We had Falcons athletes Kellan Fanson, Mason Kutemeier and Rylan DeFries plus first-year coach Chad Augspurger explain to us what they most appreciate about Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's football program:
1. Back to business
GCMS football had a two-season stretch that will live forever in school lore, when the Falcons compiled 28 consecutive victories and back-to-back Class 2A state championships over the course of 2017 and 2018.
After a 9-2 finish in 2019, though, GCMS faced a series of hurdles.
The COVID-19 pandemic, of course. But also a major flood in August 2021 that damaged various community homes and businesses. And then the coaching retirement of Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer Mike Allen, who led the Falcons between 2001 and 2021.
"It seems like the town hasn't been normal for a couple years," said Fanson, a senior split end and defensive back.
He and his teammates are ready for more of the customary experiences that surround GCMS football.
"You go into Casey's, and there's people who you don't know who know you," Fanson said. "They're like, 'How's the team looking?' They ask about the new coach, new offense. So it is pretty cool to see."
2. Speaking of a new coach
Augspurger was named Allen's successor last December after spending 14 seasons as a Falcons assistant across two separate stints.
"I've been wanting to be a head coach for a while. I've had some opportunities at some other places, but in the end decided to stay put," Augspurger said. "This is the kind of program you'd want to take over."
When Augspurger wasn't at GCMS, he spent three seasons coaching at Boys Ranch High School in Texas. The difference between football in Illinois and Texas, he said, is "just the preparation."
"When the game starts, football is football," Augspurger said. "Every minute of every practice is planned out, down to the second, in terms of how you're going to do it. ... That's something that, it really kind of shaped the way I approach coaching now."
3. It's in a book
One pillar of Falcons football's community outreach is athletes stopping by elementary school classrooms and reading a book to younger students on Fridays during the season.
Augspurger has no plan to change that. One understands why when asking the current players what impact GCMS football readers previously had on them.
"I can just remember every single football reader I ever had, really," said Kutemeier, a senior lineman. "It's cool to think you're that for some other little kids."
"I just remember the excitement we had when the football reader walked in," added DeFries, a senior receiver and defensive back. "It was kind of cool."
Kutemeier cites 2012 graduate Trevor Smith as his most memorable reader. Both Fanson and DeFries enjoyed the reading skills of Key-Shawn Girkin, a 2016 alumnus.
"I always remember knowing my reader," Fanson said, "and then going to games and looking for his number and watching him play."
4. Time for a trip?
Plenty of folks in the GCMS community likely were Illinois football fans well before 2019, when two-time state champion Falcon Bryce Barnes became a freshman for then-coach Lovie Smith's program.
Now, however, GCMS types have even more reason to tune in for Illini contests. Joining Barnes on the roster this fall is Aidan Laughery, a 2022 Falcons graduate.
GCMS lost its scheduled Week 2 game against Fisher because of the Bunnies' move to a junior varsity-only schedule. That opens the door for the Falcons, should they choose, to make a trip east when Bret Bielema's Illinois squad visits Indiana for a Big Ten matchup on Sept. 2.
"We haven't talked about it, but definitely it's been exciting seeing Aidan and Bryce there," Augspurger said. "They came to (our team) camp and talked to the guys there. ... We're extremely proud and extremely excited to see what they're doing."
5. A look at the lineup
Replacing Laughery is a clear point of emphasis for GCMS. The combination of junior fullback Aiden Sancken and junior halfback Ty Cribbett will get the first crack at that.
But perhaps that isn't as big of a concern as some might think. Augspurger has retooled the Falcons' offense since last season ended, and sophomore quarterback Brayden Elliott is likely to receive plenty of throwing opportunities.
There aren't too many seniors penciled into the starting lineup right now. Kutemeier, Fanson and DeFries are joined in that regard by lineman Ryan Brown, receiver/defensive back Ty Harden, tight end/defensive lineman Seth Barnes — Bryce's brother — and defensive back Logan Wilfong.
"With the new offense, our passing offense is going to be really strong," Fanson said. "Last year wasn't the most successful year ... and I think (our fans are) definitely going to find out it's not going to be like last year."