We had Cornjerkers athletes Anthony Zamora, Hunter Cannon and Landon Freeman plus fourth-year coach Matthew Leskis explain to us what they most appreciate about Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac's football program:
1. Heading in the right direction
It had been a while since Hoopeston Area — with or without Armstrong-Potomac as part of the football program — could celebrate an IHSA postseason appearance.
That changed last fall, when the Cornjerkers finished 5-4 in the regular season to garner their first playoff berth since 1993. Nine different coaches had come and gone between those two postseason bids, and the squad hadn't won more than four games in a season since 2001.
"The moment you realize you can win is really the factor of how excited you get," said Freeman, a junior lineman. "Once you realize you can keep doing this, the momentum changes. The culture changes. More people want to come out and see you. The more people that come out, you feel backed up by your community, and it just lifts everything up."
Leskis took over the team prior to the 2019 season, which ended with an 0-9 record.
"The goal of mine, of course, was to make the playoffs as soon as possible. ... We got there a little sooner than I would've expected," Leskis said. "Seeing that all unfold as a head coach, it's inspiring me."
Cannon, a senior receiver and linebacker, said the aura surrounding HA/A-P football is much more enjoyable right now than in the previous few seasons.
"We have a lot more energy," he said. "We have ... more expectations than we did in the past years. Team's more excited, and so are people — the town, the school."
2. Strong cooperation
Hoopeston Area and Armstrong-Potomac began pairing up for football ahead of the 2014 campaign. The cooperative previously included Schlarman as well, before the Hilltoppers departed in 2019 to start an 8-man team.
Freeman is an A-P student who lives in Gifford. He said there should be three Trojans on the varsity squad this fall as well as "quite a few freshmen coming up."
"I always try to represent where I came from with respect," Freeman said. "You have to make your presence known over there, that it's worthwhile to stay there. You want us over there."
3. One and only
"Cornjerkers" isn't a mascot you'll find anywhere else in the United States, according to the Massey Ratings database.
"Nowhere," said Zamora, a senior quarterback and linebacker. "I represent it, obviously. I've got to do what I can do, shout it out."
A student dons the "Jerky" mascot outfit — literally a life-sized ear of corn — at some Hoopeston Area sporting events. That included last fall's Class 3A playoff game between HA/A-P and Fairfield.
"The loss at Fairfield stuck out with me a lot, because I knew we had made it there but we should be back next year (also)," Freeman said. "We're going to spend the entire offseason doing everything we can to get back there."
Leskis said he handed out a personal-record 50 helmets in the offseason, showing a revitalized interest among students in joining Cornjerkers football.
"Everyone believes we need to make the playoffs for this to be a memorable (season)," Zamora said. "That's what the expectations are for us, and that's what we believe we can do."
4. Doing it on their own
During a condensed 2021 spring season, in which HA/A-P logged an 0-4 record, Leskis decided to incorporate a new slogan into Cornjerkers lore.
"As I said quite bluntly, 'Look, guys, this is it. We're all we've got. Nobody's going to help us out. We've got to help ourselves out,'" Leskis said. "That kind of grew to last year I'd keep saying, 'We're all we've got.' And then they'd repeat, 'We're all we need.'"
Now Leskis' kids are ready to prove this mantra can help them to another playoff appearance.
"We're better than most teams in the (Vermilion Valley Conference), for sure," Cannon said. "I just think our talent is way better. We're up there."
5. A look at the lineup
A few of the faces who made up the Cornjerkers' first playoff football team in nearly 30 years will return this fall.
Along with Zamora, Cannon and Freeman, fellow seniors Uly Garcia (lineman), Grant Morgan (receiver/cornerback) and Alan Colunga (lineman) should be starting for HA/A-P.
Some younger players that could have their names called more frequently over public-address systems include junior receiver/defensive back Kollin Asbury and sophomore running back/linebacker Angel Zamora, the latter Anthony's brother.
"It's more fun for me to play with my younger brother," said Anthony Zamora, whose older brother Eliseo also went through the program. "Now that he's back and better than what he was, this should be a very good year for him."
"When you get buy-in and you create expectations for what's required to be in a football program at Hoopeston Area High School, Armstrong-Potomac," Leskis added, "then you start to see things develop and things start going the right way."