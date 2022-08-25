We had Raiders athletes Cannon Leonard, John Ahlden and Jace Pankey plus assistant coach coach Andy Lindo explain to us what they most appreciate about Iroquois West's football program:
1. Good vibrations
Iroquois West experienced a difficult, extended stretch in which football wins were especially difficult to obtain. Under four different coaches between 2007 and 2019, the Raiders exceeded four victories in a season just once and bottomed out with an 0-9 record in 2018.
Even though the first season under Jason Thiele, who helped IW to its 2003 Class 2A state championship as an athlete, resulted in a 1-5 record during the condensed spring 2021 schedule, the Raiders also stayed competitive with the likes of Dwight and Seneca.
Now, hope is revitalized in Gilman after last fall's 8-3 mark that included a Class 1A first-round playoff triumph versus Monmouth United.
"We kept winning, and then there’s more people out to games," said Lindo, entering his sixth season as an IW assistant. "And then it all came to a head that first home playoff game against Monmouth, and I’ve never seen as many people at a 1A football game as I saw that day. And it was awesome."
Lindo described his earlier seasons with the Raiders as "pretty rough."
"You just continue to hear stories about how it used to be," he said. "It’d been 15 years since anybody had any enthusiasm about the program, and as soon as we started seeing some success, that light, that fire in the community relit."
2. Nod to the past
IW frequently contended for an IHSA postseason slot under legendary coach John Boma, for whom the Raiders' home field is now named.
Among Boma's achievements was leading IW to five playoff berths in six seasons between 1996 and 2001. He then handed the reigns to R.J. Haines, who oversaw the 2003 state title.
Pankey is uniquely familiar with Boma's impact on Raiders football.
"My grandpa is John Boma," said the junior lineman, adding the relation is on his mother's side. "(I heard about) just intense football. Back in the day, they just played different. It’s a good feeling, playing on a field that’s named after your grandpa."
3. Intimidation tactic
Leonard isn't sure how unique IW's pregame entrance is among the state's prep football programs. But the senior lineman and Iowa football commit knows he enjoys experiencing it.
The Raiders surge onto their field while Metallica's "Enter Sandman" blares over the loudspeakers.
"That gets pretty intense. (There are) fireworks and everybody’s cheering, so it’s pretty great," Leonard said. "The whole adrenaline rush, it almost doesn’t feel real. You’re just running out with everybody and getting ready for the game. It’s a lot different than it used to be."
"I’ve been ready to get back to football for six months," added Ahlden, a senior fullback and linebacker. "I’ve been very, very excited. A lot of us put a lot of work in during the offseason, and I want to see that work come into fruition."
4. The third party
Lindo is IW's special teams coordinator, so he naturally has some good things to say about the unit.
And he has plenty of reason to be proud of football's oft-forgotten group as it pertains to the Raiders' program.
Senior Damian Melgoza is a big reason why. Melgoza drilled a 46-yard field goal late in last fall's matchup with Oakwood, forcing overtime and ultimately helping IW to a win.
"That was so exciting," Ahlden said. "We fought so hard for that."
Lindo said Melgoza recorded an extra point conversion rate of 85 percent and notched 21 kickoff touchbacks as well.
"In my first five years at Iroquois West, we probably didn’t have 21 touchbacks," Lindo said. "Some teams take the philosophy of their main players get their breaks on special teams. ... We want our best 11 guys out there on kickoff, on kick return, on punt, on punt return, on field goals, extra points. We take pride in our special teams, and it shows."
5. A look at the lineup
Returning starters fill some of IW's key offensive skill positions — senior Sam McMillan at quarterback, senior Trystan Schacht at running back and Ahlden at fullback.
The Raiders' offensive line returns several leaders as well, including Leonard, Pankey and senior Yahir Perez. Yet another Leonard will start at center this year, too, with sophomore Cort Leonard getting that nod in a position group coached by father and Raiders alumnus Josh Leonard.
Guys like Cannon Leonard, Ahlden, McMillan, Schacht and Melgoza will play both ways, as should senior lineman Garron Perzee and junior receiver/cornerback Damian Alvarado.
"We’re coming off that season where we had a huge run game, but we’re looking to air it out a little more. ... And our pass defense has really stepped up," Cannon Leonard said. "(Our goal would) definitely be to make the playoffs. If we just made it last year and this year doesn’t turn up, people are going to be saying, 'Oh, that was a fluke season.'"