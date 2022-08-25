We had Comets athletes Dalton Hobick, Tanner Pichon and Bryson Myers plus first-year coach Cameron Lee explain to us what they most appreciate about Oakwood's football program:
1. Let it flow
Lee doesn't sport the happiest look when the topic of his athletes' hair comes up.
But he isn't about to stop the Comets from having some fun with their locks, either. In this case, that means Oakwood's athletes are seeing just how long they can let the hair flow down their necks and even past their shoulders.
"It's honestly all natural," said Myers, a senior fullback and linebacker.
"We all just kind of started doing it, and then everyone started coming along," added Pichon, a senior tight end and linebacker.
"I cut it for baseball, because of my baseball coach," continued Hobick, a senior quarterback and defensive back. "Just letting it grow back out again."
It's not just these three guys showing off a strong hair game. They say it's a team-wide exercise.
"We’ve definitely heard comments about everyone having long hair in Oakwood," Pichon said.
2. Under new leadership
Lee is a well known name in the Comets' circle — and beyond it.
The Oakwood alumnus went on to play college football at Illinois State, and he eventually cracked the Chicago Bears' active roster in 2017 as an offensive lineman.
Lee was part of four NFL teams and last played professionally for the Alliance of American Football's Arizona Hotshots in 2019.
"As cheesy as it is, it’s honestly a dream come true," Lee said. "I always wanted to be in this position — not just to be a high school coach, but to be the football coach at Oakwood High School. It’s something I’ve thought about for a long time."
Lee's players are appreciating his tutelage thus far.
"Feel a lot more connected with him than I have with coaches in the past," Pichon said. "He’s all in, and he just wants a lot from this team, and we’re here to do the work. He’s more familiar with Oakwood football overall, and it’s just been great."
3. Fully committed
Two of Pichon's words from his comments on Lee actually stand as the Comets' team slogan this year: all in.
"We’ve just got to be all in," Hobick said. "Coach Cam, he makes us work hard."
"Sometimes not everybody was (at summer workouts), but everybody had to get on the people that wasn’t there and we got them there," Myers added. "And we came up with the motto 'all in,' and everyone was working hard to be the best."
Lee admits he's not much of a catchphrase guy, having played the no-nonsense role of offensive lineman throughout his athletic career. But he's fully on board with his athletes' motto.
"That just means, in everything you do, we’re 100 percent focused on doing that," Lee said. "We can’t be one foot in, one foot out when it comes to being successful. It’s a long journey to being successful, and we ask that everyone is fully committed to it."
4. A Friday night in Fithian
There aren't a ton of frills attached to the Comets' varsity football contests. Such is life in the blue-collar Vermilion Valley Conference.
"It’s pretty loud with the fans and the yelling. Usually a lot of helmets colliding, making some noise," Hobick said. "Everybody’s really excited usually just to watch us all play."
Oakwood football does maintain at least a couple traditions for Friday nights, though.
One is a pregame chant in the locker room. Lee, a 2012 graduate, estimates it dates back to 2007 or 2008.
"You'll hear it if you come (to a game)," Myers said, opting to keep the chant's contents a secret.
The Comets also file onto the field while the announcement tune from "The Purge" film series plays over the loudspeakers. Purple smoke also is an element of Oakwood's home entrance.
"It gets my adrenaline rushing, for sure," Hobick said.
"It gets us all hyped for a game," Pichon added, "all ready to go get somebody off kickoff or go make a play off kick return."
5. A look at the lineup
Trying to bounce back from a 2-7 record last fall, Oakwood will call upon a healthy mix of upperclassmen and younger players to turn the tide.
Receivers Luke Wallace and Noah Phillips join Hobick, Myers and Pichon as seniors in offensive skill positions. Seniors Matthew Miller, Travis Tiernan and Doug Myers should power the offensive line. Hobick, Pichon, both of the Myers boys, Wallace, Phillips and Miller are expected to play both ways, too.
Meanwhile, sophomores such as Connor Moss and Bryson Marcinko are battling with junior Grant Brewer for fullback duties. On both lines, junior Keevyn Wilson and sophomore Kam Accord project as starting athletes.
"We can be a playoff team. I wouldn’t be shocked if that was in the cards for us," Lee said. "We’re going to get right back in the mix, and we want to be competing for our conference and making playoff runs, because that’s going to be the standard and the expectation for the Comets moving forward."