We had Bulldogs athletes Nick Golden, Quenton Rogers and Mateo Casillas plus fourth-year coach Jon Adkins explain to us what they most appreciate about Mahomet-Seymour's football program:
1. Treated like royalty
Fun traditions are a sort of life blood for M-S football under Adkins. The Bulldogs' athletes have come up with plenty of ideas through which to express themselves on the field.
Chief among them is the turnover throne.
Last season, it was a navy-blue rocking chair affixed to a wooden pallet, with a small M-S flag draped over the chair's back.
"We went to a joint practice a couple weeks ago. They bought the new turnover throne from Facebook Marketplace on the bus ride home," Adkins said. "Now they’re starting to sand it and get it ready for the year."
Golden, a senior linebacker, credits the trio of himself, senior cornerback Dayten Eisenmann and senior receiver Valient Walsh for spawning the turnover throne concept.
"We were like, 'Man, teams after turnovers, they get the turnover chain, all these crazy props. What if we get a king’s throne we can sit on,'" Golden said. "There’s no better feeling than making a play and coming to the sideline and sitting on that throne."
Part of the reason a new throne was purchased this offseason is the presence of 6-foot-8, 220-pound Tyler Uken on last season's squad. Uken has since graduated.
"(He) is on the punting team (against Quincy Notre Dame). ... He ran down, smoked the kid so hard (that) the kid fumbled. Tyler recovered the fumble," Golden said. "We got him over there in that throne and lifted him up, and it took about seven or eight of us to lift it up. And when we set it down we heard just, 'crunch.' And, hole right in the middle of the throne."
2. Birds of a feather
Last season's Bulldogs also utilized a hawk statuette as a sideline prop. This would be given to turnover causers among the M-S defense, in conjunction with sitting on the throne.
But that isn't the only avian element within the Bulldogs' culture.
Taped atop that old turnover throne were two small, plastic crows.
Why? Golden cites Eisenmann as the cause.
"Dayten Eisenmann would see a crow, and he would duck down and make crow noises to try and call it into him. I don’t know why he did it," Golden said. "But during practice, he was out and went, 'Caw! Caw!' I think immediately after that (M-S quarterback Wyatt Bohm) threw an interception. So we’re like, 'Wow, that’s really annoying to the offense.' So we’re going to keep doing it."
What made this even more entertaining, Adkins said, was an increasing number of real crows showing up to team practices in response to Eisenmann's apparently convincing bird calls.
"There’s two or three of them perched up on the goal posts," Adkins said. "It literally became a thing last year. It was awesome."
3. Don't forget about them
When it was pointed out to Rogers, a senior receiver, that the Bulldogs' offense might also need to adopt some similar traditions, he wholeheartedly agreed.
That's already a work in progress.
"We’re at the Maroa team camp, and the first play of the 7-on-7 game that night, Quenton catches a deep touchdown," Adkins said. "And our entire sideline erupts in this chant thing that they’re doing. And I had no idea about this."
Nelson rose from his chair at News-Gazette media days to put the chant on display.
"It’s like, 'Ay, ay, ay, ay,' with the entire team doing it," Rogers said while pumping his fist in the air. "Then we'll get the entire student section doing it."
4. Forming a family
All of these ideas, according to senior defensive tackle Casillas, fit into a pattern for M-S football under Adkins.
"It’s an ongoing thing of us enjoying ourselves and us being ourselves," Casillas said. "That might even be the biggest thing for Mahomet football, is being ourselves and staying true to who we are."
The Bulldogs' team motto is "family strong," which Casillas said Adkins came up with. Rogers said he and his teammates practice what Adkins preaches, whether on the field, in junior defensive tackle Jack Gallier's family shed after a win or while spending time anywhere else together.
"We had all of these bonding moments," Rogers said. "We all got together during the week, before games, team dinners. ... It just makes us all better."
5. A look at the lineup
M-S lost very little from a fall 2021 lineup that finished 11-1 and plunged into the Class 5A postseason quarterfinals.
Two interesting players to watch will be junior running back Luke Johnson and senior nose guard Ryan Yancy, both of whom are returning from significant injuries.
Golden keys an defense that allowed an average of 14.8 points per contest last season, while the senior Bohm leads an offense that previously scored nearly 40 points per game on average.
"Historically, we’ve always had high expectations for our program," Golden said. "Definitely this year, there’s some really high expectations for what we’re going to do."