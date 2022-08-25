We had Bearcats athletes Sawyer Laffoon, Mason Blanck and Ryan 'Beans' King plus 11th-year coach Clint Schwartz explain to us what they most appreciate about Milford/Cissna Park's football program:
1. Two for one
The high schools at both Milford and Cissna Park claim small enrollment sizes — the former 174, the latter 90 according to IHSA records.
Forming a football cooperative, beginning with the 2009 season, wound up making plenty of sense for two institutions separated by about 15 miles.
"Some nights, different sports we’re enemies, and then the next day we’re on the field together making good memories and having fun," said Blanck, a Cissna Park student and senior running back and linebacker. "it’s really cool how many athletes actually want to play football. You wouldn’t think there’s that many, but there’s quite a few who like doing it."
Laffoon is a Milford senior who serves as the team's quarterback. He'd never played any football until entering high school, meaning he only knows the 8-man style that the Bearcats picked up in 2018.
"There’s been a lot of people that have been interested in putting their focus on the football team," Laffoon said. "We wouldn’t have it any other way."
2. A winning mentality
M/CP's final three season records in the 11-man realm were 4-5, 1-8 and 2-7.
As soon as the Bearcats transitioned to 8-man play under Schwartz, they won the inaugural Illinois 8-Man Association state championship. They returned to the title game in 2019 as well.
"If you’re confident in how you play, you always have a better chance of winning," said King, a senior lineman. "If you don’t trust what your other teammates are going to do, you’re never going to win a football game."
These M/CP athletes carry a confidence that would've seemed inconceivable not too long ago. That's what happens when they're not far removed from a state title triumph.
"We’re ready to beat (opponents') brains in and get all those plays," King said. "There’s no one slouching like, 'Oh, we don’t want to play.' We’re ready to play. Everybody has a chance to prove their point."
3. Social presence
Bearcats football makes use of an active Twitter account during its season and outside of the fall.
Most frequently posted from the account is the GIF of a black pirate flag — bearing a skull and two swords — whipping in the wind at the top of a ship's mast.
"The black shirts will rise. That's talking about our defense," King said. "We watch film almost every day, because we want to perfect what we’re going to do. And, come game time, most likely we’re going to perfect everything (the opposing team) will do. We know what’s coming."
What day of the week Schwartz's athletes put that on display is a bit more fluid.
Many of the state's 8-man games have transpired on Saturdays since the league's formation, largely because of a decreasing number of officials. M/CP actually is opening its 2022 slate with a Thursday evening home contest versus Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland.
"Saturday, it’s kind of become routine for us," Laffoon said. "There’s nothing better than running out on the field before a game on Friday night, but it all comes down to football. Come play the best football you can, and hopefully destroy the team on the other sideline."
4. Changing tactics
According to Laffoon, speed has been an important element of the Bearcats' playing style in recent seasons. Guys like Penn Stoller and Angel Salinas made use of their quickness and took advantage of playing on a more narrow 8-man field.
Laffoon expects that approach to change this fall.
"I’m looking forward to running the ball down teams’ throats and smacking them hard on defense, just playing physical," Laffoon said. "We’ve been more of a run-by-people-fast (group), and we don’t really have that this year. So we’re going to be more of a physical group and just try to beat the tar out of people."
5. A look at the lineup
Schwartz anticipates an all-senior layout on the offensive side of the ball, with Laffoon, Blanck and King joined by receivers Justin Tillman and Carter Borgers, tight end Noah Phelan and linemen Max Cook and Luke Trumann.
M/CP's defense is a bit younger, though not by much. Seniors Tevon Longest (lineman) and Chase Clutteur (linebacker) are part of that unit along with some of the aforementioned seniors. Juniors Gavin Schunke (cornerback) and Tyler Neukomm (cornerback) and sophomore Caleb Clutteur (linebacker) also will see starting repetitions.
"We've got a good group of kids," Laffoon said. "We like to have fun, but at the same time we know how to work hard, and I feel like that's what separates a team — still having fun, but still getting a lot of work done."