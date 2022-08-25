We had Hawks athletes Tyler Curl, Drew Fehr and Camden Palmore plus assistant coach Dan Groce explain to us what they most appreciate about Prairie Central's football program:
1. Bring on the waterworks
Summertime football camps allow athletes, regardless of age, to log important repetitions that will help them excel on Friday nights.
It's grueling work, though. So coaches are sure to reward the athletes once they complete this difficult stretch.
That includes fourth-year Prairie Central leader Andrew Quain. Once this summer's Hawks camp was in the books, he had all of his kids drop by Fairbury's pool for a day to unwind.
But competition never really stops for football players.
"We have a cannonball contest," said Palmore, a senior running back and linebacker. "We'll see who has the best splash between freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors. It's so funny to watch some of the kids jump in the water."
This year's victor wasn't an upperclassman.
"Cole Weber, he's going to be a sophomore," Palmore said. "He's a bigger kid. He's a lineman. Everybody likes him. He's the two-time cannonball champ."
"He did a back flip or something, didn't he?" Groce asked.
Another of the club's traditions, once the season actually gets underway, is Thursday meals at Pizzas By Marchelloni in Fairbury.
The menu's top choice? Barbecue chicken pizza, according to the senior running back/linebacker Fehr.
2. Thank you for serving
The Hawks take plenty of pride in supporting members of the military. It's especially important to the program, considering assistant coaches Zach Tjarks (National Guard) and Joe Walters (Navy) have served in the past.
"I'm glad to see a lot of people still try to strive to do more for people who serve," said Curl, a junior running back and linebacker.
Quain furthers this mission by having different military branches represented through Prairie Central's special teams groupings.
The kickoffs team is "Air Force," the kickoff returns unit is "Marines," the punts lineup is "Green Berets," the punt returns crew is "Navy Seals," the point-after attempts are handled by "Fortress," the hands team is "Honor Guard" and the onside kicks squad is "Blue Angels."
Quain also hands out a military-themed T-shirt to one athlete each week who is selected as the special teams most valuable player.
"It helps us give out to those people who served for our country," Curl said.
3. Long-standing relationship
Groce operates as Quain's defensive coordinator. But Groce also coached Quain when the latter was a football athlete at Chenoa High School, which has since closed and merged into the Prairie Central district.
"He's done a wonderful job," Groce said of Quain. "He's done a great job with Xs and Os, but also kind of building that cohesive group. The kids really like each other, and we have a good time at practice. It's not the old-school kind of football practices."
The Hawks seem to enjoy learning the game within this sort of structure.
"We're just a big family, like a brotherhood," Fehr said. "We all play for each other, and we all want to win."
"That's actually one of the things we break out on (family)," Curl added. "We really stick up for each other, no matter what. Even in games against opponents, practices, everything — we're there for each other, like a family would be."
4. Multi-sport talent
Prairie Central boasts plenty of individuals who participate in multiple athletic ventures during the course of any given school year.
The Hawks ought to be especially aided by two such players: Fehr and senior Dylan Bazzell.
Fehr earned a share of third place in last season's Class 2A boys' pole vault state championship. Bazzell is a defending News-Gazette All-Area first-team selection in both boys' basketball and boys' track and field, ranking second in the 2A high jump and eighth in the 2A 110-meter hurdles last spring.
"I worked out all summer, and once football camp started I can't wait to play a game," Fehr said.
"Dylan Bazzell is going to be a wide receiver," Palmore added. "If we can pass the ball, he can jump so high. He would be very good for our team."
5. A look at the lineup
Tasked with getting the ball to Bazzell and other Hawks receivers is senior quarterback Drew Haberkorn, another multi-sport standout who is returning to the football ranks after a two-season hiatus.
"He picked it up in the summer," Fehr said, "and he'll be good for us."
Seniors Landen Hoffman and Noah Nagel will provide some leadership on the offensive and defensive lines, as well senior Jackson Livengood at both center and linebacker. Guys like Hoffman, Nagel, Haberkorn, Fehr, Curl, Palmore, Livengood and junior offensive end/safety Talen Steidinger are likely to play both ways.
"We have a lot of people coming back that have had that experience of playing varsity football," Curl said. "That's going to help us make a longer playoff run, hopefully."