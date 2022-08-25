We had Vikings athletes Matthew Thomas, Tommy Harris Jr. and Caleb Robinson plus sixth-year coach Marcus Forrest explain to us what they most appreciate about Danville’s football program:
1. They’re an inspiration
A few Danville alumni recently have made a splash in the professional sporting world. That includes Chuckie Robinson, who made his MLB debut Wednesday with the Cincinnati Reds.
The 2013 graduate is the older brother of current Vikings junior Caleb Robinson, a running back and linebacker.
“It means a lot,” the younger Robinson said of seeing Chuckie thrive professionally after going through Danville High. “Kind of like, people see us and think, ‘They’re just kids.’ But we work.”
Thomas finds himself being inspired by Justin March, a 2011 Vikings product who spent time on eight NFL rosters between 2015 and 2021.
“I’ve heard stories, and I watched him play (college football) at Akron,” said Thomas, a senior receiver and defensive back. “I watch him in the NFL every Sunday. He’s a guy I look up to. He went to the same school, played on the same team, same coaches, same exact atmosphere.”
“It kind of puts pressure on you, but it don’t,” added Harris, a senior running back and linebacker. “It’s showing you they did this (by) doing the exact same thing we did. We just have to follow their steps and do better.”
2. Love for the leader
Speaking of appreciation, there’s plenty of that to go around for Forrest among his athletes.
That’s even more true following Forrest’s harrowing health scare earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic. He underwent a successful heart transplant in February 2021 and stayed off the sideline for Danville’s ensuing spring 2021 season.
“It’s a miracle,” Harris said.
“I didn’t want to come to high school until he was the coach,” Robinson added.
Forrest played football at Danville for two seasons in his youth — later competing at Vanderbilt as well — and spent 10 years as an assistant on former Vikings coach BJ Luke‘s staff before supplanting Luke in the role in 2017.
“Everybody loves Coach,” Harris said. “If you hate him, you’re just a hater, bro, because he’s so cool.”
“He does a really good job of telling you what to do and how to do it, and not making you feel like a moron,” Thomas added.
“Most coaches don’t do that,” Harris continued. “He’ll take his time with you, (with) anybody.”
3. Making some noise
Danville sports fans are a passionate bunch, as any Vikings athlete from pretty much any time period can attest to.
Forrest’s players feed off that energy. And they also enjoy creating some energy of their own.
Danville’s Ned V. Whitesell Field is pressed up against the back of the high school. The Vikings enter the field from a tunnel beneath the stands, something unique to this area.
“Once you suit up and everybody’s getting hyped and tapping the (tunnel) wall, it’s time to play,” Harris said. “We always tap on it. ... When we used to watch the games back then, (the players were) always camped in there like, ‘Woo, woo, woo,’ just tapping on it. It’s just memories that make me play even harder.”
Thomas was a ball boy for the Vikings in his younger years. His father, Mitch Thomas, is an assistant coach who also filled in for Forrest in that spring 2021 season.
“That’s the best part of the stadium,” Matthew Thomas said. “You feel like a celebrity. All the kids are reaching down, trying to give you a high-five.”
4. Return trip
Danville has qualified for the IHSA postseason twice in Forrest’s tenure, most recently in 2019. Harris and Thomas were freshmen when the Vikings garnered a 15 seed in the Class 6A playoffs that year, dropping a 56-20 decision to eventual state semifinalist Chatham Glenwood in the first round.
“The coach (David Hay) afterward said, ‘You all gave us problems,’” Forrest recalled. “I said, ‘When?’”
Harris wants to feel the excitement of postseason football one more time before he graduates.
“We lost badly, but the experience there was crazy,” Harris said. “I just feel like this year is going to be the year. We’ve got everything down pat now.”
5. A look at the lineup
The Vikings possess veteran leadership at the offensive skill positions, led by senior Bryson Hinton-Perez at quarterback, Harris and Robinson and running back and the receiving trio of Thomas, senior Antuan Lee and junior Kaden Young.
Forrest still is ironing out some of his defensive starters, namely along the line. An intriguing player to watch on defense is sophomore linebacker/defensive back JaVaughn “Diddy” Robinson, who excelled as a freshman on Danville’s boys’ basketball team.
“I feel like we should be good on every side of the ball,” Harris said. “We’ve got a lot of good players on both sides of the ball. ... I feel like we’ve been working. It’s going to pay off. It’s going to show.”