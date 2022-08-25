We had Bunnies athletes Collin Kuhlmann, Aiden Cheek and Jacob Patterson plus first-year coach Carrick MacDonald explain to us what they most appreciate about Fisher's football program:
1. Mascot madness
Fisher football picked up plenty of attention back in 2020, when the Bunnies' unique helmet received the nod as best in the state during a Twitter contest early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The all-white helmet features a large, mean-looking orange Bunnie glaring straight ahead at Fisher's opponents. The team's helmet stickers are carrots as well.
MacDonald actually knew of Fisher while previously coaching in Louisiana because of the aforementioned contest, which eventually led to the Bunnies' helmet competing in a national event.
Fisher's athletes feel plenty of pride when they sport those helmets and the club's bright-orange jerseys.
"When you're one of them, actually putting it on, you're seen as one of the cool people," said Cheek, a junior offensive guard and linebacker. "You're actually out there playing for Fisher. It's a really big organization for our school."
"For sure, I think it's the most important sport," added Kuhlmann, a senior offensive guard and linebacker. "When you're walking the halls, the first thing teachers ask about is, 'How's football going? How's practice?'"
2. A year to recuperate
Fisher will contest a junior varsity-only schedule this fall amid low roster turnout. MacDonald said he has 22 athletes at his disposal, many of them kids who have never played a varsity snap.
Kuhlmann is the Bunnies' lone senior.
"Coach told me, 'If we play a JV season and you don't want to play, I understand why,'" Kuhlmann said. "But I still want to play, because it's all about leaving my mark on this program and showing the younger guys what it means to be a Bunnie."
While MacDonald is frustrated about his first season at Fisher being junior varsity-only, he's also optimistic for the future.
"People don't understand how much potential Fisher has. I don't know if people in the community understand how much potential Fisher has," MacDonald said. "I want Fisher to love football like I do. Somehow, some way, it's going to happen."
3. Giving back to the youth
High school football players age between 14 and 18 before they exhaust their eligibility, so they're certainly classified as members of the "youth."
But there are even younger kids who aspire to be just like those high-schoolers one day. Patterson, a junior offensive tackle and defensive end, recognizes and appreciates this within Fisher.
"One thing we really do great is inspire little kids," he said. "Friday mornings, we'd go outside and high-five all the grade schoolers. And you could just tell how much joy just came out of those little kids."
The Bunnies' version of giving back to their community this summer also included projects such as a car wash and landscaping done by the players.
"The community support's been unreal," MacDonald said. "Kids who play Fisher football are going to be better men on and off the field."
4. More than the score
Fisher football has been through some serious ups and downs while the current seniors and juniors have been around.
From the Bunnies finishing 8-3 in 2019 and winning a Class 1A playoff game to the squad posting a 1-8 mark last fall, results have significantly varied for these athletes.
The team is finding ways to win outside the white lines, though.
"Last year, when Tim Booth broke our school squat record, we were all surrounding him and we were all screaming at the top of our lungs," Patterson said. "It felt like we were all doing it together."
Kuhlmann and Patterson each brought up former Bunnie Tyler Wilson, who established a new school single-game rushing record in 2019 when he picked up 452 yards versus Madison.
"I was sitting on the sideline watching, and that was special for me," Kuhlmann said. "We're not going to recreate that same atmosphere playing JV, but you can do your best."
"This program really helps you, because of how small our school is, look up to those people like the players," Patterson added. "It's very inspiring watching those games."
5. A look at the lineup
The Bunnies obviously will be quite young in 2022, starting sophomores at multiple positions. MacDonald even plans for a freshman, Andrew Sommer, to get a starting nod at tight end.
Offensive skill positions will be filled by the likes of sophomores Ryan Hopkins (quarterback), Jeremiah Todd (running back), Blake Booth (fullback) and Jacob Howell (receiver).
Fisher's lines, both offensive and defensive, will be on the older side. Kuhlmann, Cheek, Patterson and junior Tim Snyder will be counted upon to hold down those forts and lead on the sidelines.
"The young guys are going to be our core group," MacDonald said. "I'm trusting the few older kids we have ... to kind of help me and get the younger kids going in the right direction."