We had Eagles athletes Zeus Brundage, Kam Glover and Mytrell Bush plus first-year coach Scott Quinlan explain to us what they most appreciate about Rantoul's football program:
1. Keep it clean
It's not uncommon to hear swear words uttered on a football field, especially in the heat of battle. Rantoul's athletes have known that to be the case within their own program.
But the Eagles actively are attempting to curb such language in their ranks.
"Coach Quinlan's biggest thing is no cussing. ... Nobody's been cussing," said Glover, a senior receiver and cornerback. "Every time somebody's getting in an argument last year, everybody's cussing. ... We're in a game, and the community's going to see it."
"We had a fundraiser thing at school, and Coach Quinlan was talking about how we don't cuss no more. They really liked that."
Brundage, a senior quarterback, said cleaner language among the Rantoul athletes should lead to more on-field harmony.
"Every time you cuss, that's 10 (push-ups)," Brundage said. "I feel like, whenever people start cussing, it leads to more arguments. And without the cussing, there's really been no arguments this year."
2. Let's get loud
Prep football teams also are accustomed to taking their home field as booming music blares over the loudspeakers. The Eagles and their community have put a fun spin on that idea.
Bush, a senior offensive lineman, said there are eight individuals who bring their motorcycles to the team's contests.
"The motorcycle boys come out. We're running on the field, and they're like, 'Vroom, vroom, vroom, vroom,'" Bush said, imitating the bikes revving their engines. "That's the best part ever."
"It's loud, every time," Brundage said. "It just hypes you up. It's like something inside you."
"It'll get you nervous, though," Glover countered. "Thinking, it's about that time."
A past tradition for Eagles football was chowing down at cookouts hosted by 1981 Rantoul graduate Delbert Ihnen, who died in 2019. Bush called the meals "fire, every time."
There is another previous activity that Bush hopes will go by the wayside with Quinlan now at the helm.
"Last year, we had this purple smoke," Bush said. "Never again. I couldn't breathe."
3. Building from the bottom
Quinlan noted it's been "a long time" since Rantoul could claim varsity, junior varsity and freshman lineups in the same season.
That will be the case this fall.
"We (previously) had freshmen playing JV and getting pushed around, so it wasn't a lot of fun for them," Quinlan said. "I went around and recruited all five of our feeder schools, and we were able to get a lot of freshmen out. So it's been a huge accomplishment and success."
Glover said he and the other upperclassmen are taking fondly to helping their younger teammates.
"If a freshman comes and asks me, 'Can you help me with this and help me with that,' I'm like, 'Of course,'" Glover said. "Then they come back and are like, 'You actually helped me. I got good at that.'"
Brundage said the high school team held a summer camp for Rantoul's Falcons Football youth program this offseason. He felt it was highly productive.
"When I was a Falcon, (I was) never helped. Now, I just feel like helping them," Brundage said.
"We used to all look up to (high school players)," Bush added. "Now that we're playing Eagles, it's like a dream come true for us."
4. Friendly vibes
Going hand-in-hand with Rantoul's no-swearing rule are the Eagles attempts to show off more appreciation for one another.
"Something new we're trying to start is handshakes and greet meetings, like how we greet each other," Bush said. "Even going on the field or going in class."
Quinlan said this all stems from his motto for the 2022 Rantoul roster: one another.
"We have like 20 one-anothers we talk about — greet one another, love one another, play for one another, encourage one another," Quinlan said. "That's been a big part of our culture this year is really stressing to these kids (that) it's player-driven."
5. A look at the lineup
The Eagles are senior-heavy on the defensive side of the ball, which ought to be good news for a squad that allowed an average of 33.3 points per game last fall.
Glover should be joined on defense by fellow seniors Tryvell Smalls (line), Clayton Faulkner (line), Chris Winston (cornerback), Jordan Lathan (safety), Jase Hoyt (safety), Gadiel Cruz (safety), Caydin List (linebacker) and Triston Stone (linebacker).
Hoyt and Stone will double as running backs, while Cruz will perform the same feat at receiver. Rantoul's offensive line will display some youth, with Bush and Jacob Shingleton the only seniors on the five-player unit.
"I'm just really excited about this group," Quinlan said. "The arguing is down. They're more of a team. ... They're a big part of the reason why things are turning around, (why) things are going in the right direction."