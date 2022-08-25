We had Buffaloes athletes Devonte Hicks, Rylan Mosier and Cohen Cavanaugh plus second-year coach Dwayne Grider explain to us what they most appreciate about Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman's football program:
1. Hoping for growth
Keeping a well-stocked team on the field has been difficult for G-RF/C in recent seasons. The Buffaloes played in just two games during the condensed 2021 spring campaign, and they forfeited their Week 1 and Week 9 matchups last fall.
It's difficult to see for Mosier, a junior receiver and linebacker whose older brother, Wyatt, helped G-RF/C to its most recent IHSA playoff berth in 2018.
"There's pride there, trying to keep this alive," Rylan Mosier said. "(We're) just a bunch of little, small towns trying to keep it alive as long as you can."
Chrisman was added to the Buffaloes' football fold prior to the fall 2021 season, bringing five Cardinals onto the roster at that time. Hicks, a senior lineman, said he's one of "six or seven" Chrisman athletes on this year's roster.
"It's pretty important, pretty awesome to me, to be the senior that gets to represent it," Hicks said. "It's almost like bringing Chrisman into a family."
Pushing Buffaloes football in a more positive direction — the team hasn't won a game since 2019 — is a special emphasis for Grider. He graduated from G-RF in 1980 and played for the Buffaloes back in the day.
He's the club's third coach in the last four seasons, following Josh Cavanaugh and Stan Weinke.
"It's a bucket list thing for me. It's priceless to me," Grider said. "We're going to make our town proud again."
2. Glad to have you
Grider wears his heart on his sleeve when talking about G-RF/C football, clearly glad to have been a Buffalo in his youth and to be one again now.
"The culture in the past was Georgetown played some smash-mouth football in the old days. That's kind of what we're noted for, and it's what we're going to be noted for again," Grider said. "We're going to try to make the crowds come like in the days of the past, when they were three or four deep along the sidelines. And our town will be painted up, like in the past."
Grider's upbeat attitude is shared by his athletes. Hicks came to Chrisman from Oklahoma and has appreciated Grider's mentorship.
"The coaches in Oklahoma were not as great as Coach Grider," Hicks said. "Back in Oklahoma, I was a bad football player but (coaches) didn't want to help me become better. ... Grider, he puts in drills for me to help on the line, or he tells me important stuff, gives me paperwork so I can learn plays. It means a lot."
3. Staying on the field
The Buffaloes' seniors have experienced just one "normal" high school football season, in that nine games were contested. Any underclassmen have no idea what that feels like, unless they transferred in from somewhere else.
With G-RF/C looking at a 33-athlete roster this fall, there's genuine belief the team can remain between the white lines for at least a nine-game regular season.
"We're fighting through it. We're getting numbers back up," said Cavanaugh, a senior quarterback. "I'm looking forward to finishing out my senior year on a good note."
Mosier hopes newer Buffaloes will give the program a chance to become a meaningful part of their lives.
"There's not a lot of faith with what's happened," he said, "so I think if they stick with it, they'll see it ain't that bad. We can win a game if everyone comes together and just plays some football."
4. He's been around
The younger Cavanaugh received an up-close look at Buffaloes football well before he entered high school. His father, Josh, coached the organization between 2010 and 2013, and then again between 2017 and 2019.
"I've always went to every single playoff game he had, even if it was 2 1/2 to 4 1/2 hours away," Cohen Cavanaugh said. "Coal Bucket rivalry (with Westville), there's been a couple fights during the Coal Bucket games, I remember."
Cavanaugh's dad isn't the only family member he's gotten to share G-RF/C football with.
"Getting to spend my freshman year with my sister ... she was a cheerleader all four years," Cavanaugh said. "It was kind of memorable for me, seeing her for the last time in high school."
5. A look at the lineup
Several juniors and some sophomores will dot Grider's starting lineup this fall. Cavanaugh, Hicks and receiver Dustin Adams may be the offense's only upperclassmen, and the same goes for cornerback Adams, lineman Triston Hepburn and linebacker Kaleb Cramer on defense.
"Rylan definitely will be our (key) piece of our team. He'll be our leader," Grider said. "Cohen ... with the experience he had last year, he's going to become a tremendous leader and the respect will come.
"We expect to win some games. We do expect that. ... They have some expectations they want to take care of. Not my expectations, but (those) they have."