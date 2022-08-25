We had Sages athletes Jack Brown, Spencer Mitze and Tylor Bundy plus assistant coach Mike Allen explain to us what they most appreciate about Monticello's football program:
1. Support aplenty
Perhaps the best description of the atmosphere at Monticello football home games is "a picture."
Both Brown and Bundy, a senior offensive lineman and a senior running back/defensive back, respectively, used that phrase to explain their view of the Sages' facility on fall Friday nights.
"I just have a snapshot of my first varsity game ever," Brown said. "Just walking out, you see the stands filled with purple and gold, and you just see everyone on the sideline yelling at you, cheering you on."
"It never changes. It's always the same," Bundy added. "And it never gets old."
Bundy finds himself amazed to see hundreds of spectators filling the venue to simply watch the Sages' warm up.
And those fans only increase their raucous nature once games kick off.
"If we didn’t have fans, there wouldn’t be any Monticello football," Bundy said. "That’s what keeps us so close ... so we can play good for them."
Leading the loudest-cheering contest on an annual basis is the Monticello football mothers, according to Allen.
"They take pride in that," said Allen, who coaches the linemen. "Every season, they make these noise-making jugs. You can tell, they all make sure especially each senior mom has them."
2. More from the home base
While the mothers ensure their sons' names will be heard far and wide in Sages country during the fall, some of the Monticello football fathers work on a different spectacle for coach Cully Welter's program.
It's become common to see the Sages burst onto their natural-grass field through long plumes of purple and yellow smoke, with a couple of the players hoisting Monticello flags.
"When we run through the (cheerleaders') banner with the smoke, that really gets you going," Bundy said. "There’s nothing like it."
The Sages engage in a more calm moment prior to opening kickoff as well.
"We walk out holding hands before warmups, and we always go kneel by the goal post and have a prayer," said Mitze, a senior receiver and linebacker. "It’s just a good thing, even if you don’t believe in God. It kind of unites us, gives us a stronger brotherhood."
Mitze said Drew Sheppard, a senior defensive back, is the go-to prayer leader.
3. Pump up the jam
Welter's crew clearly has fun with its musical selections in the locker room.
"You’ve always got to have the big, 16-inch speakers blaring at full volume shaking the lockers," Mitze said.
Bundy is in charge of creating playlists. The lineup is wide-ranging, with Bundy mentioning songs by Sheck Wes, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Ice Cube and Motley Crue.
Welter is on board with the Sages' musical choices. Under two conditions.
"First rule no cursing, second rule no country," Bundy said.
"I love country music," Brown added, "but not in the locker room."
It might surprise some outside observers to hear what sort of music Welter is into, according to his athletes.
"He's a huge ’90s rap (guy). ... Tupac’s his favorite rapper. It’s very interesting," Bundy said. "Eazy-E and all those guys, too. It’s very hard. It probably took me an hour or two to make every playlist clean."
4. History to appreciate
Monticello football has thrived under Welter, cracking the IHSA postseason field every possible year dating back to his first campaign of 2009. That included a Class 3A state championship victory in 2018.
Mitze and Bundy each had an older brother play for that 2018 club.
"Other coaches will come up to me — like I was at a camp at Western (Illinois) this summer," Mitze said. "There was a college coach who comes up to me and goes, 'You have a really good coach. He’s legit.' I actually play for him."
Welter's current athletes have had plenty of role models look at among past Monticello rosters.
"I remember the Redwinski twins (Mike and Greg) a lot, because they were in the same class as my sister," Brown said. "I remember funny guys like Dom Echols and Brandon Wildman. ... Nathan Harman especially — big linebacker, big hitter, strong guy. You see him out there and you’re like, 'That’s a football player.'"
5. A look at the lineup
As seems to be the case every season under Welter, the Sages graduated a solid senior class but retain plenty of talent moving forward.
Sheppard is tasked with replacing two-year starter Joey Sprinkle at quarterback. Bundy, senior Preston Bettinger and juniors Cole Sowinski and Jacob Long will work to fill Jacob Tackett's shoes at running back.
Guys like sophomore end Evan Wassom, senior linebacker Blake McDuffie and junior linebacker Luke Teschke — the last of those three an Illinois State baseball commit — will be looked to for defensive leadership.
"Depth, especially at lineman, is a lot better than it has been," Allen said. "Maybe not as much depth on the skill positions, but there are some people that are competing for spots there that are coming along."