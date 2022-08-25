We had Panthers athletes Adam Young and Jack Edmundson plus 20th-year coach BJ Zeleznik explain to us what they most appreciate about Le Roy's football program:
1. Family ties
A glance at Le Roy's 2022 roster shows some last names that are familiar in the Panthers' community, especially when it comes to prep athletics. Such as Stuepfert, Ford, Conaty, Tarr and Brent, among others.
But there are two in particular that especially stand out.
One is Edmundson. Jack's father, Mark Edmundson, coached Le Roy boys' basketball to the 2015 Class 1A state championship and also is a high school golf coach.
"I want to make my town and my family proud," said Jack Edmundson, a senior wing back and defensive back. "So I try my best to do that and try not to think about that a lot. Just go out there and play."
The other, of course, is Zeleznik. Not only is BJ going on two decades as Le Roy's football boss, but his father, Jim Zeleznik, directed the program between 1979 and 2000 and led it to a Class 2A state title in 1996.
"I’ve always wanted to be coached by (BJ) because of his past," said Young, a senior offensive guard and linebacker. "I expected a better mentality on how life really is."
2. Take it from an expert
The Zeleznik family arrived in this McLean County city in 1971, with BJ's father taking a job as a Le Roy football assistant coach. BJ's mom was an emergency room nurse.
"We grew up in a household that was very much grounded in work ethic and common sense and reality," BJ Zeleznik said. "My father tried to bring that to the program, a sense of commitment and work ethic and self-discipline. That’s kind of been the mainstay for the last 50 years of our program."
Zeleznik's tenure in the community also makes him a prime authority on this question: is it Le Roy or LeRoy?
"It is Le, space, capital Roy. It stands for 'the king,'" Zeleznik said. "We do put 'king city' on some stuff. I feel like it’d be a great alternate jersey."
3. Getting back on track
Zeleznik's tenure as Panthers football coach began almost as well as it possibly could've, when his 2003 squad finished 13-1 and earned the Class 1A state runner-up trophy.
Le Roy has made 11 playoff appearances under Zeleznik, but none of those have occurred since 2018.
"In public, some people ask us how it’s going, and hopefully this year it’ll be better and we’ll be able to say some positive stuff," Edmundson said. "Definitely making it to the playoffs and at least making it past the first round, I’d call that a success."
Zeleznik has that thought in mind with the Panthers' slogan for their 2022 campaign.
"November."
"That’s we want: to get back to November," Zeleznik said. "There’s got to be some relevancy to what you’re doing, and there’s got to be some objectivity to it. It can’t just be subjective. And the objectivity in sport, in football, is wins and losses, and we want to be relevant."
4. Solid as a rock
Young remembers being a youth football player and joining his buddies in forming a human tunnel for Panthers high school athletes to run through before Friday night games.
Now that he and Edmundson are part of the prep ranks, they get to be at the center of the Le Roy football experience.
"The atmosphere is so much bigger and helps us on the field mentally," Young said, "when we know we have each other’s backs and people in the crowd are cheering us on."
One of the Panthers' traditions involves the varsity players huddling around a rock on their field's northern end.
"We all kneel down and say a prayer before the game. The prayer is written on the rock," Edmundson said. "We’ve been doing it for so many years now, and I feel like it really unites the team before the game."
5. A look at the lineup
Le Roy projects as a young team this fall. Edmundson and Young are part of a small older core that includes senior offensive lineman/linebacker Ethan Conaty and junior wing back/defensive back Brody Bennett.
Tight end/linebacker Kyler Ford, tight end/defensive lineman Aiden Ross and lineman Trevor Hahn are other seniors who will be asked to step up.
"We have a better connection with the younger group, so that really helps us," Young said. "A lot of us seniors really want to make it to the playoffs, because last year we didn’t do so well. I feel like, if we win our first game, we can easily make it."
The Zeleznik family tree also continues through Le Roy football via sophomore running back/defensive back Bo Zeleznik.
"It’s really awesome to be able to play for Coach Z," Edmundson said, "and I also think it’s really cool to be able to play with his son, Bo"