cooper is in my program for four years, and if the only thing he learns how to do is run touchdowns and tackle people, shame on me," Turner said. "We've failed him as a group."
Turner's players support this approach.
"We've learned that you don't just have to come play football," Neill said. "You also can socialize or have a good time."
"A little bit of trust ... goes a long way," added Bowers, a senior center. "Just by creating friendships or getting something done with a group of people, just a small amount of trust can go a long way."
3. Increasing maturity
Along similar lines, Turner wants to focus upon preparing his players for life beyond the gridiron, to the best of his ability.
"We have a motto, too: commitment, effort, toughness and discipline," said Cooper, a senior tight end and linebacker. "That's one of our core values is what we learn to be a better man."
Some prep football teams prefer to emit a more intense, closed-off vibe. The Maroons aren't interested in portraying such front.
"We're a very light and cheerful group of people," Bowers said. "It's a very positive attitude, and (the coaches) push us and they try to raise us more as men. I've learned many life lessons just from sitting or talking to them after practice, or sitting in the film room."
4. Climbing the ladder
Central football has experienced a roller-coaster ride during the current century when it comes to coaching leadership and season-by-season results.
The Maroons have been directed by seven different men dating back to their 2000 campaign and have qualified for the IHSA postseason eight times, most recently in Turner's first season of 2018.
Central has exceeded six wins in a season just once over that same timeframe. That hasn't prevented the current Maroons from looking back wistfully at the high school football they grew up watching.
"My dad used to work at Central, so I remember he'd bring me and my brother to the games," said Cooper, who played with older brother and 2022 alumnus Javier on last season's team. "We'd just be sitting in the stands and hearing the crowd roar.
"Just watching, you see (the players), they're super big. It's like, 'I want to be just like them. I want to do something like that.'"
5. A look at the lineup
Turner views several of the Maroons' on-field positions as up for battle heading into their Week 1 game at Normal West, especially on the defensive side.
Seniors such as Bowers, Neill, Cooper and linebacker David Dorsey project as starters. But fellow 12th-graders Mekhi Christmon and KJ Phillips are battling for split end duties on offense.
Some underclassmen Turner views as probable or definite starters include sophomore quarterback George Rouse, junior offensive tackle Wes Collins, sophomore running back Brock Vandeveer, sophomore nose guard Chris Folsom and sophomore safety Ronald Baker III.
"I just hope, once school does start, the season keeps progressing," Cooper said. "I just hope we get more people, more players."
Neill is carrying a feeling about this season that he can't quite explain. To the casual observer, it sounds like the product of preparing for his first normal high school football schedule since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
"Considering the fact that specifically us seniors have been through the most change in football, it's just definitely big," Neill said. "I'm so upbeat about everything. ... I have so much more energy this season."