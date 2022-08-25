We had Panthers athletes Kayden Snelling, Kendall Swanson and O'Quinn Gerdes plus fourth-year coach Josh Pritchard explain to us what they most appreciate about Oakwood's football program:
1. Ramping up the intensity
Pritchard doesn't have much trouble motivating his PBL athletes.
He knows how to cram quite a few words into a quickly-timed speech. And his players have responded well to his brand of leadership, winning nine games in Pritchard's first season of 2019 and making him The News-Gazette's All-Area football Coach of the Year that year.
And that only touches upon how Pritchard hypes up his guys on the field.
"We're always in the locker room (before games), and once Coach Pritchard finishes his prep talk he starts screaming. And then everyone behind him starts screaming," said Snelling, a senior receiver and linebacker. "When we were freshmen, we were definitely scared because we had never experienced that before. And when he started screaming randomly ... it was kind of scary."
2. A long time coming
Prep football holds strong roots in Paxton particularly. The first IHSA-documented season of Panthers football occurred in 1909, and the program finished with a 5-2 record.
Since Paxton gave way to the PBL cooperative in 1990, the Panthers have qualified for the playoffs 20 times, including twice under Pritchard.
"Every time you look in the stands, you see everybody (and) you're just amazed how many fans we actually have," said the senior lineman Swanson, "and how many people get behind us on a Friday night."
PBL's current senior class cites the Mighty Mites youth football program as important in making them stronger together on the high school gridiron.
"Just being with them for 10 years, building the relationship we've got," Swanson said, "it's pretty special, and I wouldn't change it at all."
3. Big-play potential
When asked for their favorite memories thus far as PBL football players, all three of Snelling, Swanson and senior running back/defensive back O'Gerdes spoke about participating in a touchdown play that went for significant yardage.
It's something to look out for from the Panthers, regardless of who takes the field on offense.
"It'd have to be the 63-yard pass a couple minutes into the game (against Chillicothe IVC last season)," Snelling said. "Mason (Bruns) just kind of threw it up and told me to go get it. ... That and the interception, the pick-six against Dwight (in April 2021)."
"We went out for a screen play (against Iroquois West in April 2021), and after I got done blocking I just remember running all the way down to catch Tyler (Smith)," Swanson said. "I was the second kid there, but it was as fast as I've ever run (for 65 yards)."
"Definitely my first touchdown in high school varsity, against St. Joe in Week 9 (last season)," Gerdes said. "When I got to the sideline (after rushing for a 35-yard score), everyone was jumping all over me. I didn't even expect to get that touchdown. Nobody did."
4. Filling their bellies
Food is an important topic for any high school football program, and the Panthers are no exception.
After a Saturday morning film session, one might find the Panthers chilling at Paxton's Arcade Cafe.
As the lineman of this athlete trio, Swanson must offer an opinion on the business' top dining option.
"Probably the haystack," he said. "It's got biscuits on the bottom, and then hashbrowns, gravy, eggs."
"Kendall's in his happy place," Snelling added with a smile.
Pritchard said the Paxton Mexican establishment Pueblo Lindo has been especially generous in supporting the Panthers.
"They closed down the whole restaurant, let our players come in and eat after the football games," Pritchard said.
For this season, Pritchard said Snelling's mother managed to acquire several financial contributions to PBL's postgame food cause.
"His mom, within an hour, had eight people willing to donate $300-plus to sponsor a meal," Pritchard said. "That goes to show the community really does care about these players."
5. A look at the lineup
The Panthers are fairly experienced on both sides of the ball, though there is an unknown element to PBL's offense with the addition of sophomores Conner Vaughn and Robert Boyd-Meents at quarterback and running back, respectively.
Gerdes, Snelling and senior Aiden Johnson are among Vaughn's receiving options, while seniors such as Swanson, Aaron Kavajecz and Alex Swanson are tasked with protecting Vaughn and opening up rushing lanes for Boyd-Meents.
Eight seniors are expected to start on defense: Kavajecz, Kendall Swanson and Aden Grohler on the line; Gerdes, Snelling and Ty Graham at linebacker; and Johnson and Dalton Jones in the secondary.
"We have a lot of talent and hardworking kids," Gerdes said. "We can make a difference no matter what conference we're in. ... We're definitely not doubting ourselves, because we know what we can do."