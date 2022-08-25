We had Maroons athletes Isaac Webb and Noah Bass plus second-year coach Ron Bass explain to us what they most appreciate about Clinton's football program:
1. Rare but impactful
Clinton’s first IHSA-documented football season occurred in 1911, but the Maroons haven’t accumulated sustained success on the gridiron despite their longevity.
Qualifying for the postseason holds plenty of meaning to the Clinton athletes who have been able to accomplish that feat. Just eight teams in Maroons history can claim as much, the most recent under Chris Ridgeway in 2019.
Webb was a freshman on that roster. He actually started on the offensive side of the ball that year as well.
“It was really cool to play in a playoff game and have that experience,” said Webb, now a senior lineman. “It was crazy. I don’t think we’ve ever won a playoff game, so to have the opportunity to make the playoffs and possibly win, everyone was behind the football team and it was such a great experience.”
Webb is correct with his history. Clinton still seeks its first IHSA football postseason victory to this day.
2. Trying something new
Ron Bass, meanwhile, had been a Tri-Valley assistant coach since 2012 prior to taking over Clinton’s program last season.
His tenure in Downs included a 2013 Class 1A state runner-up finish and a 2015 Class 2A state-championship effort alongside coach Josh Roop.
Part of Ron’s impending mission: bring similarly positive experiences to the Maroons’ athletes.
“I’ve had probably about 30 (kids) on a consistent basis showing up for the offseason workouts, and I was told when I arrived that I would not get that many kids to come at 6 a.m.,” Ron said. “So I’ve already told the kids, ‘You’ve already proved some people wrong.’ … It’s a matter of continuously growing.”
Webb finds himself impressed with Ron's coaching approach.
"He brought a winner’s mentality from Tri-Valley here and really changed the culture," Webb said. "He’s more committed. ... It really reflects on the players, too, that if we put in the work, no matter how big we are, we can win."
3. Fatherly love
Noah Bass, a junior lineman, is Ron’s son. Needless to say, he’s familiar with what it’s like being a coach’s kid before playing even a single down at Clinton.
“It’s pretty cool, but he’s tough on me sometimes,” said Noah, who is entering his first season as a Maroon. “Sometimes I’m pushed a little bit more than everybody else.”
Noah’s early impressions of Clinton football have left him feeling good about a few different elements.
“Everybody’s pretty close,” he said. “Everybody is huge compared to the last team I was on. … And I feel like if we come on the field with a good mentality, that’s bigger than necessarily the talent the other team might have. If you believe you’re going to win, if you commit to that, then good things will happen.”
Spoken like the son of a man who roams football sidelines as a profession.
“One thing that’s new to these kids, in order to have a successful program, I think there’s an understanding you have to be committed to want to be good,” Ron said. “You can’t just show up and expect greatness.”
4. Establishing a standard
Some of the program’s most recent offseason functions under Ron’s direction include a golf outing and paintball excursions.
The Maroons also are talking plenty about matters pertaining to their sport of choice.
“One of their goals this year was to instill a brotherhood,” Ron said. “Their goals were to have a winning season (and) to win some one-score games, which we lost last year.
“And then, I thought this was an interesting one: they want our numbers sustained at 60. For us, that’s been difficult to do. But those are the goals our captains came up with and our seniors came up with.”
What would having that many kids on the team do for Clinton football’s future?
“It’d be huge,” Ron said. “Maybe our freshmen can actually do their own practice where they have some time to themselves as opposed to having them watch.”
5. A look at the lineup
Youth will be the order of each week for Clinton, as the elder Bass plans to start several juniors and sophomores this fall.
Among them is junior quarterback Mason Walker, whom Ron lured away from the Maroons’ golf program. Junior running back/defensive back Dawson Graves is someone both Webb and Noah said could make a healthy impact on games.
Webb and fellow senior lineman Houston Stapleton will be looked to for leadership in the trenches.
“The summer workouts went great, especially compared to the past years,” Webb said. “A lot of people are more committed than they were in the past. I think it’s preparing us for a good season.”